What a night in Provo.
BYU absolutely steamrolled No. 13 Kansas State in 38-9 fashion Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and the social media world had plenty to say about it.
Here are some of the best reactions to the Cougars’ stomping of the Wildcats and all of the moments that made it happen.
BYU with a DOMINANT win as they take down No. 13 Kansas State 😤 pic.twitter.com/wNQExr5LiN— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 22, 2024
We will always remember the 21st night of September 👊 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/lWpRl1F4Fk— BYU (@BYU) September 22, 2024
PLAY OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE FROM BYU'S PARKER KINGSTON 😮 pic.twitter.com/VqvaJPR6ef— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2024
Dude BYU is humiliating Kansas State. Shocking stuff.— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 22, 2024
the BYU cougars. full body chills. wow.— drake c. toll, party animal. (@drakectoll) September 22, 2024
Gotta give this more love because my jaw hit the floor watching this live! https://t.co/pXQr52oPvg— Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) September 22, 2024
The Cougs looks completely different. I am beside myself. BYU in LES at night is DIFFERENT! Keep the intensity!!!— Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 22, 2024
These BYU uniforms might be the best in the country 🥶— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 22, 2024
(via @BYUfootball) pic.twitter.com/hUq2b4E1OE
BYU wore 1996 throwback uniforms tonight and literally transformed into that year's team https://t.co/1fDkFzeTsg— Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) September 22, 2024
I am SCREAMING AT MY TV GO COUGS , most insane game I’ve ever seen— Gavin Baxter (@gbax51) September 22, 2024
Pay Jay Hill whatever he wants to stay here forever— Cougs in the Pros 🤙🏼 (@BYUpros) September 22, 2024
BYU and Utah in the Big 12 championship game is really going to hit differently pic.twitter.com/785n1nTVCd— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) September 22, 2024