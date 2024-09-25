Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY.

Dalton Kincaid was having a good time Monday night. That much is clear.

The former University of Utah football star and the rest of the Buffalo Bills trounced the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 — and they got to rock out to The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” with a raucous home crowd.

Video of Kincaid singing “Mr. Brightside” with his teammates went viral Tuesday after a TV reporter for WROC in Rochester, New York, posted a clip of their performance on X.

In the video, Kincaid can be seen dancing to the song as soon as it started playing over the loudspeakers at Highmark Stadium and pumping his fist.

Bills fans were loving the song, too.

At one point in the video, the music cuts off but the crowd keeps singing, appearing to effortlessly remember the words that came next.

Enduring appeal of ‘Mr. Brightside’

As the Bills’ “Mr. Brightside” video made the rounds on social media Tuesday, several users pointed out how popular the song has become at sporting events.

“Mr Brightside really is the anthem of an entire generation,” one X user said.

The New York Times made a similar observation last year in an article celebrating the 20th anniversary of the song’s release.

“‘Mr. Brightside’ — which eventually reached the Billboard Hot 100 over a year after its initial release, peaking at No. 10 in June 2005 — has become something more than a hit. It has grown into an all-purpose, inescapable rallying cry: a karaoke staple, a football tradition, a party playlist must-have, a meme,” the article said.

“Mr. Brightside” is to millennials what “Don’t Stop Believin’” is to baby boomers, The New York Times said.

For the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the song was a chance to let loose during a dominant performance.

Kincaid ended the night with three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.