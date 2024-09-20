Region 1

Syracuse 38, Farmington 37

Syracuse (4-2) edged out Farmington (1-5) in a thrilling Region 1 matchup, 38-37, as Farmington failed to convert a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. AJ DeHorney’s 2-yard run and subsequent extra point by Easton Choate in overtime set the stage for Farmington’s response, where Travis Hoopes scored on a 4-yard run but the Phoenix couldn’t capitalize on the decisive extra point attempt. Hoopes also had a pivotal 4-yard touchdown run with 8:37 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 31-31, after Syracuse had taken the lead on DeHorney’s 10-yard run with 10:52 remaining. Syracuse’s Ledger Wight opened the scoring with a 78-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Farmington’s Lucas Peterson responded with a 7-yard scoring run minutes later. The back-and-forth nature of the game culminated in a nail-biting finish, showcasing the competitive spirit of both teams.

Fremont 15, Layton 7

Fremont (4-2) rallied in the third quarter to secure a 15-7 victory over Layton (4-2) in a Region 1 showdown. Salesi Moa was the standout performer for the Silverwolves, catching two touchdown passes from Manase Tuatagaloa. Moa’s first score came on a 9-yard pass with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter, and he added a 25-yard touchdown reception just over two minutes later. Layton’s lone touchdown came early in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Michael Marriott. Despite the early lead, the Lancers were unable to muster any further offense, falling to Fremont’s resilient defense.

1 of 19 Davis running back Owen Talbot (0) breaks free of Weber defensive back Brock Dean (8) during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 19 Davis wide receiver Tyson Baggett (1) runs the ball after breaking away from Weber defenders during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 19 Weber running back Dyson Parker (11) runs the ball against Davis during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 19 Davis running back Owen Talbot (0) runs the ball against Weber during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 19 Weber head coach Mo Cannon talks with a referee during a game against Davis held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 19 Weber tight end Tyler Payne (9) runs with the ball while guarded by Davis defensive back Cooper Harsin (3) during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 19 Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger (4) calls out before a play against Weber during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 19 Davis wide receiver Jaxton Itaaehau (88) is pushed out of bounds by Weber defenders during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 19 Davis students celebrate after an interception against Weber during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 19 Weber tight end Tyler Payne (9) is downed by Davis linebacker Johnny Parker (17) during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 19 Davis head coach Scott Peery slaps hands with wide receiver Easton Frasure (7) during a game against Weber held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 19 Weber running back Dyson Parker (11) is downed by Davis defensive back Bode Sparrow (2) during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 19 Weber running back Dyson Parker (11) crosses into the end zone for a touchdown against Davis during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 19 Davis wide receiver Easton Frasure (7) celebrates his touchdown against Weber during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 19 Weber quarterback Crew Cacciacarne (1) looks to pass during a game against Davis held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 19 Davis wide receiver Easton Frasure (7) celebrates his touchdown against Weber with wide receiver Tyson Baggett (1) during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 19 Weber makes a touchdown reception against Davis during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 19 Weber tight end Tyler Payne (9) celebrates his touchdown against Davis during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 19 Davis players celebrate around running back Owen Talbot (0) after his touchdown against Weber during a game held at Weber High School in Pleasant View on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Davis 39, Weber 37

Davis (5-1) edged past Weber (4-2), 39-37, in their 61st meeting in a Region 1 matchup. Weber’s Tyler Payne caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Crew Cacciacarne with 43 seconds left in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Davis’s early scoring. Owen Talbot’s 1-yard touchdown run at 10:32 in the fourth quarter and a critical 50-yard field goal by Finn Garff at 6:18 secured the win for the Darts. The game featured numerous lead changes, highlighted by explosive offensive plays from both teams, making it a high-scoring thriller. Davis now leads the series 41-17-3.

Region 2

Bingham 35, Copper Hills 14

Bingham (2-4) secured a decisive 35-14 victory over Copper Hills (3-3) as Lincoln Tahi led the Miners with two touchdowns. Tahi’s 1-yard run with 23 seconds left in the second quarter gave Bingham a commanding 22-0 halftime lead. The Miners extended their advantage in the third quarter with a 1-yard run from Filisi Filipe at 6:07. Copper Hills managed to get on the board in the fourth quarter with Evan Burningham’s 5-yard run at 3:37. Bingham added further assurance with an 8-yard pass from Tyson Dunn to Karl Tuuao at 8:14 in the final quarter.

