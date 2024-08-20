BYU’s football team wrapped up the ninth preseason training camp in head coach Kalani Sitake’s tenure Tuesday, and will turn its attention to the Aug. 31 opener against Southern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision on Thursday.

Aside from the starting quarterback derby, which hadn’t been decided as of midday Tuesday, the constant theme throughout camp was the emphasis on increasing physicality to be ready for another challenging Big 12 season, and the need to stay as healthy as possible so injuries wouldn’t derail a promising season, as they did to some extent last year.

That’s a delicate balance, but after Monday’s practice concluded, Sitake said for the most part the Cougars were able to remain relatively healthy. To date, there have been no season-ending injuries.

Offensive lineman Joe Brown did sustain a season-ending injury before fall camp began, and of course veteran linebacker Ben Bywater medically retired. Those are significant losses, especially Bywater.

Another theme was the need to stay together, even as position battles such as the aforementioned QB race threatened to divide the team.

“It is a super close team. I think the adversity does something to you. So these guys believe in each other, and they have bonded really closely,” Sitake said. “I am proud of the camaraderie and the connection and the love they have for each other. The way that they work and teach each other. So it is going to be a lot of fun this year to see them get out and play.”

Receiver Kody Epps said the team’s closeness will be tangible this season.

“I think this year we got a bunch of dudes coming back that joined the team from the transfer portal last year. So having a bunch of those guys who are super mature, having those guys for another year is definitely a big help to that, because we are able to gel together and everybody knows each other’s personalities,” Epps said. “And then the way that we train in the weight room, we have to count on each other a lot, to pick each other up.”

The redshirt junior described how that unity plays out in conditioning workouts.

“Dudes were fully depleted of everything — every ounce of energy that they had,” he said. “And you have to look to your left and your right. And in those moments you find out each and every one of those dudes in that locker room is your brother. And then the team activities that coach Kalani and the coaches put together, definitely allow us to have fun, and definitely allow us to be free from football and just out here grinding all day. Those opportunities have definitely helped us gel together.”

Another emphasis was on building depth, after having realized during the 5-7 season that was 2023 and ended with five straight losses that capable second- and third-stringers are ultra-important in Power Five conference games.

“We talk about putting your best 11 (on the field),” Sitake said. “You really need your best 22, or 23 with nickel packages and stuff. We didn’t have that enough last year. And then when the injury bug hits, you need your threes to be able to step in and not have a big drop-off from one to three. I think we are closer now than we have ever been. I like our depth. We need to get out there and see how they perform when the lights are on.”

Regarding the building of that depth, here are five players who were probably not locks for the depth chart when camp began but have boosted their stock considerably the past three weeks:

Freshman safety Tommy Prassas

BYU safety Tommy Prassas in action during fall camp in Provo on March 20, 2024. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill started to sing Prassas’ praises in spring camp, but not many took Hill seriously because the former three-star recruit who prepped at the same Arizona high school (Basha) as safety Micah Harper was not as highly touted as some of BYU’s other defensive recruits.

But the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Prassas picked up where he left off in spring camp, and was often seen running with the ones. Teammates say he’s got incredible football instincts, studies hard, and puts in the film work necessary to succeed.

“That guy is going to be really good,” receiver Parker Kingston said last week.

When Hill said coaches “hit a home run” with their recruitment of defensive players in the offseason, he was talking about Prassas, Bountiful High’s Faletau Satuala and Herriman High’s Ephraim Asiata.

Prassas said he’s gained 10 pounds since arriving on campus in January, and gotten faster and stronger under the tutelage of the strength staff, Hill and defensive analyst Gavin Fowler.

“I came in here with the expectation to come in and play,” said Prassas, a free safety. “I have worked my butt off for this and I think I have been putting in the work, working hard and just out there trying to make plays.”

With Harper playing a lot of nickel in camp, don’t be surprised if Prassas or one-time receiver Tanner Wall gets the starting nod at free safety. Satuala could also be in the mix as the season progresses.

