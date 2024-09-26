Shot of LaVell Edwards Stadium prior to the BYU-Kansas State game in Provo on Sept. 21, 2024.

Game Day. I’m going to the Kansas State-BYU game, as a civilian. No press pass. No press box. No parking pass. No post-game interviews. I’m going to the game because I want to see it through a fan’s eyes (but really because my neighbor and water-skiing partner, Andy Boyce, had a spare ticket).

Andy picks me up almost two hours before kickoff for the 40-minute drive to the stadium. It’s clearly a late start. Or that’s what I thought before Andy took charge.

Andy is a former BYU receiver — he was Ty Detmer’s favorite target decades ago, if you can remember that far back — and drives like he’s beating the Cover 2, making sharp cuts through the defense via back roads, splitting the safeties, trying to find a hole in the coverage. He runs a brilliant route and we are wide open, skirting most of the traffic (I’d tell you the route, but then you’d use it, and, you know … ).

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

We find a parking spot somewhere in a neighborhood north of the stadium, but south of Point of the Mountain. I don’t know exactly how far out we are, but I know we can’t see the stadium. I think we are in a different ZIP code. We pack snacks and water for the hike and leave crumbs on the road to follow back to the car.

During the hike it occurs to me that the people who built LaVell Edwards Stadium might be the same people who built Rice-Eccles Stadium. They did a good job, but with one huge oversight. THEY FORGOT TO MAKE ROOM FOR PARKING. My theory is that when they drew up plans for the stadium, people rode horses to the game. They never thought those whatchamacallits — automobiles — would catch on.

Or maybe they didn’t think anyone would come to watch.

1 of 49 The BYU defense tackle Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) runs after a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 49 Jimmer Fredette in inducted in the BYU Hall of Fame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) tackles Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) scores a touchdown in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 49 A BYU fan proposes to a cheerleader in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marcus McKenzie (32) celebrates in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 49 Dave Rose in inducted in the BYU Hall of Fame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) takes a selfie with fans after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 11 of 49 The BYU team of 1996 gather in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 12 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (76) celebrates a touchdown in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 13 of 49 A BYU fan participates in a timeout activity in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 49 The BYU team of 1996 gather in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 16 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle John Taumoepeau (55) hurries Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 17 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 49 Cosmo entertains in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 19 of 49 Kansas State Wildcats tight end Will Anciaux (80) is tackled by the BYU defense in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with players in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 21 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 22 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches action in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 23 of 49 BYU cougarettes perform in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 24 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) celebrates a first down in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 25 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with the ref in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 26 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) lines up an extra point in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 27 of 49 A BYU fan holds a sign in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 28 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) takes a snap in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 29 of 49 Buy fans cheer in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 30 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 31 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 32 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 33 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 34 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars denies tackle Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 35 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) runs after a catch against Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 36 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception again Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 37 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (61) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 38 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 39 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) talk after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 40 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) sings the fight song with teammates in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 41 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) andf teammates celebrate a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 42 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) celebrates a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 43 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 44 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 45 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ray Paulo (42) against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 46 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake applauds action agaistn Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 47 of 49 BYU fans enter LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 48 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) smiles while warming up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 49 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) warms up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

We stop at a food tent across the street from the stadium. I suspect we don’t really belong there, but we act like we do, so … I exchange pleasantries with Ed Eyestone, the Olympian who raises Olympians. I see Robbie Bosco, the 1984 national championship hero. I say hi, he looks at me blankly. It’s possible I look older.

We find our seat in the stands. It’s a half-hour before kickoff and the faithful are already in their seats (what happened to Mormon Standard Time?). We have to tiptoe past them as if we’re walking through a minefield, careful not to step on feet and bags and small children and the other accoutrements of game day. Excuse me. Sorry. Coming through. Sorry. Sorry.

Everyone is in high anticipation and ready for the kickoff against the 13th-ranked Wildcats. Except the offense. For most of the first half, the offense can do nothing. At one point, Andy says, “Look, the linebacker has moved out to cover a wide receiver.” Quarterback Jake Retzlaff sees it too and throws deep to the receiver, who gets behind said linebacker. The pass sails out of bounds. Another swing and a miss.

Nearly half the game has passed and BYU has no points. KSU leads 6-0. The natives are growing restless. Fans — male fans — are standing in front of their seats, 100 yards from the field, yelling helpful advice. Apparently, they believe the coaches will hear them and take this into consideration. Hey, the guy up there in Section 102 said we need to run the ball.

Then the roof falls in on the visitors. In the final two minutes of the first half, BYU scores 17 unanswered points. The Cougars return a fumble for a touchdown and intercept a pass to set up another. It’s 17-6. The crowd sounds like a 747 on takeoff. Ten of them.

It’s halftime. Oh, good, another break in the action. Hope you picked up on the sarcasm. Football games consist of 11 minutes of actual action spread over 3½ hours, and the rest is like watching CSPAN. The MVP of the game is the guy who walks onto the field with the sign that counts off the minutes while we wait for the TV audience to return from commercial break.

Live fans are extras on the set. It’s all about TV. During the many lulls in the action, the host school tries to distract the extras from the tedium with various award ceremonies and prize contests designed by advertisers, so in a sense everybody is getting commercials, live fans and TV fans.

The NCAA has made several rule changes over the years to shorten games by reducing the number of plays, but they’ve got it all backward. Fans pay to see, you know, football, not more timeouts and commercials. This game, which started at 8:30 p.m., will end at 11:49.

For those who don’t know, a CougarTail is a 16-inch donut in the shape of a tail, made up of sugar and fat and more sugar. They come with stents. To quote “Tommy Boy,” I can hear people getting fatter.

On the other hand, there are worse places to be. It’s a mild, clear evening, with a yellow moon rising over the east mountains in the second half. On internet lists of the most scenic stadiums, LaVell Edwards Stadium is often ranked No. 1 in the nation (Utah and Utah State are usually high on the list, too). It’s packed with people, but everyone is pleasant and polite.

The second half isn’t two minutes old when BYU intercepts a pass to set up another quick touchdown. A short time later, BYU’s Parker Kingston runs 150 yards to return a punt 90 yards for a touchdown and then throws up on the sideline. Maybe he just ate a CougarTail.

BYU has scored 31 unanswered points in about six minutes, all neatly gift wrapped. The BYU offensive scoring drives are 29, 27 and 38 yards. In the future, coaches will use this six minutes as a case study in How to Give Away a Game.

Kingston’s punt return was impressive, but not as impressive as what I see in the stands — a middle-aged fellow in BYU gear does his best Joey Chestnut imitation by eating almost an entire CougarTail. For those who don’t know, a CougarTail is a 16-inch donut in the shape of a tail, made up of sugar and fat and more sugar. They come with stents. To quote “Tommy Boy,” I can hear people getting fatter.

(An ESPN broadcaster, after taking a bite of a CougarTail, said, “That’s about 300 calories right there. I just gave back my workout.”)

The onslaught continues. The one on the field, I mean. The Cougars score again to cap a 38-yard drive, the longest of the game. That makes it 38-9 with 12 minutes left. Not that I saw it. Check, please!

“Wanna go?” Andy asked me near the end of the third quarter. We followed the crumbs back to the car and beat the post-game rush.