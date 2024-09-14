Another week, another win for BYU.

The Cougars made the most of their first trip to Wyoming in 15 years, earning a convincing 34-14 victory over the Cowboys Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie to move to 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

Here are three keys to BYU’s Saturday success against Wyoming.

Explosive plays from the offense

In BYU’s first two contests this year against Southern Illinois and SMU, the offense registered nine total plays of more than 20 yards.

Saturday against Wyoming, however, the Cougars produced another nine such plays, and that’s not including Keelan Marion’s 100-yard kick return touchdown to open the second half.

BYU receiver Parker Kingston catches a long pass against Wyoming on Sept. 14, 2024 in Laramie. | BYU Photo

Keanu Hill and Darius Lassiter each hauled in touchdowns of 20 yards, Chase Roberts had four different deep receptions and Jake Retzlaff added a long quarterback scramble as well.

Of BYU’s 458 total yards of offense, 45.8% came from those chunk plays of more than 20 yards.

Solid defense continues

Eight days following a heroic defensive effort at SMU, Jay Hill’s unit offered plenty to like in Laramie.

Through three quarters against Wyoming — before BYU elected to put its second-stringers on the field — the Cougars surrendered just 139 yards at an average of just 2.8 yards per play.

BYU defenders swarm a Wyoming player for a stop on Sept. 14, 2024 in Laramie. | BYU Photo

Additionally, the Cowboys went just 4 of 14 on third down against BYU’s starters, they struggled to run the football and ended up punting eight times on the night.

Twenty-five different Cougar defenders recorded tackles, with Jack Kelly picking up a sack and Evan Johnson adding an interception for good measure.

Jake Retzlaff rebounds, impresses

Yes, BYU’s quarterback did throw a red zone interception, nearly had a few other passes picked off and only converted one third down.

But the Cougars wouldn’t have enjoyed the night they did without Retzlaff, who shook off early struggles to improve and ultimately turn in one of the better performances of his BYU career.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff throws the ball during a game against Wyoming on Sept. 14, 2024, in Laramie. | BYU Photo

Retzlaff ended up throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, completing 61% of his passes and recording a 151.0 rating.

With the Cougars’ depleted running back corps having trouble establishing the ground game, the redshirt junior QB pitched in to lead all rushers with 62 yards on six carries and, perhaps most importantly, no fumbles.

Retzlaff definitely wasn’t perfect against Wyoming and still has mistakes to clean up in his play, but BYU fans should feel a bit more encouraged by his efforts as the Cougars head into Big 12 play next week.