Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore.

Tyler Huntley is joining his third NFL team in less than three weeks.

The Miami Dolphins are signing the veteran to their active roster, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, after Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined with a concussion in the Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday.

Huntley, former University of Utah star, spent the offseason with the Cleveland Browns but was waived on Aug. 29 after initially surviving the NFL’s final cutdown deadline.

The next day, the Baltimore Ravens, where Huntley spent his first four NFL seasons, signed Huntley to their practice squad.

Now, Huntley is headed to Miami, about 40 minutes from his Dania Beach home in Florida, after the Dolphins reportedly signed him off Baltimore’s practice squad.

He joins a Dolphins team that was in the market for quarterback help after the 26-year-old Tagovailoa — who said he has no plans to retire, per NFL.com — was sidelined by his latest concussion.

Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Bills, completing 8 of 14 passes for 80 yards after entering the game.

Huntley will join Thompson as the second quarterback on Miami’s active roster. There is no timetable for when Tagovailoa might return.

Huntley has started nine games for Baltimore over the past three seasons, going 3-6 as a starter. He has thrown for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also running for 509 yards and three touchdowns.