People play street hockey during the NHL welcome party at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Tryouts for the Utah Hockey Club ice crew will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

If you can skate, don’t wait: Tryouts for the Utah Hockey Club ice crew are this weekend.

Tryouts will take place Saturday from 4:30-5:45 p.m. at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. If you’re interested in trying out, apply through the TeamWork Online job posting. Bring your own skates and helmet to the tryout.

The ice crew will be responsible for shoveling the layer of excess snow off the ice during commercial breaks, in addition to other things. The job is open to both males and females. Hiring decisions will primarily be based on the skating abilities of the applicants.

Other duties can include things such as placing the nets ahead of each period and clearing hats after hat-tricks, though there will likely be a wide variety of other tasks.

Successful applicants will be available for at least 90% of Utah HC’s home games, though it’s preferred that they be there for every game. If you have stage fright, this job isn’t for you — you will be on camera from time to time, potentially appearing on both the jumbotron and the TV broadcast.

For a taste of what it’s like to work for an NHL ice crew, see the Detroit Red Wings’ feature video on their team.

This is a great opportunity to see NHL action up close. Utah HC tickets are a rare commodity this season, so skip the lines and save your dough by working at the games.