Utah State football had 200-plus recruits on hand at Maverik Stadium on Saturday to watch the renewal of The Battle of Brothers against Utah.

The Aggies didn’t win the game, falling 38-21 in the end, but it would appear that they left a real impression nonetheless.

Over the weekend, the Aggies landed two commitments for their 2025 recruiting class, doubling the amount of verbal commits which USU previously had.

In-state offensive lineman Joakim Green (Copper Hills High School) was the first to commit to the Aggies — he made it official in a post on X on Sep. 13.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Green is rated a two-star recruit by Rivals and is currently unrated by both 247 Sports and On3 Sports.

Green is the second in-state commitment for the Aggies for the 2025 class, along with fellow offensive linemen Tommy Olsen (Lehi High School).

Recruiting in the state of Utah — along the offensive and defensive lines — has been a priority for the Aggies of late.

“I believe offensive linemen are grown, they are not bought and they are not found,” co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Cooper Bassett told the Deseret News. “Especially here (at Utah State). We are a developmental program because we aren’t able to go out and window shop for players. And our backyard has some of the best offensive line talent — big man talent — in the country, per capita. It is our job to go find big bodies and develop them. When you look at our offensive line, the best players on it, all came from the state of Utah. From the high school ranks.”

On Sept. 15, the Aggies got a commitment from Darrian “Bleu” Dantzler, a 6-foot-3, 230 pounds linebacker/edge rusher from Chandler, Arizona. Basha High School specifically.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, unrated by both Rivals and On3 Sports, Dantzler is the first defensive commitment of 2025 for USU.

He talked with Sports360 in Arizona about his commitment to Utah State, praising Logan, the Aggie fan base and interim Aggie head coach Nate Dreiling.

“I think it is somewhere I can go and shine in my early years,” Dantzler said.

Dantzler noted that he thinks that Logan is a classic college town — “I can lock in,” he said — and just about the perfect fit for him.

“It (Logan) is not super small, but it also isn’t super big,” he said. “There are things to do. There are things to go see. Hang out spots. But there are also not many distractions out there and it is a place I can go and really lock in.”

As a junior last season at Basha — his first year playing at the varsity level — Dantzler started 12 games and racked up 26 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, among other highlights.