Corner Canyon 21, Mountain Ridge 14

Corner Canyon (5-1) overcame the early loss of starting quarterback Helman Casuga to secure a 21-14 victory over Mountain Ridge (2-4) in Region 2 play. Backup Bronson Evans stepped in and threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter: a 45-yard strike to Preston Whatcott at 11:52 and a 57-yard pass to Diesel Dart at 7:16. Mountain Ridge rallied with a 54-yard TD pass from Wyatt Bingham to Tytan DeJong at 3:26 in the same quarter, but Corner Canyon answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Kingston Cooper late in the second. Mountain Ridge managed a late 4-yard touchdown pass from Bingham to DeJong at 3:27 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Corner Canyon’s strong second quarter.

Herriman 26, Riverton 17

Herriman (2-4) capitalized on two interceptions, including a crucial 20-yard return by Jax Edwards with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter, to defeat Riverton (2-4) by a score of 26-17 in a Region 2 matchup. Herriman’s defense was instrumental as Macrae Parker also returned a 32-yard interception in the first quarter to open the scoring. Ryker Renteria added a 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Mustangs. Riverton’s Dane Slack caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Nielson in the second quarter, and Will Walker contributed two field goals, but their offense stalled in the final period.

Region 3

Skyridge 40, Westlake 0

Skyridge (4-2) dominated Westlake (1-5) with a commanding 40-0 victory in a Region 3 battle. The Falcons scored early and often, beginning with Zaeden Selu’s 5-yard run at 8:12 in the first quarter. Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne highlighted the second quarter with four touchdown passes, including a 50-yard strike to Jared Iakopo at 7:51 and a 23-yard pass to Iakopo Malufau with 1:56 remaining. Sweetwyne also added a 2-yard rushing touchdown as part of Skyridge’s 33-point second quarter explosion. The Falcons’ defense stifled Westlake, maintaining a shutout throughout the game.

Lehi 34, American Fork 10

Lehi (5-0) secured a decisive 34-10 victory over American Fork (2-4) on Friday night. The Pioneers scored early, as Abe Jager returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown just 52 seconds into the game. Jett Niu connected with Griffin Faamausili for a 34-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead. American Fork’s Madden Jensen answered with a 3-yard touchdown run, but it was all Lehi from there. Penisimani Takitaki’s 44-yard fumble recovery and Devaughn Eka’s 77-yard run highlighted a dominant performance. Gavin Fenn added a 40-yard field goal in the final quarter to seal the win.

Lone Peak 37, Pleasant Grove 0

Lone Peak (5-1) dominated Pleasant Grove (1-5) in a Region 3 matchup, cruising to a 37-0 victory. The Knights scored early and often, starting with Samuel Wright’s 3-yard touchdown run at the 2:41 mark of the first quarter. Wright continued to excel, adding two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter from 21 and 37 yards out. Jasean Mayberry caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kepa Niumeitolu early in the second quarter to further extend the lead. Tallan Flinders capped the scoring with a 17-yard run with 7:46 left in the third quarter. Lone Peak’s defense stood firm, shutting out the Vikings throughout the contest.

Region 4

Taylorsville 40, Kearns 13

Taylorsville (3-3) cruised to a decisive 40-13 victory over Kearns in a Region 4 matchup. Cole Kramer starred for the Warriors, throwing a 55-yard touchdown pass to Karsan Kirkman and adding two rushing touchdowns of his own. Kearns managed to find the end zone early in the second quarter with a 10-yard pass from Manuel Deegan to Austin Bell, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback. Taylorsville extended their lead with notable contributions including Kobe Allen’s 50-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. Kearns capped their scoring with Deegan’s 5-yard run as time expired, but the game had long been decided.

Hunter 28, Cyprus 14

Hunter (2-4) rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-14 victory over Cyprus in a Region 4 game on Thursday. Sione “Isi” Moungaafi accounted for all four of Hunter’s touchdowns, including a 12-yard pass to Uluaki He Lotu “Uaki” Taukiuvea with 4:34 left in the game, putting the Wolverines ahead for good. Moungaafi also ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. Cyprus (0-6) started strong with two first-quarter touchdown passes from DJ Oveson, but couldn’t maintain the momentum. Saiosi Kolomatangi was a workhorse for Hunter, carrying the ball 30 times for 171 yards, fueling their comeback.

