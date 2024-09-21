One major question still surrounds No. 12 Utah as its prepares to play its Big 12 opener at No. 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday — will Cam Rising be healthy enough to play?

The Utes’ starting quarterback did not play in the team’s 38-21 win over Utah State last week after suffering an injury on his throwing hand in Week 2 vs. Baylor, and now ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Rising will be a “game-time decision” against the Cowboys.

Thamel reported that Rising is expected to attempt to start in the top 15 matchup, but that he was limited in practice during the week and isn’t expected to be 100% healthy if he does play against Oklahoma State.

True freshman Isaac Wilson started in place of Rising in the win over Utah State and filled in admirably, throwing for 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the first start of his career.

Rising was hurt during the second quarter of a 23-12 win over Baylor on Sept. 7, when he was pushed out of bounds after throwing the ball away and landed on Gatorade coolers along the Bears sideline.

He had his middle and ring fingers taped together on the sideline in the second half of that game, then wore a glove during warmups against Utah State last week.

Wilson played the second half of the Baylor game in relief of Rising and has played the past six quarters overall.

Utah will play Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. MDT on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The game is being televised on Fox.