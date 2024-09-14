Recruit hard, get physical, throw the ball and keep sacking quarterbacks.

That’s what former BYU players expect out of the program in the Big 12 era.

Former BYU legend Gifford Nielsen believes BYU football is investing in confidence-building heading into Saturday’s game at Wyoming, while former Cougar linebacker Bryan Kehl says the way defensive coordinator Jay Hill has his guys playing defense “gives him chills.”

Nielsen is a former All-American quarterback and inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame. Kehl played for the Cougars in the Bronco Mendenhall era before being drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants. Both were at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane this week to play in the Charity Cup, part of Golf Week in southern Utah.

Nielsen, a former Houston Oiler QB, believes BYU’s coaching staff is working specifically and in great detail to instill confidence in players, to help them perform at a higher level.

“You’ve seen this in how they’ve approached these first two games. They’re building, getting players to believe.”

“I think BYU is improving their talent,” said Nielsen. “When you start play in the Big 12 you’ve got to control the offensive and defensive lines and we are getting those kinds of players now because you have to run the ball and you have to stop the run. If you are committed to the passing game you still have to run the ball, you have to get linebackers playing honest. That opens up a lot of passing lanes.”

Nielsen said starting QB Jake Retzlaff is still learning.

“He had a great opening game (Southern Illinois) and he got out of his element in the second game. When he stands in the pocket and goes through his reads, he has the ability to be an amazing quarterback. He has a beautiful arm, he can really throw. When a quarterback gets off his game, well, you hold on and win defensively.”

Hill’s defense, which features odd fronts, switching coverages and pressure packages, wreacked havoc on SMU last week in Dallas, said Nielsen.

“I love what he did to attack SMU. It was fantastic and he did a beautiful job in the first game. It’s going to get tougher and harder for them in the Big 12, but I’m impressed with what they’re doing defensively. BYU has the talent to do special things this season.”

Kehl warns BYU players against overlooking Wyoming on Saturday because the trip to Laramie is unlike anything they usually experience. “They hate us and they let you know. I actually love it; it motivates me to hear their fans get after us,” said Kehl.

In 2005, Kehl remembers his first trip to play Wyoming.

“On the flight there, our plane actually got hit by lightning. It terrified all of us. You saw players in the fetal position expecting anything,” he said. “Then we stayed in a truck stop motel and there was a whiteout blizzard outside. We got to the stadium and I was the backup deep snapper and I hadn’t done that in my life.

“We’re out there early on the field to practice punting and I kid you not, there were punts our guy kicked that went backwards over his head because of the wind. That’s how strong it was. The air is thin and there’s no sporting venue like it in the world. Of course we played them in November and this is September. I don’t know if BYU has ever played Wyoming there this early. At least it won’t snow — as far as we know.”

“The altitude thing in Laramie is real, it gets to you and its hard to breathe. You have to keep hydrated and fight through it,” said Kehl.

After just two games this season, BYU’s defense has Kehl salivating, wishing he was on the field for Coach Hill.

Seeing BYU’s defense swarm SMU starter Preston Stone and neutralize everything he tried to do, then shut down his backup, Kevin Jennings, picking off one of his passes in the red zone, pleased Kehl.

“I can speak for my side of the ball,” said the former linebacker, “I’m jealous. We played good defense when I was there, but we didn’t go after them. But the way they went after SMU, I was like a kid standing outside of a toy shop.

“I would have loved to play in a scheme like that. I think Jay Hill and his coaches, are doing a fantastic job. In that game they went out there and got stops, got the ball back, forced turnovers, got after the quarterback, and even when they replaced the starter, they got after his backup. It was awesome and it warmed my heart.”

Kehl said BYU mixed up their looks and coverages and that enabled them to confuse SMU’s offense and keep them guessing.

“They pressured and forced bad decisions and they got after the run and made stops. It was one of the better defensive performances I’ve seen in some time.”

Advice?

“The fans are going to hate you,” said Kehl. “They’ll get after you. But I liked it.”