West Jordan 24, Granger 19

West Jordan (2-4) edged out Granger (1-5) with a 24-19 victory in a Region 4 matchup on Thursday night. The score was highlighted by a key second-quarter kick return from Nia Ioapo, putting the Jaguars ahead.

Region 5

Roy 55, Bonneville 35

Roy (6-0) remained undefeated with a 55-35 victory over Bonneville (1-5) on Friday night. The Royals took control early, with Dru Gardner’s 9-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Zay Morris in the first quarter contributing to a 14-0 lead. Robert Young had a standout performance, scoring four touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return early in the third quarter. Bonneville fought back with multiple touchdown passes from Cole Lueders, including two to Isaac Mansaray, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Roy’s dominant offense. Gardner added another touchdown with a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to cement the victory for Roy.

Bountiful 42, Northridge 14

Bountiful (5-1) dominated Northridge (5-1) with a 42-14 win on Friday night. The Redhawks opened the game strong and built a 35-0 lead by halftime, highlighted by Caleb Norris’ 4-yard touchdown run and Connor Clark’s two touchdown receptions of 50 and 33 yards. Northridge managed to score in the second half with touchdowns from Chase Harris and Andrew Ortiz, but it was too late to challenge Bountiful’s commanding lead. Zeke Murdock added a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Redhawks.

Woods Cross 50, Viewmont 34

Woods Cross (4-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 50-34 victory over Viewmont (4-2) in a high-scoring game. Viliami Tapa’atoutai led the Wildcats with five rushing touchdowns, including a 19-yard run that put the game out of reach with 42 seconds left. Viewmont’s Titan Longson accounted for three touchdowns, including a 64-yard pass to Kingston Mickens late in the third quarter that narrowed the deficit to 37-34. However, Krew Fornelius’ 13-yard run with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter extended Woods Cross’ lead, sealing the win. The Wildcats’ 23-point second quarter proved pivotal in gaining an early edge.

Box Elder 49, Clearfield 7

Box Elder (3-3) dominated Clearfield (1-5) with a 49-7 victory on Friday night. Tyeson Hansen led the Bees, scoring twice on the ground with runs of 3 and 6 yards. Carter Buchanan made a significant impact on both ends, scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and returning an interception 53 yards for another score in the third. Oaklin Martin and Kadyn Reyes each threw touchdown passes, contributing to the offensive outburst. Clearfield’s lone score came late in the second quarter when Landon Hittle ran in a 2-yard touchdown. Box Elder’s defense stifled the Falcons, allowing only seven points throughout the contest.

Region 6

Alta 31, Highland 10

Alta (2-3) triumphed over Highland (3-2) with a 31-10 victory on Friday. The Hawks opened the scoring with a 51-yard field goal from Jack McAllister and extended their lead with a 4-yard touchdown reception by McAllister late in the first quarter. Highland managed a 27-yard field goal from Avi Gotshalk just before halftime, but trailed 10-3. The Rams briefly closed the gap in the third quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ben Bauman to Charlie McConkie. However, Alta responded with a touchdown pass from Tucker Brown to Nito Fonua and added two more rushing touchdowns from Nolan Lohness in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Brighton 42, Skyline 0

Brighton (4-1) handily defeated Skyline (1-4) in a dominant 42-0 victory. Quarterback Ryce Palepoi led the Bengals’ offense with a stellar performance, including an 82-yard touchdown pass to Cash Gay in the fourth quarter. Palepoi also connected with Judah Valle and Sam Storrs for scores, and Mason Haertel added two rushing touchdowns late in the second quarter. Brighton’s defense held Skyline scoreless throughout the game, showcasing a robust performance on both sides of the ball. Brighton led 28-0 at halftime and never looked back, capping off their win with a relentless offensive attack.

Olympus 33, East 10

Olympus (3-3) secured a 33-10 victory over East (3-3) with a dominant performance in the third quarter. Max Rice connected with Luke Campbell on a 52-yard touchdown pass at 1:31 in the third quarter, extending Olympus’ lead to 30-2. Rice also threw two other touchdowns, including a 12-yard pass to Adam Bywater at 6:21 in the 3Q and a 22-yard pass to Bywater at 4:05 in the 2Q. Isaac Green added a pair of field goals, including a 50-yarder in the 3Q. East’s Nasio Otukolo scored their lone touchdown with a 3-yard run at 10:15 in the 4Q.

