Kansas State running back DJ Giddens, center, is pushed into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State, you are the Big 12 King of the Hill. At least for a week.

That is the crown the Wildcats earned in a dominant 31-7 victory over league newcomer Arizona — even if it didn’t count in the standings as a conference game.

There, of course, is another big-time matchup featuring two contenders in the Big 12 this week — league favorite Utah visits Oklahoma State in the Utes’ first-ever Big 12 conference game.

The league picture is about to be shaken up — 12 of the conference’s 16 teams will be playing a Big 12 matchup this week.

What will that do to the Big 12 power rankings?

Tune back in next week for that answer.

For now, though, here’s our look at how the Big 12 stacks up through the third week of the 2024 season:

1. Kansas State Wildcats (3-0)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot

Climbed one spot Last week: Beat then-No. 20 Arizona, 31-7

Beat then-No. 20 Arizona, 31-7 Next game: Saturday at BYU, 8:30 p.m. MDT (ESPN)

For the first time this year, there’s a shake-up at the top — though it’s easy to see why, after the Wildcats blew past then-ranked Arizona. Kansas State shut down the Arizona offense and got 266 total yards from quarterback Avery Johnson while outscoring Arizona 17-0 in the second half to blow open a once-close game.

That game didn’t count in the Big 12 standings, but it shows why Kansas State is one of the favorites to win the league. Now the Wildcats hit the road to open conference play at BYU — it’s the first league matchup between the two schools since the Cougars joined the Big 12 last season.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes offensive lineman Jaren Kump (68) in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

2. Utah Utes (3-0)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Beat Utah State, 38-21

Beat Utah State, 38-21 Next game: Saturday at No. 14 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. MDT (Fox)

Things started rough against in-state rival Utah State last week, but the Utes — with true freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson getting his first start — eventually settled in and took control with 25 unanswered points. Overall, it’s a solid win for the Utes that gave them opportunities to show growth in a variety of areas.

Fortunately for the Utes, the news is that Cam Rising is expected to be back for one of the most anticipated matchups of the Big 12 season.

The coaching matchup — Mike Gundy vs. Kyle Whittingham — alone is worth tuning in for this game. Who will get the early edge not only in the conference chase but the College Football Playoff race as well?

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Poll movement: No change

No change Last week: Beat Tulsa, 45-10

Beat Tulsa, 45-10 Next game: Saturday vs. No. 12 Utah, 2 p.m. MDT (Fox)

One week after having to rally to win in double overtime, Oklahoma State took care of Tulsa from the start. Alan Bowman matched his career high with five touchdown passes in a game that the Cowboys led 38-0 through three quarters.

The Cowboys’ run game, powered by Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, will play a big role in determining a winner on Saturday. Gordon hasn’t run for over 50 yards in each of the team’s past two games as opposing defenses stacked the box, while Utah is allowing just over 100 rushing yards per game (109) this season, though USU’s Rahsul Faison put up 115 against the Utes last week.

4. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Poll movement: No change

No change Last week: Bye

Bye Next game: Saturday vs. Arkansas State, noon MDT (ESPN+)

The Cyclones are coming off the earliest bye for any Big 12 team this season, one week after knocking off rival Iowa — a victory that vaulted Iowa State into the national rankings.

Following the matchup with Arkansas State, Iowa State will begin Big 12 play with two of its first three conference games on the road — though the Cyclones are likely to be favored in each game (at Houston, vs. Baylor, at West Virginia).

Central Florida quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball against TCU during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. | Richard W. Rodriguez

5. UCF Knights (3-0)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot

Climbed one spot Last week: Beat TCU, 35-34

Beat TCU, 35-34 Next game: Sept. 28 vs. Colorado, TBD

That was a doozy: UCF rallied from 21 down to beat TCU on a touchdown with 36 seconds to play. What a way to kick off conference play league-wide this season, and one year after the Knights started Big 12 play 0-5, it gives them a solid and much more promising start to league action.

