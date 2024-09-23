Week 6 delivered some high-scoring affairs and some insight into region standings. Here are some interesting results from Week 6:

Sky View gets the best of Orem in a high-scoring game

119 total points were scored with 17 total touchdowns as Sky View narrowly edged Orem in a 60-59 win in regulation. Orem was quick to take a 14-0 lead after an 86-yard run from Feleti Iongi in the first quarter. Sky View fought back, scoring a touchdown with four seconds left in the half, but gave up a 67-yard kickoff return to end the half in a 38-21 deficit.

However, the Bobcats’ offense exploded in the third quarter.

Sky View scored four touchdowns in the third, including an interception return from Jace Lillywhite late in the third quarter. All of a sudden the Bobcats led 48-45 heading into the final period.

Sky View and Orem traded touchdowns in the fourth, ultimately leading to a 59-54 lead for the Tigers with only four minutes remaining.

The Bobcats sealed their win with a touchdown reception from Liam Guthrie from Jack Clark late in the fourth quarter, which marked the first loss of the season for Orem.

Clark ended the night with 476 yards on a .58 completion percentage, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Really proud of our boy’s heart, effort and resiliency,” said Sky View head coach Lance Reynolds. “We had to overcome a large deficit and some adversity but they never allowed those circumstances to dictate how they played. We just kept believing and controlling what we could control. At the end we were fortunate to prevail against a very talented Orem team.”

Stansbury gets first win over Park City since 2018

The fight for the top spot in Region 10 is on and Stansbury gained a significant edge over Park City with a 14-10 win on Friday. It was the first time the Stallions beat the Miners since their 47-27 win on September 28, 2018.

Stanbury knew how important week 6′s game was and head coach Lee Leslie had it circled from day one.

“Our guys committed to this Park City game since the summer,” said Leslie. “The defense stood strong the whole night and our offensive line was the difference opening holes for Tyson Ferry, Carter Peterson, Wyatt Oliver, Brighton Reutzel and Cole Deardon all making big runs.”

Park City and Stansbury remained tied for the better part of two quarters, after ending the first in a 7-7 tie. Both defenses held on until 30 seconds left in the third where Park City’s Tanner Pidwell hit a field goal for the slim 10-7 lead.

Stansbury pulled ahead and earned the win with a rushing touchdown from Carter Petersen midway through the fourth quarter. The Stallions’ defense held Park City off to secure the 14-10 victory over the defending Region 10 champion.

Crimson Cliffs will travel to Stansbury Park to give the Stallions a break from Region 10 action, but the Mustangs are yet another tough nonregion opponent for Stansbury this season.

“We will certainly be battle-tested after playing Green Canyon, Park City, Ridgeline and Crimson Cliffs in our regular season schedule,” Leslie said.

Injured Corner Canyon limps past Mountain Ridge

During week 3, 5-star recruit and recent USC commit Jerome Myles suffered a knee injury and is out for the season for the Chargers. This week, Corner Canyon star quarterback Helaman Casuga went down in the first quarter after a slide.

Despite the injury bug, the Chargers got out to a 14-0 lead as backup quarterback Bronson Evans delivered two touchdown passes, one to Preston Whatcott and one to Diesel Dart.

However, Mountain Ridge completed a 56-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Tytan DeJong to stay within 14-7 at halftime. Corner Canyon scored late in the third on a run from Kingston Cooper to take a two-score lead.

The Sentinels struggled to score but broke through with just over three minutes remaining to keep the game within a touchdown. However, Corner Canyon held Mountain Ridge out of the end zone for the remainder of the game and took the 21-14 Region 2 victory.

The win pushed Corner Canyon to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 2. Evans ended his night with 214 yards on a .57 completion percentage and two touchdowns.

Pine View finds first region win in overtime thriller against Dixie

Last season, the Pine View Panthers struggled to find their footing, finishing with a 3-7 record. Fast forward to this season, and the Panthers have turned things around, ending Week 6 with a 3-3 record, including their first victory over Dixie since 2020.

Pine View won in a reversal of last year’s heartbreak 29-28 loss where it surrendered 20 points in the fourth quarter. This year, the Panthers edged out a 35-34 over time win.

“It was a great program win,” said Pine View head coach KJ Boyer. “Having the loss last year by one point was a huge heartbreaker for us. So this win was even sweeter for us. The boys fought hard and never stopped. Even when we were losing, they never stopped believing. I’m just so proud of them and their grit.”

Pine View and Dixie both struggled to find a significant edge in the first half as they traded touchdowns for a 14-14 halftime lead. However, the Flyers started to break away with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 28-14.

The Panthers stayed determined and squeaked out a touchdown before the end of the third quarter and scored another late in the fourth, all while holding off Dixie from another score.

In overtime, Dixie scored but failed on the PAT attempt which gave Pine View a chance. Maka Fiefia scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night in overtime, and Mason Thomas’s kick was good to knock off the Flyers and the 35-34 win. the victory was Pine View’s first Region 9 win of the season.

Fremont gets out to a hot start in Region 1 behind first-year head coach

Fremont has not had 4-2 start or better since starting 5-1 in 2018 and has not seen more than four wins in a season since its 5-6 finish in 2020.

First-year Fremont head coach Nate Tuatagaloa had his team ready to go with a 4-2 record after week 6 with a second-half comeback against Region 1 rival Layton.

“The reason for this is the men I have assembled as coaches,” said Tuatagaloa. “Without these guys, we would not be able to accomplish what we have already... They love these boys, they’re present for these boys, and they’re coaching them up. This is how development happens.”

Despite the win, Layton held a small lead after a touchdown from Michael Marriott late in the first quarter. While the Lancers held onto its lead for nearly two quarters, the Silverwolves did not allow Layton to score again for the remainder of the game.

“We just had to adjust and execute better and we knew we would be able to score and with our defense playing lights out, we knew we were going to win,” said Tuatagaloa.

Fremont finally scored with a touchdown pass from Manase Tuatagaloa to Salesi Moa, but attempted a two-point conversion to try and take the lead if it held. Slade Parker caught the pass in the end zone to take the 8-7 lead.

However, less than two minutes later Fremont ran up the score to a 15-7 lead with another touchdown pass from Tuatagaloa to Moa which clinched the Region 1 victory.

“We have a saying. “Play to our standard and not the scoreboard.” This means that regardless of what the score is we will execute and know that everything else will take care of itself,” said Nate Tuatagaloa. “We are confident that we can win in any situation. Not in an arrogant way but in a way that if we were to lose in that situation, we would work to make sure if we were in the same situation, the outcome would be different.

