Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ray Paulo (42) against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jackson Payne

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

What a night in Provo.

BYU absolutely steamrolled No. 13 Kansas State in 38-9 fashion Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and the social media world had plenty to say about it.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Cougars’ stomping of the Wildcats and all of the moments that made it happen.

