The BYU-Kansas State game took three hours and 13 minutes to complete, but the Cougars only needed 249 seconds to determine the outcome. Time flies when you are having fun and in BYU’s case, they had a blast on Saturday.

Will Ferrin’s 31-yard field goal capped a disappointing end to a 13-play, 62-yard drive, but it got BYU on the scoreboard and cut No. 13 Kansas State’s advantage to 6-3 with 2:10 remaining in the first half.

Up until that point, the favored Wildcats dictated the pace and dominated the time of possession. In fact, the only thing that appeared out of their control was the rabid consumption of those vanilla iced “white-out” Cougar Tails.

What happened next triggered a chain of events that still has thousands of eyewitnesses, many who wore purple to the game, still scratching their heads wondering if what they saw really happened?

It did.

Fifty-three seconds after Ferrin’s field goal, BYU linebacker Jack Kelly stripped the ball away from Kansas State running back DJ Giddens and freshman defensive back Tommy Prassas scooped it up and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Six seconds later, defensive end Tyler Batty dropped into coverage during a zone blitz and intercepted Avery Johnson’s pass at the Kansas State 29. Twenty-three seconds after that, Jake Retzlaff threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chase Roberts.

BYU’s 6-3 deficit turned into a 17-6 halftime lead in less time than it takes to microwave a bag of popcorn. Fans at sold-out LaVell Edwards Stadium (64,201) erupted in an explosion of emotion — and the Cougars were just getting started.

Fifty-eight seconds into the third quarter, linebacker Harrison Taggart intercepted Johnson’s pass at the Wildcats 27. It took just two plays and 53 seconds for Retzlaff to connect with Darius Lassiter for a 3-yard touchdown strike to boost BYU’s edge to 24-6.

Bewilderment. The Cougars forced three turnovers and scored 24 points in just over four minutes (4:12) — with the most jaw-dropping moment still two minutes away.

All the Big 12 preseason contenders from Manhattan, Kansas, could do was stand and stare while the home crowd stood and screamed.

Then Parker Kingston happened.

When defensive linemen Isaiah Bagnah and John Nelson tag-teamed Giddens for no gain on third-and-two, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman sent in his punter, Simon McClannan, for what would be his only kick of the game.

McClannan booted a beauty — 57 yards. Kingston retreated and tried to make an over-the-shoulder catch, but the ball deflected off his fingers and bounced toward the Wildcats end zone.

Surely Klieman was thinking, “This is just the break we needed!”

Kingston was on his own 9-yard line when he corralled the football, but his momentum demanded six more yards before the speedster from Roy High could redirect himself.

Dodging a disaster, Kingston high-stepped a defender at the three and ran sideways 40 yards before turning up field and running for 90 more, passing his head coach along the way. The improbable journey ended in the end zone in front of the ROC (student section). Kingston held up both arms in “Gladiator” fashion as if to say, “Are you not entertained?”

The turn of events hit like a tornado that wasn’t in anyone’s forecast. Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) was rolling, and their visiting fans were enjoying the September scenery and free ice cream with a 6-0 lead before Ferrin’s field goal with 2:10 remaining in the first half.

When Ferrin kicked the extra point, following Kingston’s crusade, the ice cream was long gone, and BYU was up 31-6 just five minutes into the third quarter. By the time the fire dancers took the field before the fourth, the storm and the contest were already over.

Yes, time flies when you are having fun and there was a stretch on Saturday night when BYU (4-0, 1-0) had a blast in a convincing 38-9 victory. As for the best moments in LES history? Beating No. 1 Miami in 1990 may never be topped, but Saturday night, in the Big 12 opener, certainly stands somewhere close.

1 of 49 The BYU defense tackle Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) runs after a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 49 Jimmer Fredette in inducted in the BYU Hall of Fame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) tackles Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) scores a touchdown in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 49 A BYU fan proposes to a cheerleader in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marcus McKenzie (32) celebrates in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 49 Dave Rose in inducted in the BYU Hall of Fame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) takes a selfie with fans after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 11 of 49 The BYU team of 1996 gather in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 12 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (76) celebrates a touchdown in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 13 of 49 A BYU fan participates in a timeout activity in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 49 The BYU team of 1996 gather in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 16 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle John Taumoepeau (55) hurries Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 17 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 49 Cosmo entertains in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 19 of 49 Kansas State Wildcats tight end Will Anciaux (80) is tackled by the BYU defense in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with players in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 21 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 22 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches action in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 23 of 49 BYU cougarettes perform in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 24 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) celebrates a first down in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 25 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with the ref in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 26 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) lines up an extra point in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 27 of 49 A BYU fan holds a sign in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 28 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) takes a snap in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 29 of 49 Buy fans cheer in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 30 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 31 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 32 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 33 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 34 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars denies tackle Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 35 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) runs after a catch against Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 36 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception again Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 37 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (61) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 38 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 39 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) talk after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 40 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) sings the fight song with teammates in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 41 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) andf teammates celebrate a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 42 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) celebrates a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 43 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 44 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 45 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ray Paulo (42) against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 46 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake applauds action agaistn Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 47 of 49 BYU fans enter LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 48 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) smiles while warming up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 49 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) warms up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.