Region 7

Maple Mountain 28, Wasatch 6

Maple Mountain (6-0) maintained their unbeaten record with a commanding 28-6 victory over Wasatch (1-5). The Golden Eagles soared to an early lead, with Mason Jensen connecting with Brooks Ross on a 40-yard touchdown pass at 7:13 in the first quarter. Ross added another score with a 7-yard run later in the quarter. Derek Morehouse’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Ross helped Maple Mountain build a 21-0 halftime lead. Wasatch’s only score came in the third quarter when Ben Brand punched in a 1-yard run at 4:26. Maple Mountain sealed the win late in the fourth with Jaxon Robison’s 1-yard touchdown run at 3:03. The Golden Eagles held the Wasps scoreless in three quarters, demonstrating strong defensive prowess throughout the game.

Springville 55, Cedar Valley 13

Springville (4-2) overwhelmed Cedar Valley (2-4) with a decisive 55-13 victory. Quarterback Easton Leavitt led the Red Devils, completing 10 of 17 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Drake Peterson starred with a 134-yard receiving touchdown and a 79-yard punt return score. Max Harris powered the ground game with 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Siate Valeti added two rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Jack Pickering contributed a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. Cedar Valley’s points came from Cole Christensen’s 7-yard run and his 12-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Laws.

Region 8

Spanish Fork 30, Salem Hills 2

Spanish Fork (5-1) dominated Salem Hills (3-3) in a Region 8 matchup, cruising to a 30-2 victory. Kaden Vest led the charge for the Dons, scoring three touchdowns, including a 2-yard run at the 5:02 mark of the fourth quarter. Spanish Fork’s defense was impenetrable, allowing only a safety in the third quarter. Breakir Killpack contributed with a 30-yard field goal just before halftime, extending Spanish Fork’s lead to 16-0. The Dons improved their record with a strong all-around performance, continuing their impressive start to the season.

Provo 48, Timpanogos 35

Provo Bulldogs (3-2) surged in the third quarter to secure a 48-35 victory against Timpanogos Timberwolves (4-2). Oliver MacKay’s 8-yard run with 4:36 left in the third quarter extended Provo’s lead to 35-14. MacKay finished with three rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard carry with 3:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Provo. Gehrig Orchard contributed with two passing touchdowns, including a 59-yard connection with Griffin DeMartini in the second quarter. Despite Timpanogos’ late rally with two touchdowns in the final quarter, the deficit proved too large to overcome. Andrew Hillstead led Timpanogos with a 53-yard TD pass and a 1-yard rushing score.

Region 9

Dixie 34, Pine View 28

Pine View (2-3) emerged victorious in a thrilling overtime match, edging out Dixie (1-3) with a 35-34 win in Region 9 play. Dixie struck first in overtime with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Truman to Caiden Cazier, but the crucial extra point was blocked. Pine View responded as Maka Fiefia ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Mason Thomas converted the extra point to clinch the win. Fiefia was instrumental for the Panthers, also scoring the game-tying touchdown with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter. Dixie had built a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Truman.

Crimson Cliffs 35, Snow Canyon 6

Crimson Cliffs (4-2) dominated Snow Canyon (2-4) in a 35-6 Region 9 victory. The Mustangs jumped to an early lead with Van Dailey’s 3-yard run at the 3:51 mark in the first quarter and never looked back, securing a 21-0 advantage by halftime. Ryder Sherratt connected with Malakai Alofipo on a 35-yard pass in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 28-0. Snow Canyon avoided a shutout with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Joe Jackman to Karsten Stuart late in the fourth quarter. Dailey led Crimson Cliffs with two rushing touchdowns, contributing to a solid ground game.

Cedar City 28, Hurricane 21

Cedar City (3-3) rallied late to edge Hurricane (2-4) with a thrilling 28-21 victory. Trailing 21-20 in the final minute, Trace Overson caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Everett Kelling with just 55 seconds left in the game, sealing the win. Hurricane struck early with a 28-yard pass from Dylan Gabriel to Alovao Fano at 3:46 in the first quarter, but Cedar City responded in the second with three touchdowns, including two from Dylan Crowley. The Tigers regained the lead at 9:30 in the third quarter with a 16-yard pass to Dylan Gabriel, but were held scoreless in the fourth. The Reds’ defense held strong in the final quarter to preserve the comeback victory.

