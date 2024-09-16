We may only be two weeks into the current NFL season, but it’s never too early to start talking about next April’s draft.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his initial 2025 NFL draft big board rankings this past week, and four players from Utah colleges made the cut.
Here’s a look at who impressed Kiper from the Utes, Aggies and Cougars.
Jack Kelly
Big board position rank: No. 5 among outside linebackers
BYU’s defense has had an impressive start to the season, and Jack Kelly is a major reason why.
The Weber State transfer is currently among the national leaders with 12 quarterback pressures, tallying two sacks and 13 total tackles along with a solid 71.0 Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade.
Brant Kuithe
Big board position rank: No. 6 among fullbacks/H-backs
Brant Kuithe is finally healthy again and picking up right where he left off.
Returning to the field for the first time since 2022, the sixth-year senior has logged 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch in the process.
Since joining the Utes in 2018, the Texas native has caught 156 balls for 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Jalen Royals
Big board position rank: No. 5 among wide receivers
A breakout 2023 campaign has put Jalen Royals in the NFL draft conversation.
The Aggies star ranked second nationally with 15 touchdown catches a season ago to pair with 1,080 receiving yards. In three 2024 outings, Royals has 15 receptions for 168 yards and a score.
Lander Barton
Big board position rank: No. 6 among off-ball linebackers
Bartons tend to dominate at Utah and head to the NFL. Lander Barton is no different.
The younger brother of current professionals Cody and Jackson has tallied 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his time as a Ute, having been named the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.