The Knights host Colorado and Cincinnati in their next two conference games, sandwiched around a game at Florida. That gives UCF an opportunity to not only close in on bowl eligibility, but continue to build upon the early-season momentum the Knights are building.

6. Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot

Climbed one spot Last week: Beat Texas State, 31-28

Beat Texas State, 31-28 Next game: Saturday at Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m. MDT (FSN)

Arizona State has looked much improved this season, already matching its number of victories from 2023 through the first three weeks of this season. It took rallying on the road against a game Texas State squad — the Sun Devils trailed 21-7 midway through the second quarter — but ASU got it done.

How will the Sun Devils start off their first run through the Big 12 schedule? Arizona State kicks off league play at Texas Tech, a difficult task but one that Kenny Dillingham’s team appears to be up for the challenge. A win would keep the good vibes rolling ahead of a two-game homestand.

7. Arizona Wildcats (2-1)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots

Dropped two spots Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Kansas State, 31-7

Lost to then-No. 14 Kansas State, 31-7 Next game: Sept. 28 at No. 12 Utah, 8:15 p.m. MDT (ESPN)

The Wildcats were overwhelmed by Kansas State, putting into question just how much Arizona will play into the Big 12 race this season. It was close at halftime, but Arizona was held to 56 rushing yards and was outscored 14-0 in the third quarter.

It’s a good time for a bye and a chance to reset for first-year head coach Brent Brennan and his squad, after the Wildcats have had a couple lackluster efforts in a row, including a 22-10 victory over Northern Arizona the week before the loss to Kansas State.

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps runs during a game against Wyoming on Sept. 14, 2024, in Laramie. | BYU Photo

8. BYU Cougars (3-0)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots

Climbed two spots Last week: Beat Wyoming, 34-14

Beat Wyoming, 34-14 Next game: Saturday vs. No. 13 Kansas State, 8:30 p.m. MDT (ESPN)

Just like last season, BYU’s first in the Big 12, the Cougars enter conference action with an undefeated record. This time, BYU won its final two nonconference games on the road, including a convincing victory over former rival Wyoming on the high plains.

The question is, can BYU do better in Big 12 play this year and qualify for the postseason? Last year, the Cougars went just 2-7 in conference action.

It starts with a significant challenge, as BYU hosts one of the Big 12′s top contenders, Kansas State, this week. Over the next month, the Cougars will play three of four at home, though every home game is against a team picked to finish in the top five in the league.

9. TCU Horned Frogs (2-1)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Lost to UCF, 35-34

Lost to UCF, 35-34 Next game: Saturday at SMU, 3 p.m. MDT (The CW Network)

TCU appeared like it was headed toward opening conference play with a convincing win over UCF, but the Horned Frogs blew a 21-point third-quarter lead. That can’t be encouraging, after TCU meandered to a losing 5-7 record last year, much in the same fashion as Saturday’s result where expectations weren’t met.

After facing the Mustangs, the Horned Frogs will jump back into league play full force — two of their next three Big 12 games are on the road, including at league favorite Utah. Before that, though, is a 2-1 SMU team that lost by three to BYU in its last game — the Mustangs are also coming off a bye.

Baylor running back Bryson Washington, center, reacts with quarterback Sawyer Robertson, left, after scoring over Air Force defensive back Trey Williams (0) in the first second of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Waco, Texas. | Jerry Larson

10. Baylor Bears (2-1)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots

Climbed two spots Last week: Beat Air Force, 31-3

Beat Air Force, 31-3 Next game: Saturday at Colorado, 6 p.m. MDT (Fox)

One week aftervfalling flat in a loss at Utah, the Bears rebounded with a solid effort against the Mountain West’s Air Force. Sawyer Robertson came on at quarterback for Dequan Finn, who was nursing an injury, and sparked a strong offensive day for Baylor.

Now, there may be a QB controversy heading into the Bears’ Big 12 opener: Baylor’s depth chart ahead of its matchup with Colorado has the starting quarterback job listed as Finn “or” Robertson. The primetime matchup against the Buffaloes gives both schools a chance to start off league play on the right foot.

