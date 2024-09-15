The sample size is small, but BYU’s defense in coordinator Jay Hill’s second season has been fantastic, for the most part.

The Cougars (3-0) are No. 13 in the country in total defense, allowing just 236.3 yards per game, and No. 4 nationally in pass efficiency defense with a rating of 76.27.

They posted a 74.3 rating — that’s quite good — in Saturday night’s 34-14 win at Wyoming.

But there is one aspect of the defense that has been a bit less than stellar; Opposing quarterbacks have gotten out of pocket and dinged the Cougars with QB runs in all three games.

Southern Illinois’ DJ Williams ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, SMU’s Kevin Jennings ran for 38 yards and Wyoming’s Evan Svoboda ran for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Svoboda had a miserable passing night, but his 17-yard scamper on 3rd-and-14 kept a drive alive when the outcome was still in doubt.

Sure, that’s being nit-picky of a defense that has clearly improved from last year, but it could morph into a big concern this week because one of the best running quarterbacks in college football arrives at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night when BYU hosts No. 13 Kansas State (8:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

Long-haired sophomore Avery Johnson is developing into a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate thanks to his legs as much as his arm.

The native of Wichita, Kansas, was sensational in KSU’s 31-7 win over Arizona last Friday night. Johnson had 17 carries for 110 yards, with a long of 26. He also threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s going to be a problem for a BYU defense that has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks for years.

“Yeah, Kansas State poses a real problem for us, and for everybody. I mean, the game they had (Friday night) was evidence of that,” coach Kalani Sitake said after BYU held Wyoming to just 77 rushing yards, the fewest yards on the ground the Cougars have allowed in 2024.

While acknowledging there is work to do, Sitake said that some of Svoboda’s yards came when BYU’s second- and third-teamers were on the field.

“Wyoming is not going to quit, and it was a good opportunity for our guys to get some good reps,” Sitake said. “I will sacrifice stats and yards so that our guys get some good, valuable playing time.

“I mean, it works for the guys. Look at how much Evan (Johnson) has developed, and the other guys on our team. I am excited about what we can do as a team in all three phases.”

Evan Johnson, a redshirt sophomore from Monterey, California, got his first career interception, picking off a pass when Svoboda threw into double coverage.

“There are a lot of things we can still clean up on,” Johnson said. “I think we played well, but we are just really honing in our defense and figuring out the little things that will really make us a great defense and help us improve and be a great team in the Big 12.”

Saturday’s showdown will be Big 12 opener for both squads. Kansas State’s win over Big 12 newcomer Arizona was considered a non-conference game because it was scheduled before UofA was a Big 12 member.

Meanwhile, KSU’s Johnson might be one of the best dual-threat QBs to play in LES this season, and Hill and company will have a long week devising a plan to stop him.

Johnson ran for 37 yards against Tennessee-Martin and 40 yards against Tulane in a come-from-behind win. Last year, Johnson rushed for 296 yards and seven touchdowns as a true freshman.

BYU has been solid up and down its defensive lineup, even as a few nagging injuries have kept it from being at full strength. Cornerback Mory Bamba (lower leg injury) is expected to make his 2024 debut against the Wildcats.

Sitake said starting safety Micah Harper is “a bit banged up,” which is why the senior didn’t play much against the Pokes.

“We are not full strength, but we are looking forward to getting most of the guys back next week,” Sitake said.

Tight end Keanu Hill took a hit that resulted in a targeting ejection, was taken into the medical tent for evaluation and didn’t return to the game.

Sitake said his status wasn’t immediately known after the game.

Suffice it to say the Cougars will need all hands on deck against Johnson and the Wildcats, picked to finish second in the Big 12 behind Utah.

BYU is 3-0 for the fourth time in Sitake’s nine seasons and 18th time in school history. Getting to 4-0 would be a major accomplishment, and it probably won’t happen if the Cougars can’t contain the quarterback.

Cougars on the air

No. 13 Kansas State (3-0, 0-0) at BYU (3-0, 0-0)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

At LaVell Edwards Stadium

Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM