Padurariu — a former UCLA Bruin who deferred competing during the 2024 season in an attempt to make it to the Paris Olympics with Team Canada — announced on Instagram Tuesday that she has transferred to the University of Utah and will continue her college gymnastics career as a Red Rock.

“I’m very grateful to continue my gymnastics journey at the University of Utah! I’m so excited to join such a historic program and a vibrant team of girls, coaches, and support staff,” Padurariu wrote. “I’m ready to give it my all to the Red Rocks! Go Utes.”

A junior, after competing two years in Los Angeles, Padurariu is a decorated gymnast on the world stage. She was a Canadian National Team member from 2015 through 2020, during which time she was a world beam silver medalist (2018), two-time world championships beam finalist and the Canadian uneven bars champion (2019).

At UCLA, she scored career highs of 9.950 on both beam and bars, proving a capable specialist on both events.

If healthy, Padurariu could very well be a solid contributor for Utah, which has a fairly young team with eight freshmen and/or sophomores on the roster.

Padurariu’s health is something of a question, though.

While training during the spring as part of her attempt to make the Canadian Olympic team, Padurariu broke four bones — an injury that cut short her attempt to make it to the Olympics.

“As I started this journey, I really believed that I was on the right path toward an Olympic dream, and I worked everyday to make sure I got one step closer to it — from nutrition to strength training, to rehab and praying. But with 4 broken bones, God’s will for my life was completely different than what I had in mind,” Padurariu said in May. “It broke my heart knowing how many people supported me in my comeback, only to feel like I let everyone down. However, by growing in my faith, I now know that I don’t find my value in people’s opinions or my identity in the successes and failures of my sport.

“Although many tears have been shed, I have peace in my heart that these months have built my resilience and have guided me closer to God. I’m very grateful I got another year at home. I pray for all the athletes that are on their way to the Games and I hope it’s all you’ve dreamed of and more. I also pray for those whose competition season didn’t go to plan, that you will come out stronger on the other side. Special shoutout to my teammate @emma_malabuyo for qualifying. I don’t know what the future holds, but I know things will play out exactly how they are intended to.”

Things have played out with her career continuing in Salt Lake City with the Red Rocks, much to the delight of Utah’s gymnasts, many of whom used Instagram to praise Padurariu’s addition to the team.

“AHH yayyy we love you in the Red Rock family,” wrote senior Amelie Morgan.

“Forever here for Ana in red,” wrote junior Sarah Krump.

“We are SOOOO excited for you to be here,” wrote freshman Clara Raposo.

“So very grateful that you are here! Love you so much sweet girl,” wrote fifth-year senior Jaylene Gilstrap.

That is but a smattering of the responses, as the Red Rocks roundly praised Padurariu being added to the team.

Heading into the 2025 season, Utah has 16 gymnasts on the roster, including:

Elizabeth Gantner

Jaylene Gilstrap

Ashley Glynn

Zoe Johnson

Olivia Kennedy

Sarah Krump

Grace McCallum

Amelie Morgan

Avery Neff

Clara Raposo

Jaedyn Rucker

Makenna Smith

Poppy-Grace Stickler

Camie Winger

Ella Zirbes

And now Padurariu, who is the latest in a growing trend of transfers to Utah, a group that includes Glynn, Abby Brenner, Emilie LeBlanc and Macey Roberts.