Region 10

Stansbury 14, Park City 10

Stansbury (3-2) rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 14-10 victory over Park City (5-1) in Region 10 play. Carter Petersen capped off a decisive drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:43 remaining, pushing the Stallions ahead. Stansbury’s defense held strong, shutting out the Miners in the final quarter. Park City initially took the lead with Elijah Warner’s 3-yard run in the first quarter and extended it with a 22-yard field goal by Tanner Pidwell in the third. Coleman Dearden’s 9-yard run in the second quarter put Stansbury on the board, setting up the game-winning drive in the fourth.

Tooele 41, Hillcrest 24

Tooele (3-3) cruised to a 41-24 victory over Hillcrest on Friday night. Vaughn Gritzmacher led the Buffaloes with four touchdowns on the ground, including a 20-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and a 9-yard dash in the fourth. Hillcrest (0-5) took an early lead with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter, but Tooele responded with 34 unanswered points to secure the win. Gus Pater and Gritzmacher combined for three touchdowns in the second and third quarters to extend the lead. Hillcrest’s offense showed life late, with Thomas Ashby and Grady Court adding scores in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Huskies.

Jordan 40, Cottonwood 17

Jordan (1-5) dominated Cottonwood (0-6) with a 40-17 victory in a Region 10 match-up on Friday night. Jersey Alvillar’s 37-yard touchdown run initiated the scoring for the Beetdiggers, who led 9-3 at the half. In the third quarter, Jordan exploded for 22 points, highlighted by Dylan Suthar’s two touchdown passes to Brady Barney and Jaydon Griffith. Sterling Ostler sealed the game with a fourth-quarter interception returned for a touchdown. Cottonwood managed two touchdowns late, but it was too little, too late as Jordan cruised to the win.

Region 11

Ridgeline 42, Bear River 6

Ridgeline (6-0) dominated Bear River (1-5) with a 42-6 victory in a Region 11 clash. The RiverHawks surged to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, including a 47-yard touchdown run by JT White at the 10:00 mark. Quarterback Nate Dahle added a 1-yard touchdown run and threw three touchdown passes, including a 61-yard strike to Boone Bettencourt with 10:38 left in the second quarter. Bear River managed to avoid the shutout with 1:11 left in the game, as Preston Wilkinson connected with Kash Avery on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Ridgeline’s defense held strong throughout, allowing only one late score.

Green Canyon 42, Logan 21

Green Canyon (5-1) surged with a dominant second quarter to secure a convincing 42-21 win over Logan (2-4). The Wolves scored 28 points in the second quarter, highlighted by Parker Lowe’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Payton Wilson and Bryson Pabst’s 57-yard interception return for a score. Logan’s offense managed to find the end zone three times, with Reed Olsen catching a pair of touchdown passes from Easton Favero, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Green Canyon’s robust scoring. Payton Wilson also shined with a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The victory was cemented when Shandon Thain caught a 14-yard pass from Kaden Krebs early in the fourth quarter.

Mountain Crest 30, West Field 7

Mountain Crest (4-2) dominated West Field (1-5) in a Region 11 matchup, securing a 30-7 victory. The Mustangs set the tone early with Brayden Larsen’s 23-yard run at 8:40 in the first quarter and never looked back. Mikah Clements extended the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Larsen with 1:25 left in the second quarter, contributing to a 27-0 halftime lead. The Longhorns avoided a shutout thanks to Phoenix Sandoval’s 30-yard touchdown reception from Tyce Abbott with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Mountain Crest’s defense held steady throughout, limiting West Field to one late score.

3A North

Ogden 42, Union 7

Ogden (5-0) cruised to a commanding 42-7 victory over Union (1-5) in a 3A north matchup, marking their first 5-0 start since 2009. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, including a 1-yard run by Vinnie Apadaca and an 8-yard run by Cy Arnold. Arnold continued his strong performance with a total of three rushing touchdowns, including an 18-yard and a 5-yard score. Synic Harvey contributed significantly with a 25-yard run and a 64-yard touchdown reception from Apadaca in the second quarter, giving Ogden a commanding 34-0 halftime lead. Union’s only highlight came in the third quarter when Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run. The Tigers’ defense held firm, allowing just one score in the overwhelming win.

