Tommy Prassas calls it the best decision he’s ever made.

No, choosing BYU over offers from a half-dozen other major college football programs isn’t that decision.

Rather, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is “thrilled” that he made the call to graduate early from Arizona’s Basha High and enroll at BYU in January, a decision that made him eligible to compete in the Cougars’ spring practices in March.

“Just coming in and being able to hit the playbook and get the playbook under me has been huge,” Prassas told the Deseret News on Aug. 16. “Now in fall camp I’m able to play freely and just go out there and make plays. Just knowing that I know a lot already has helped me a lot.”

Monday, the hard-hitting defensive back from Chandler, Arizona, was one of 10 true freshmen to make BYU’s depth chart for the opener against Southern Illinois on Saturday (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN+) at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Prassas and fellow freshman Faletau Satuala, a four-star recruit from Bountiful High, have been tabbed to back up redshirt junior Tanner Wall at the free safety position.

Prassas began turning heads in spring camp last March — from teammates and coaches alike — and has continued to shine in August. BYU’s safeties room is loaded with experience and talent, but the possibility exists that Prassas could play sooner than later.

He’s been that good.

“He’s been running with some of the ones,” defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jay Hill said the second week of camp. “It is interchangeable with the ones, twos, threes and fours with those guys right now. … But he is in the mix (to play), for sure.”

Last year, running back LJ Martin burst onto the scene in a big way for BYU after playing high school football the previous year. Could Prassas be the teenage newcomer who makes the biggest impact in 2024?

He’s got a lot of competition, including Satuala, edge rusher Ephraim Asiata, cornerbacks Tre Alexander and Jonathan Kabeya, running back Pokaiaua Haunga and tight end Ryner Swanson.

“We’re only a short while into that freshman class, but I think we hit a home run with all of those guys. That freshman class is going to be something special. I can’t wait,” Hill said. “We’re going to have to fight like crazy to keep them all here, because there’s some good talent in that group.”

Prassas said part of the reason why he’s more ready to play than the typical freshman is his offseason work in the weight room, and his strict adherence to a nutritious diet.

“I have gained 10 pounds since I have been here, just by eating right and working out right,” he said. “I have definitely gotten faster with our strength staff. And just learning from coach Hill, and coach Gavin Fowler, has been big. Those are the little things that will help me go out there and make plays and all that.”

Prassas has seen the most time at free safety, where junior Talan Alfrey was presumed to be the man to beat for the starting spot. But Alfrey is on the depth chart at strong safety now.

Another contributor who was injured most of last season, walk-on and former receiver Wall, has also been running with the ones, so it wasn’t a surprise to see the walk-on’s name atop the two-deep chart at free safety.

“It’s a deep position for us,” Prassas said. “I think it is good to have the veterans out there like Talan and Tanner to teach me the little things, and get me comfortable in the system. Yeah, I think I have a pretty good shot at making an impact for this team.”

Hill said Micah Harper, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2023, has been playing some nickel in camp but most likely will be the starting strong safety. He’s listed as a starter at both spots.

“I like the battle going on with the safeties right now. They are all getting better,” Hill said, noting that the room also includes Crew Wakley, Ethan Slade and Raider Damuni. “I think we are much better in that room than last year. And we are deeper, so that is good.”

Prassas was a three-star recruit in high school, making 197 tackles and six interceptions for the same school that produced Harper. He was the No. 42 prospect in Arizona last winter, according to 247Sports.com. He also had offers from Air Force, Bowling Green, New Mexico State and Central Michigan, according to the recruiting website.

“I think I am a ballhawk,” he said. “I can go sideline to sideline and go play the ball.”

Prassas is not a member of the faith that sponsors BYU, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but he and his family were familiar with BYU’s ways and means because his father went to high school with former BYU defensive back Ben Criddle.

“Coach (Jay) Hill talked to me, and offered me, and I just liked what I heard,” Prassas said. “He told me about the opportunities here at BYU and it was just the best out of the schools I had offers from. I just took that opportunity and ran with it.”

Maybe all the way to a starting spot in his first year in the program.