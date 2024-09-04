The ice is cleared before a 3v3 showdown during the Utah Hockey Club’s development camp intra-squad scrimmage held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Introducing the voice of the Utah Hockey Club, Matt McConnell.

If you followed the Arizona Coyotes, you’ll be used to him — he did the same job in Arizona. McConnell will be joined in the booth by former NHL forward Dominic Moore and former Seattle Kraken broadcaster Nick Olczyk.

Kim Becker and Sarah Merrifield will also join the team: Becker as a studio host and Merrifield as a rinkside reporter.

Who is Matt McConnell?

This is not the first time McConnell has been the first play-by-play voice of a new franchise. In fact, it’s not even his second time. He started with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in their inaugural season of 1993 and then moved on to the Atlanta Thrashers when they joined the league in 1999.

McConnell has also covered the Minnesota Wild in addition to calling the 2009 World Junior Championships, college hockey and a number of other sports.

He is a faculty associate at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Who is Dominic Moore?

Dominic Moore fell two games shy of 1,000 in his playing career, combining regular-season and playoff games. During that time, the Thornhill, Ontario, native played for 10 teams, scoring 106 goals and 282 points in the regular season.

He’s the third Harvard alumnus in the Utah ranks, joining forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman John Marino.

Moore has spent the last three seasons as a studio analyst with ESPN and NBC.

The most triumphant moment of Moore’s playing career came when he scored the game-winning goal to send his New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. He did it just months after the death of his wife, Katie, who had battled cancer for nine months.

Who is Nick Olczyk?

Nick Olczyk is leaving the family business to come to Utah as an analyst. He previously worked as a color commentator covering the Seattle Kraken. His father, Eddie Olczyk, covers the Kraken as a play-by-play announcer. His brother, Eddie Olczyk III, is a scout for the team and his uncle, Rick Olczyk, is an assistant general manager.

As a player, Nick Olczyk played in the USHL, the USPHL, the NAHL and Division I of the NCAA.

Who is Kim Becker?

Kim Becker spent almost a decade traveling the world and performing with Disney on Ice. She was a competitive figure skater growing up. She has spent the years since as a host for the Colorado Rockies, the Denver Broncos, the University of Arizona football program, Altitude TV and Sports Illustrated.

Who is Sarah Merrifield?

As a sideline reporter for Bally Sports, Sarah Merrifield has covered the Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. She has four regional Emmys. She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.