Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and his wife Brittany join Taylor Swift, left, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to watch play between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris raised questions about not just the pop star’s influence on the 2024 election, but also about which top celebrity will make an endorsement next.

Patrick Mahomes was among those asked about a potential endorsement on Wednesday, in large part because former President Donald Trump praised his wife, Brittany Mahomes, during an interview about Swift’s support for Harris.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great,” Trump said Wednesday on Fox News.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mahomes sidestepped a question about Trump’s comments on Brittany, per The Associated Press.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback chose to speak instead about his family’s efforts to treat all people well.

“I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up, and give people others opportunities to use their voice,” he said.

Does Patrick Mahomes support Trump?

Mahomes did not share his thoughts on Trump’s comments — or Trump as a candidate.

He told reporters that he will not be endorsing a presidential candidate this fall, just as he has not made endorsements in the past.

“I think I’ve always said I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way. I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, it’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes noted that, in general, he is intentional about not judging people based on their political activities.

“Whenever I’m hanging out with whoever, I’m not thinking about their political views or anything like that, I’m thinking about the people and how they treat other people,” he said.

That comment echoed remarks he made in May as Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was facing intense pushback for a politically and theologically conservative commencement speech.

“I’ve known Harrison, I’ve known him for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day, and that’s a good person, that’s someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact on society,” Mahomes said at the time, as the Deseret News previously reported.