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots

Climbed two spots Last week: Beat North Texas, 66-21

Beat North Texas, 66-21 Next game: Saturday vs. Arizona State, 1:30 p.m. MDT (FS1)

The Red Raiders wasted little time putting North Texas away, tying a school record with 52 points in the first half. Behren Morton accounted for five touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as Texas Tech rolled up 586 yards of total offense.

The Red Raiders have a favorable schedule to start Big 12 play, with three of their first four league games at home — and Texas Tech is favored in all three, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. That all starts with the matchup against the Sun Devils this weekend.

12. Kansas Jayhawks (1-2)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots

Dropped three spots Last week: Lost to UNLV, 23-20

Lost to UNLV, 23-20 Next game: Saturday at West Virginia, 10 a.m. MDT (ESPN2)

Going into the season, the Jayhawks were ranked and seen as one of the top contenders to win the Big 12. After two straight close losses to end nonconference play, though, Kansas is reeling heading into its league opener. The Rebels, viewed as a strong contender for the Group of 5′s guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff, tripped up Kansas with a late touchdown drive, scoring with 1:51 to play.

Up next is another difficult, defining game for the Jayhawks. Kansas will start Big 12 play on the road against a West Virginia team that is similarly 1-2 on the year. Can quarterback Jadon Daniels, who’s thrown four interceptions already, start to show the promise he once had?

13. West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots

Dropped two spots Last week: Lost to Pittsburgh, 38-34

Lost to Pittsburgh, 38-34 Next game: Saturday vs. Kansas, 10 a.m. MDT (ESPN2)

The Mountaineers head into league play with a losing record after falling against the Panthers. West Virginia couldn’t hold on to a 10-point lead with five minutes to play, as Pitt rallied with two touchdown drives, including the game-winner with 32 seconds remaining.

The Mountaineers open Big 12 action by hosting a Kansas team that, like West Virginia, is desperate to earn a win. Saturday’s victor will right the ship a bit, while the loser faces a critical situation early in the year.

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, front, pulls in a pass for a touchdown as Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn covers in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | David Zalubowski

14. Colorado Buffaloes (2-1)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots

Climbed two spots Last week: Beat Colorado State, 28-9

Beat Colorado State, 28-9 Next game: Saturday vs. Baylor, 6 p.m. MDT (Fox)

Colorado responded well after a lopsided loss at former league rival Nebraska, rebounding to easily beat Colorado State last week. Travis Hunter scored two second-half touchdowns and Shedeur Sanders tossed four touchdowns as the Buffaloes took control after trailing 3-0 through one quarter.

Last year, in Colorado’s first season under coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes started league play (they were in the Pac-12 then) with back-to-back losses, a poor start before they finished 1-8 in Pac-12 action. Can Colorado get off to a better conference start this season, starting with a home matchup against Baylor?

15. Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Beat Miami (Ohio), 27-16

Beat Miami (Ohio), 27-16 Next game: Saturday vs. Houston, 10 a.m. MDT (FS1)

Cincinnati never trailed in beating Miami (Ohio) in the 128th Battle for the Victory Bell. The Redhawks beat the Bearcats last year, snapping a 16-game winning streak in the series for Cincinnati, but the Bearcats retook the overall series lead with this year’s victory.

This Saturday’s game is critical for the Bearcats, considering how their Big 12 schedule comes together after this weekend. After hosting Houston, Cincinnati will play three of its next four games on the road.

16. Houston Cougars (1-2)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Beat Rice, 33-7

Beat Rice, 33-7 Next game: Saturday at Cincinnati, 10 a.m. MDT (FS1)

For the first time in six tries, Houston came out victorious. The decisive victory over Rice of the American Athletic Conference snapped a five-game losing streak that extended back to early November 2023. It was also the first victory under new head coach Willie Fritz.

The Cougars face an uphill climb to relevance in the Big 12, after finishing 2-7 in league play last year. Houston will hit the road for much of the first month in conference play this season, playing three of its next four games away from home — including this Saturday’s matchup at Cincinnati.