Aaron Roderick should probably send Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall a fruit basket for making him look like a genius. It was four years ago this week that BYU’s offensive coordinator made the call on who to start at quarterback — a decision that eventually turned into millions of dollars for both.

In hindsight, Roderick’s call to start Wilson over Hall was a no-brainer; however, considering the circumstances, a case could have been made for either one to lead the Cougars into their Labor Day showdown at Navy.

BYU was coming off an up-and-down 7-6 season in 2019 that was decorated by big wins against Tennessee and USC but dampened by lowly losses to USF, Toledo and Hawaii. Due to injury and spotty play, Wilson, Hall and Baylor Romney shared starts that season and Wilson and Hall continued to share snaps right up until the final week before the 2020 opener.

The fact that BYU was an independent in football with no indication of advancement into a Power Five conference, winning was the only way the Cougars could stay relevant. Choosing the right quarterback would mean everything.

Fortunately for Roderick, he was dealing with two NFL-caliber talents. Days before facing the Midshipmen in BYU’s first prime time football game on a Monday night, Roderick sided with Wilson.

The Cougars routed Navy 55-3, and they never looked back. BYU finished 11-1 during a year uniquely plagued by the COVID-19 virus. Wilson was selected by the New York Jets as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. | Jeff Swinger, Associated Press

As recent developments have shown, if there was ever a season to win 11 games as ESPN’s steady Saturday night date, it was 2020. The Cougars had long since established their reputation as being a formidable foe and as a household draw, but the unprecedented exposure put them in prime position for a promotion.

Needing a replacement for departing Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 invited BYU to join the conference. With renewed energy, Hall took his turn at the wheel and drove the Cougars to a 10-3 record in 2021 that included victories over USC, Arizona State, Arizona, Utah and Washington State.

Hall was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Both he and Wilson, now with the Broncos, turned in dominating performances over the weekend as they work to secure their roster spots.

No doubt Roderick was watching — and smiling.

As the final days arrive before Saturday’s 2024 opener, Roderick can sense a similar theme. He’s seen this movie before. Like 2019, the Cougars are coming off a disappointing season (5-7) and the quarterback battle between returner Jake Retzlaff and newcomer Gerry Bohanon remains unsettled.

Roderick also sees a very different supporting cast and a much tougher schedule. During Wilson’s 11-1 run, the Cougars featured 11 future NFL players on the roster. Hall’s 2021 team had nine with a majority expecting to survive Wednesday’s cuts.

Wilson didn’t face a single Power Five opponent in 2020. Hall faced seven in 2021. This year’s quarterback will take on 10, including five ranked in the top 25. Whoever Roderick picks as the starter is significant, especially at BYU, but success or failure this fall will have less to do with them and more to do with their teammates.

Much of last year’s woes can be attributed to the offensive and defensive lines. BYU couldn’t run and they couldn’t stop the run. They couldn’t protect their quarterback or put pressure on the opponent’s quarterback. As a result, they didn’t convert on third down and the defense struggled to get off the field. The combination of broken bodies and broken spirits led to five straight defeats to end the season.

Head coach Kalani Sitake responded by hiring TJ Woods to revitalize the offensive line and coordinate the running game. He also hired Kevin McBride as tight ends coach. Defensively, Sitake further empowered second-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill to add depth to the defensive line and linebackers.

So far, Sitake says he likes what he sees up front, but the hard evidence won’t come until Saturday against Southern Illinois (6 p.m., ESPN+). If trench play is as improved as BYU hopes, it won’t matter who the quarterback is — in the same way it won’t matter much if it isn’t.

BYU quarterbacks Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and Jacob Conover are in the running to replace Zach Wilson in Provo. | Jaren Wilkey/BYU

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.