Morgan 49, Juan Diego 0

Morgan (6-0) dominated Juan Diego (2-4) with a resounding 49-0 victory in their 3A North matchup Friday night. Lincoln Gilson led the charge for the Trojans with three rushing touchdowns, including a 3-yard run to open the scoring. The Morgan defense smothered the Soaring Eagle, keeping them scoreless throughout the contest. Cade Randall threw two touchdown passes, connecting with Ben Russell for a 52-yard score in the fourth quarter. Drew Korth also contributed significantly with two rushing touchdowns. The Trojans maintained their perfect record with this comprehensive win.

Grantsville 48, Ben Lomond 13

Grantsville (5-1) dominated from the start, overpowering Ben Lomond (0-6) in a 48-13 victory to kick off 3A North play. The Cowboys surged to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with touchdowns by Dallan Van Vliet, Jordan Fawson, and Talon Butler. Butler added a 29-yard run in the second quarter, extending the lead to 35-0 by halftime. Ben Lomond’s Jaxon Funk found the end zone with a 54-yard run in the third quarter, but Grantsville immediately answered with a Peyton Thornton 13-yard touchdown reception. Beckham Oldewage connected with Broc Hodgson on a 58-yard pass early in the fourth quarter to seal the comprehensive win.

3A South

Canyon View 21, North Sanpete 14

Canyon View (4-2) edged North Sanpete (2-4) with a 21-14 victory, highlighted by a pivotal 81-yard touchdown pass from Ryder Miller to Trenton Ludlow late in the third quarter. The Falcons opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Asher Slack with 2:31 left in the first quarter. North Sanpete answered back in the second quarter with two 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Taualua Laupapa, taking the lead briefly at 14-7 with 6:15 remaining. However, Canyon View tied the game on a 75-yard punt return by Ludlow with 9:30 left in the second quarter. Neither team scored in a defensive fourth quarter, allowing Ludlow’s third-quarter heroics to seal the win for Canyon View.

Richfield 24, Juab 13

Richfield (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 24-13 win over Juab (2-4) on Friday night. Griffin Wayman connected with Gage Yardley on a 65-yard touchdown pass at 5:04 in the first quarter, setting the tone for the Wildcats. Wayman also scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and hit Yardley again for a 4-yard touchdown, increasing Richfield’s lead to 21-0. Juab’s Beau Halvorsen provided a spark with a 1-yard touchdown run at 7:58 in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to 21-13, but a late 26-yard field goal by Justin Raisor sealed the victory for Richfield. Quentin Robinson’s 10-yard touchdown catch from Price Armstrong at the end of the first half was not enough to overcome the Wildcats’ defense.

Manti 61, Carbon 0

Manti (5-1) overwhelmed Carbon (3-3) with a dominant 61-0 victory in 3A South play on Friday. The Templars set the tone early, scoring 27 points in each of the first two quarters. Maison Starkweather had a standout performance, throwing seven touchdown passes, including a 38-yard strike to Stone Mortensen with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. Russell Squire contributed defensively, returning a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Carbon struggled to muster any offensive momentum, as Manti’s defense maintained a shutout throughout the game.

2A North

Layton Christian 45, South Summit 14

Layton Christian (2-4) crushed South Summit (2-4), 45-14, in a dominant display on Friday night. After a tight first quarter, the Eagles surged ahead with 21 second-quarter points, beginning with Kaya Madhlazi’s 10-yard run at 8:05. Layton Christian’s defense shined, highlighted by Brayden Bott’s 68-yard interception return with 6:45 left in the third quarter. Chris Monroe and Kaya Madhlazi each added rushing touchdowns to seal the game. South Summit briefly led after Camden Cox’s 80-yard run in the first quarter but failed to score thereafter.

Summit Academy 47, American Leadership 28

Summit Academy (2-4) surged past American Leadership (3-3) with a dominant 47-28 victory in a 2A North matchup. Summit Academy’s Bronson Dixon capped off the scoring with an 8-yard run at 6:49 left in the fourth quarter, while earlier Kyle Lively and Preston Mackowiak connected for a 66-yard touchdown pass at 0:10 in the first quarter. Dixon also contributed with two additional rushing scores, showcasing a balanced offensive attack. American Leadership’s Zachariah Swarnes had a notable performance with three touchdown receptions from Nicolas Marble, including a 61-yard strike early in the first quarter. Despite the strong individual efforts from the Eagles, Summit Academy’s defense managed to control the game, sealing the comfortable win.

