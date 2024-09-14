All eyes have been on WNBA rookie and basketball sensation Caitlin Clark this year because of her continued dominance on the court.

Now, all eyes are on Clark to watch to what she does ahead of Election Day.

When Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram Tuesday following the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, multiple celebrities liked the post, including Clark.

In addition to stating why she was voting for Harris, Swift encouraged Americans to do their research ahead of the election and to register to vote.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story,” Swift wrote.

Fans listened with over 337,000 people visiting the Vote.gov link Swift shared by 11 a.m. EDT the following day, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Is Caitlin Clark endorsing Kamala Harris for president?

On Wednesday, Clark was asked about liking the post and if she’ll issue her own endorsement of Harris.

“I think for myself, I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be just to encourage people to vote. I think for myself this is the second time I can vote in an election,” she said in a video shared by Indy Star Sports’ Chloe Peterson.

Clark refrained from issuing an endorsement or publicly supporting either candidate in her response but continued to encourage Americans to vote.

“That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, and that’s the same thing Taylor did. I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates we have, the policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do, and that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country,” she said.

Clark is not the only superstar athlete tied to speculation of an endorsement.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked this week about Trump’s comments on Mahomes’ wife, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Mahomes avoided directly answering the question and responding to the former president’s comments. But the Super Bowl champ said he will not endorse either candidate ahead of November’s presidential election.