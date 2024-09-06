Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

A season-opening loss could turn into a much bigger problem for the Green Bay Packers over the course of the weekend.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love went down with a lower-leg injury with six seconds left in the Packers’ game Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, and as the game came to an end, it was unclear how serious the issue will turn out to be.

Love, who went from Utah State to the NFL, was injured as he attempted to orchestrate a game-winning touchdown drive. The Packers were down by five to the Eagles and had under a minute to get about 85 yards down the field and score.

The drive started out well with a 33-yard pass from Love to Jayden Reed, but on the next play, Love was wrapped up as he attempted to get a pass off.

He was able to toss the ball back to running back Josh Jacobs to keep the play alive, but he was clearly in serious pain. Love was quickly surrounded by Packers coaches and staff members, although he was able to bear his own weight with his arms around Jacobs and a trainer as he walked off the field.

Love sat stoney-faced on the bench as backup quarterback Malik Willis tried — and failed — to make a Hail Mary pass.

The Packers lost to the Eagles, 34-29.

When asked about Love’s injury after the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t know yet, per NFL.com.

This story will be updated.