Judge Memorial 56, Providence Hall 6

Judge Memorial (2-4) steamrolled Providence Hall (0-6) in a commanding 56-6 2A North victory on Friday night. The Bulldogs’ defense dominated early, with Red Fuller scoring two interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rout. Texas Wilde and Taki Tonga added to the onslaught with touchdown runs of 45 yards and 49 yards respectively, helping Judge Memorial amass a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Adrian Palmer’s 51-yard sprint in the second quarter further extended the margin, and the Bulldogs rode their sizable lead through the final whistle. Providence Hall managed a late consolation score, avoiding a shutout.

2A South

San Juan 61, Emery 20

San Juan (5-1) dominated in a 61-20 victory over Emery (4-2) in 2A South action on Friday night. Jagger Nieves led the Broncos with a standout performance, including a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the first quarter, and later adding a 67-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. San Juan exploded with 34 points in the second quarter, highlighted by contributions from Jaiten Knight, who threw four touchdown passes, and JD Palmer’s 5-yard rushing score. Emery managed to keep pace in the first quarter with two Hayden Abrams touchdown receptions, but the Spartans were held scoreless in the second and third quarters. Deacon Mangum caught a late 20-yard touchdown pass, but San Juan’s early second-half dominance secured the decisive win.

Delta 48, South Sevier 21

Delta (3-3) dominated the fourth quarter to surge past South Sevier (3-3) for a 48-21 victory in 2A South play on Friday night. Jett Rawlinson propelled the Rabbits with three rushing touchdowns, including two explosive runs of 70 and 60 yards in the final quarter. Ryan Steele connected with Connor Pruitt on a 28-yard pass to open the scoring, while Ty Stefanoff added a pivotal 19-yard run early in the fourth to extend Delta’s lead. South Sevier managed three touchdowns, including a 30-yard pass from Kanyon Okerlund to Boston Palmer in the first quarter. However, the Rams struggled to keep pace as Delta’s offense overwhelmed them late.

1A North

North Summit 41, Gunnison Valley 14

North Summit (6-0) dominated Gunnison Valley (0-6) in a 1A North matchup, securing a 41-14 victory. The Braves exploded in the first half, scoring all of their points before halftime, highlighted by Jake Smith’s 31-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes, including a 9-yard connection to Buck Sargent. North Summit’s McKade Nelson started the scoring with a 35-yard run early in the first quarter, and Austin Aven added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Gunnison Valley managed to find the end zone in the second half, with Braxton Pickett scoring on a 12-yard run and Jack Blackham returning an interception 40 yards for a touchdown, but it was too little, too late.

Duchesne 47, North Sevier 27

Duchesne (3-3) outpaced North Sevier (2-4) with a dominant second-half performance to secure a 47-27 victory in a 1A North clash. Kasen Crum propelled the Eagles with three rushing touchdowns, including a pivotal 8-yard run with 8:33 left in the third quarter to shift momentum. Kade Thacker added a -yard run for Duchesne as they piled on 21 points in the third quarter. North Sevier kept it close early, with a Nolyn Huntsman fumble recovery touchdown in the first quarter and two touchdown passes from Rylan Frischknecht, but they were unable to score in the final quarter. Duchesne’s balanced attack proved too much for the Wolves, who fell behind as the Eagles sealed the win with a 6:13 4Q touchdown by Crum.

1A South

Milford 38, Parowan 8

Milford (5-1) dominated Parowan (2-4) with a 38-8 victory in their 1A South matchup, extending their series lead to 51-38-3. The Tigers put the game out of reach early, scoring 32 points in the first half. Griffin Walker led the charge with two touchdown runs, including a 26-yard dash just 11 minutes into the game. Kilo Tsosie connected with Carson Cheney for a 28-yard score in the third quarter to cap Milford’s offensive output. Parowan’s only points came late in the fourth quarter on a 68-yard run by Hunter Bettridge.

Beaver 20, Kanab 7

Beaver (6-0) pulled out a 20-7 victory against Kanab (3-3) in their 98th matchup, extending their series lead to 59-39 in the 1A South region. Deegan Blackner was pivotal, scoring two rushing touchdowns, including a decisive 9-yard run as time expired in the fourth quarter. Kanab’s lone score came from a 3-yard run by Hayden Gubler with just under two minutes left in the first half. Beaver’s Bodie Wheatley added a 5-yard touchdown run early in the final quarter to help seal the win. The Beavers’ defense held firm, shutting out the Cowboys in the second half.

