BYU players huddle together prior to their game against Kansas State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sept. 21, 2024.

Paint this one a classic in the annals of BYU football.

BYU upset No. 13 Kansas State 38-9 late Saturday night by blowing up the Wildcats in the middle of the game. The Cougars stunned the Big 12 co-favorite with a barrage of huge plays that created a freight train of momentum K-State could not answer.

It was crazy, almost total nuts, how BYU took control of this game after KSU led 6-3, controlled the clock, rolled up more yardage, and appeared poised to end BYU’s 3-0 win streak.

This came on plays and the kind of game that athletic director Tom Holmoe predicted BYU would need if they had any chance.

Chatting with Holmoe in the press box just before kickoff as he headed to his loge on the third level of LaVell Edwards Stadium, Holmoe was a little wary and totally respectful of Kansas State’s talent and coaching.

Asked what he thought, Holmoe was humble, but the competitor in him showed a little confidence and hope.

Holme said beating KSU was a tall order because it was so solid in every aspect. “We’ll need a little smoke and mirrors to win this game,” he said.

Well, Holmoe was not only right, but hit the nail on the head with a 10-pound double jack hammer and it went through the lumber.

K-State outgained BYU in total yards 367 to 241 and ran 72 plays to BYU’s 48.

But BYU whipped the Wildcats in the margins — big plays, turnovers, scores without the offense on the field.

It was amazing.

Cougar safety Tommy Prassas picked up a fumble by KSU’s star running back DJ Giddens and took the scoop for a 30-yard touchdown to put BYU up 10-6 after the PAT with 1:08 left in the first half.

BYU then scored 14 more points in 91 seconds.

That’s right.

With just 135 yards of offense, BYU scored 17 points in the first half.

Stranger Things.

In a half of football that featured slobber-knocking defense by both BYU and K-State, the Cougars found lightning in a bottle.

Cougar defensive end Tyler Batty dropped into zone coverage and picked off Wildcat QB Avery Johnson. This came right after Jack Kelly knocked Johnson on his can on the previous play.

As quick as you could say Cougartail, Jake Ratzleff found Chase Roberts in the end zone for a 23-yard TD strike, the first touchdown for Roberts on the season, and BYU led 17-9.

BYU scored two touchdowns in 31 seconds.

Halftime saved KSU. Well, sort of.

KSU was rocked as hard as a ranked team could in the last minute of the first half.

The visitors came out after intermission. Surely they’d uncrossed their eyes and found some sanity to what had happened. Right?

Nope.

BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart picked off Johnson on KSU’s first possession after BYU kicked off to start the second half A few plays later BYU led 24-6 on a Ratzlaff dart to Darius Lassiter.

Enough smoke?

How about mirrors.

After stopping KSU, and forcing a punt, BYU returner Parker Kingston made an unfortunate decision to run backward to field a punt and it went through his hands like a greased eel. Kingston chased it to BYU’s 3-yard line as KSU overplayed the coverage trying to recover the ball. He used his state high school championship track speed to get an angle, find the sideline and race 90 yards for a breathless game-breaking touchdown and 31-6 BYU lead.

1 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) celebrates a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ray Paulo (42) against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake applauds action agaistn Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 8 BYU fans enter LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) smiles while warming up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 8 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) warms up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The rout was on. ESPN, who gave K-State 75% chance of winning the game just before half now had BYU at 76% pulling off a win.

This game is an instant entry into Cougar lore, a remarkable chapter in a storied football history and it came on a night the school honored the 1996 Cougars team that knocked off Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl to finish 14-1.

This game elevated much-criticized Retzlaff to a lofty state. He outplayed Johnson, one of the most feared dual-threat quarterbacks in the country,

This game should push head coach Kalani Sitake, his coordinators Jay Hill (defense) and Aaron Roderick (offensive) into a BYU palace of royalty for the game plan, play calls and execution they got out of this disrespected group of players who few if any gave a chance of making a bowl game when the season started.

BYU finished the night 4-0 with an upset over a 13th-ranked team favored by almost two touchdowns.

BYU’s defense has now held SMU and K-State to zero touchdowns.

This defense is proving to be remarkable. Keeping Johnson, Giddens out of the end zone?

Get out of here.

That’s remarkable.

Retzlaff, surrounded by BYU’s fourth- and fifth-string running backs for this game, was nearly perfect in his decision-making against the best defense he’d faced this year.

This team elevated itself by making huge unique plays over and over again against one of the nation’s best programs.

K-State found Provo, BYU and LaVell Edwards Stadium remarkably beautiful. But deadly.

The south end zone, where the ROC resides, was a huge factor in this game and the noise led to several penalties on KSU’s offense for illegal procedure.

The Big 12 gave BYU and Colorado the toughest seven teams in the Big 12 to play this year,

However, BYU was assigned KSU, Arizona and Oklahoma State — three of the preseason favorites — in Provo.

If what they did to K-State on Saturday night is any indication of what Sitake’s team is capable of doing on their home turf, there are some Big 12 coaching staffs who have to be on red alert.

One down. A few more to go.