Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9.

There were several big plays for Utah and BYU in their wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas State, respectively, on Saturday.

A couple of plays, though, stood out from the rest — and both schools ended up with a play making SportsCenter’s Top 10 list on Saturday.

Which BYU play made SportsCenter’s Top 10?

Parker Kingston made the play of an eventful night early in the third quarter came just over two minutes after the Cougars had taken a 23-6 lead on then-No. 13 Kansas State.

BYU’s defense forced a punt by the Wildcats — on the punt, Kingston couldn’t make the catch on the run, then he tracked down the ball around the Cougars 10.

With several Kansas State players in pursuit, Kingston circled back across the field, backing up as far as the BYU 3, before making his way back up field behind a wall of blockers.

The last serious threat to tackle Kingston came around midfield, and thanks to a solid block on that defender, Kingston was able to follow his blockers all the way to the end zone for a 90-yard touchdown.

That play came in at No. 10 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 for Saturday, and the ESPN broadcast tracked that Kingston ran around 137 yards on the scoring drive.

Utah wide receiver Dorian Singer (3) catches the ball on his helmet near Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. | Mitch Alcala

Which Utah play made SportsCenter’s Top 10?

Dorian Singer was the one that came up with the highlight-reel play for the Utes.

With Utah facing a third-and-9 at the Oklahoma State 38 late in the first quarter, Isaac Wilson, under heavy pressure, threw across the middle of the field to his wide receiver.

Singer made the catch, pinning the ball against his helmet, then his shoulder — with his left arm reaching behind his head to keep control of the ball, all as he was falling to the ground.

Upon review, the catch counted — and it helped lead to Utah converting a fourth down on the next play, which then led to the Utes adding a field goal for their first points of the game.

The acrobatic catch came in at No. 6 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day.

For the full Top 10 list from Saturday, watch the video below: