Lone Peak’s Ivy Harding (6) hugs Tessa Carter (9) in celebration after Harding scored a goal against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0.

Lone Peak continued their dominance in region 3 play, defeating Lehi on the road 3-0.

A first half goal and assist by Sam Sellers pushed the visiting side to victory, keeping the perfect record intact and improving to 10-0 on the season.

Lone Peak looked to have complete control from the opening kickoff. They got their first goal 16 minutes in when Sellers was able to curl a shot in from just inside the box, past the Lehi keeper and into the upper right corner of the next for the 1-0 lead.

Lone Peak doubled their lead 6 minutes later, with Sellers finding Kate Fuller who was making a run into the middle of the box. Fuller received the pass, one timing it with her left foot and sneaking it past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.

They continued to pad their lead in the second half on a beautiful goal by Ivy Harding in the 59th minute and by so doing putting the game out of reach.

Lone Peak was a little short handed on the night, missing a number of key players who were out due to sickness and a bug that was going around. With the deep squad that the team has there, was no need to panic.

1 of 18 Lone Peak’s Brooke Hendricks (13) battles for the ball with Lehi’s Kanani Haunga (2) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 18 Lone Peak’s Ruby Lee (15) battles for the ball with Lehi’s Emery Thatcher (5) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 18 Lone Peak’s Bailee Zentner (4) heads the ball during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 18 Lehi head coach Jonas Hartman watches a game against Lone Peak from the sidelines at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 18 Lone Peak’s Kate Fuller (5) moves the ball down the field during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 18 Lone Peak’s Brooke Hendricks (13) kicks the ball away from Lehi’s Amarie Simmons (33) while battling for the ball Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 18 Lone Peak’s Kate Fuller (5) moves the ball towards the goal during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 18 Lone Peak’s Islay Smith (12) battles for the ball with Lehi’s Alyson Badger (13) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 18 Lone Peak head coach Shantel Jolley cheers her team on from the sidelines during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 18 Lone Peak’s Brooke Hendricks (13) kicks the ball towards the goal during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 18 Lone Peak’s Hannah Heimuli (27) moves the ball down the field while battling with Lehi’s Chelsea Hartmann (10) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 18 Lone Peak’s Kate Denney (7) moves the ball down the field while being pursued by Lehi’s Amarie Simmons (33) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 18 Lone Peak players celebrate a goal against Lehi on the sidelines at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 18 Lehi’s Hallie Schmidt (3) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Lone Peak at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 18 Lone Peak’s Hannah Heimuli (27) kicks the ball down field during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 18 Lone Peak’s Kate Denny (7) attempts to kick the ball past Lehi defender Olivia Schoenfeld (27) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 18 Lone Peak’s Islay Smith (12) throws the ball back into play during a game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 18 Lehi’s Adelle Grimley (12) kicks the ball away from Lone Peak’s Ruby Lee (15) at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“We’ve got a talented group this year. When one or two players go down, the goal and hope is that we don’t see too big of a drop off. We have expectations for the girls on the bench and for those waiting for their opportunity. You have to give credit to Lehi and we just had to find a way to come out on the right side of it,” said Lone Peak head coach Shantel Jolley.

Lone Peak has given up just 3 goals in the 10 games that they have played so far, a stat that does not go unnoticed by the coaches.

“I honestly don’t think our defense gets enough credit or recognition, probably because we have so much offensive firepower up top. We’ve kind of scored a lot of goals this year and everyone believes that is the fun and exciting part of soccer. We know that it is defense that wins you championships. They’re kind of the unsung heroes who come to work and get the job done, not expecting praise or any of the spotlight, they just keep working,” added Jolley.

The defending 6A champs know that in order to continue their incredible run of form and keep their unbeaten streak going, they are going to need to fight game in and game out, knowing that every team is gunning for them.

“We need to continue to keep a chip on our shoulder. I told these girls, we’re not defending a title we’re going out to win another championship. We’re a different team this year and we still have things to prove. Nothing is going to be given to us, we’re going to be getting everyone’s best game and we’re going to have to make sure to give them ours,” said Jolley.