Nonregion

Sky View 60, Orem 59

Sky View (4-2) narrowly edged out Orem (5-1) with a clutch 14-yard touchdown pass from Jack Clark to Liam Guthrie at 1:23 left in the fourth quarter, sealing a high-scoring 60-59 victory in a nonregion game. The Bobcats’ offense, led by Clark, who threw six touchdown passes, rallied from a 32-21 halftime deficit with a decisive 27-point third quarter. Orem’s Feleti Iongi was a standout performer, scoring five touchdowns, including an 86-yard run and a 67-yard kick return. Despite Iongi’s efforts, the Tigers faltered defensively, giving up too many big plays. Sky View capitalized with key performances from Guthrie and Clark to clinch the win.

Meeker, Colo. 40, Grand 7

Meeker (2-2) dominated Grand (1-5) from start to finish in a 40-7 victory on Friday night. Meeker opened the scoring in the first quarter and never looked back, adding 20 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third. Grand’s only score came in the fourth quarter when Austin Paris ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining. The loss continues a tough season for the Red Devils.

Murray 32, Payson 13

Murray (3-3) defeated Payson (2-4) by a score of 32-13, highlighted by Dillon Curtis setting a new state record with six field goals. Curtis’s remarkable achievement included field goals from 24, 40, 25, 31, 41, and 25 yards, respectively. Sam Pehrson also contributed to Murray’s scoring with two rushing touchdowns, capping a solid offensive performance. Payson’s only highlights came from Trevyn Wall’s 90-yard touchdown pass to Seth Staley and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Asher Geldmacher. Despite Payson’s efforts to mount a comeback in the second half, Murray’s steady scoring, led by Curtis’s field goals, secured the win.

Rigby, Idaho 35, West 33

Rigby, Idaho (1-0) edged out West (2-3) in a thrilling nonregion matchup, 35-33, on Friday night. The Panthers’ Kamden Lopati connected with Lote Sotele for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Trojans. West took control briefly in the third quarter with three touchdowns, including a 48-yard run by Sotele. Despite a strong effort by the Panthers, Rigby’s balanced attack proved decisive. The Trojans maintained their composure and sealed the victory with consistent play throughout the second half.

Millard 3, Enterprise 0

Millard (2-4) secured a 3-0 win over the Enterprise Wolves (1-4) in a defensive matchup on Friday night. The game’s only points came in the third quarter when Sergio Arellano kicked a field goal for the Eagles. Both teams struggled offensively throughout the contest, with no touchdowns scored by either side. The Eagles’ defense held strong, ensuring the Wolves remained scoreless and thus securing their first win of the season.

1A 8-player

Rich 47, Water Canyon 8

Rich (4-2) cruised to a decisive 47-8 victory over Water Canyon (2-4) on Friday. The Rebels jumped out to a commanding 26-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by two touchdowns from Hudson Parry, including a 55-yard punt return. Jett Holmes added a pair of scores, including a 55-yard run in the second quarter. Rich’s defense also contributed, with Drake Weston returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Water Canyon managed a late score with Daniel Cox catching a 2-yard pass from Brayden Barlow in the fourth quarter.

Norwood, Colo. 32, Monticello 14

Monticello (3-2) couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling 32-14 to Norwood, Colo. Jackson Keyes connected with Tommy Morrison for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Buckaroos on the board. Keyes later found William Rogers on a 25-yard strike in the fourth quarter for Monticello’s final score. Norwood, Colo capitalized on a strong start, leading 18-8 at halftime and extending their lead with a 14-point third quarter. Monticello’s defense held Norwood scoreless in the final frame, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

St. Joseph 40, Waterspring, Idaho 36

St. Joseph (4-1) held on for a thrilling 40-36 victory over Waterspring (0-1) despite a late charge from the home team. The Jayhawks built an early lead with Gunner Windsor’s 10-yard run and Jacob Scehnet’s 52-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Waterspring rallied with 36 points in the second half, including a 30-point third quarter, but it wasn’t enough. Kayden Huss was a standout for St. Joseph, scoring three touchdowns, including a critical 57-yard run with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Scehnet also contributed significantly with a 43-yard TD run late in the third quarter.

Dolores, Colo. 48, Whitehorse 16

Whitehorse struggled to find their footing in a lopsided 48-16 defeat against Dolores, Colo. on Friday. The Raiders were held scoreless in the first half, setting the stage for an uphill battle they couldn’t overcome.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.