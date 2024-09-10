High school girls soccer: Lone Peak stays undefeated, taking care of Lehi on the road
Lone Peak continued their dominance in region 3 play, defeating Lehi on the road 3-0.
A first half goal and assist by Sam Sellers pushed the visiting side to victory, keeping the perfect record intact and improving to 10-0 on the season.
Lone Peak looked to have complete control from the opening kickoff. They got their first goal 16 minutes in when Sellers was able to curl a shot in from just inside the box, past the Lehi keeper and into the upper right corner of the next for the 1-0 lead.
Lone Peak doubled their lead 6 minutes later, with Sellers finding Kate Fuller who was making a run into the middle of the box. Fuller received the pass, one timing it with her left foot and sneaking it past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
They continued to pad their lead in the second half on a beautiful goal by Ivy Harding in the 59th minute and by so doing putting the game out of reach.
Lone Peak was a little short handed on the night, missing a number of key players who were out due to sickness and a bug that was going around. With the deep squad that the team has there, was no need to panic.
“We’ve got a talented group this year. When one or two players go down, the goal and hope is that we don’t see too big of a drop off. We have expectations for the girls on the bench and for those waiting for their opportunity. You have to give credit to Lehi and we just had to find a way to come out on the right side of it,” said Lone Peak head coach Shantel Jolley.
Lone Peak has given up just 3 goals in the 10 games that they have played so far, a stat that does not go unnoticed by the coaches.
“I honestly don’t think our defense gets enough credit or recognition, probably because we have so much offensive firepower up top. We’ve kind of scored a lot of goals this year and everyone believes that is the fun and exciting part of soccer. We know that it is defense that wins you championships. They’re kind of the unsung heroes who come to work and get the job done, not expecting praise or any of the spotlight, they just keep working,” added Jolley.
The defending 6A champs know that in order to continue their incredible run of form and keep their unbeaten streak going, they are going to need to fight game in and game out, knowing that every team is gunning for them.
“We need to continue to keep a chip on our shoulder. I told these girls, we’re not defending a title we’re going out to win another championship. We’re a different team this year and we still have things to prove. Nothing is going to be given to us, we’re going to be getting everyone’s best game and we’re going to have to make sure to give them ours,” said Jolley.