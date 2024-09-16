BYU linebacker Jack Kelly, a transfer from Weber State, goes through spring drills in Provo on March 8, 2024.

We may only be two weeks into the current NFL season, but it’s never too early to start talking about next April’s draft.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his initial 2025 NFL draft big board rankings this past week, and four players from Utah colleges made the cut.

Here’s a look at who impressed Kiper from the Utes, Aggies and Cougars.

Jack Kelly

Big board position rank: No. 5 among outside linebackers

BYU’s defense has had an impressive start to the season, and Jack Kelly is a major reason why.

The Weber State transfer is currently among the national leaders with 12 quarterback pressures, tallying two sacks and 13 total tackles along with a solid 71.0 Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade.

Brant Kuithe

Big board position rank: No. 6 among fullbacks/H-backs

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) scores against SUU in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Utah won 49-0. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brant Kuithe is finally healthy again and picking up right where he left off.

Returning to the field for the first time since 2022, the sixth-year senior has logged 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch in the process.

Since joining the Utes in 2018, the Texas native has caught 156 balls for 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jalen Royals

Big board position rank: No. 5 among wide receivers

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) runs the ball upfield after a catch during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Logan, Utah. | Tyler Tate

A breakout 2023 campaign has put Jalen Royals in the NFL draft conversation.

The Aggies star ranked second nationally with 15 touchdown catches a season ago to pair with 1,080 receiving yards. In three 2024 outings, Royals has 15 receptions for 168 yards and a score.

Lander Barton

Big board position rank: No. 6 among off-ball linebackers

Utah linebacker Lander Barton (20) sacks Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Bartons tend to dominate at Utah and head to the NFL. Lander Barton is no different.

The younger brother of current professionals Cody and Jackson has tallied 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his time as a Ute, having been named the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.