Running back Hinckley ‘Folau’ Ropati

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs with the ball away from Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf (22) on a 48-yard touchdown reception Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. | Steve Conner, Associated Press

A shoulder injury suffered by presumed RB1 LJ Martin last spring kept the El Paso, Texas, product away from contact drills for most of camp, leaving openings for guys such as Ropati, Miles Davis, Sione I. Moa and freshman Pokai Haunga to showcase their abilities. Another running back, Enoch Nawahine, has also been out of action in camp, but is due back soon, Sitake said Monday.

Ropati sustained a season-ending knee injury in fall camp last year, a shame considering he was spectacular at the end of the 2022 season. He had 36 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a TD pass.

“LJ and Hinckley are looking really good. Miles is up there as well. So is Sione Moa,” Sitake said. “Pokai Haunga has done some good things. … Harvey (Unga) and coach (TJ) Woods are working carefully and specifically on the run game. They are in sync, and it looks like it is getting better every day. I am really happy with the way Harvey is coaching those guys.”

If Martin isn’t ready for the opener, look for Ropati, or perhaps Davis, to get the first carry of the 2024 season.

“I feel very comfortable in the open field. I played receiver in high school. It translated when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield,” Ropati said. “I have been focusing a lot more on running between the tackles and making sure that is my No. 1 most comfortable thing to do. I feel like with the increased amount of reps, I am definitely there now.”

Defensive end Logan Lutui

BYU defensive end Logan Lutui got a surprise start against the Oregon Ducks and made the most of his opportunity. | Nate Edwards, BYU Photo

Here’s another guy who was seemingly on his way to stardom before a second ACL tear on the same knee suffered in a 2022 game against Wyoming threw his dreams off track. Lutui, the son-in-law of BYU director of football relations Jack Damuni, is making a strong push in camp to displace Isaiah Bagnah as the Cougars’ starting outside defensive end.

“I would be completely fine with who the starter is there,” rush ends coach Kelly Poppinga said last week. “They have been competing really hard. I took them both aside last week after the scrimmage and told them I don’t know who the starter is going to be, but you guys are both going to play a lot, like you are a starter.”

Still recovering from the ACL tear in 2023, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Lutui still appeared in 10 games, and made eight tackles.

“I feel good about the competition with Jay (Bagnah) for that spot,” Lutui said. “I think I have been able to do well with my assignments this fall camp. Ultimately we will see what coach Poppinga decides at the end of this camp, and live with that. I am confident that both of us will play.”

Offensive lineman Sonny Makasini

BYU offensive lineman Sonny Makasini (51) gets in some work during fall camp in Provo on Aug. 17, 2024. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Don’t be surprised if Makasini and Southern Utah/Utah State transfer Austin Leausa are listed as co-starters at right guard when BYU’s first depth chart is released next week. The race is razor-close, offensive line coach TJ Woods confirmed on Photo Day.

With left tackle Caleb Etienne, left guard Weylin Lapuaho, center Connor Pay and right tackle Brayden Keim entrenched as starters in those spots, there was some concern in the offseason that right guard would be a problem. But Makasini, a former three-star recruit out of Timpview, has proven to be solid after appearing in only one game last year.

The 6-4, 310-pound redshirt sophomore rotated with Leausa with the ones through most of fall camp, but seemed to get a few more reps than Leausa in the final few practices. Leausa, who was featured in a Deseret News article last week, has the edge in experience.

Defensive end Ephraim Asiata

Ephraim Asiata keeps his eye on the action on during practice at BYU's indoor practice facility on Aug. 12, 2024. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

BYU has five senior defensive linemen, led by preseason all-Big 12 selection Tyler Batty at defensive end. As mentioned above, Logan Lutui and Isaiah Bagnah are also seniors.

That leaves little room for a newcomer to get some playing time. But Asiata has been so physical, and explosive, in both spring and fall camp that it is going to be difficult for coaches to keep the former Hunter High and Herriman High star off the field.

Bodie Schoonover, Kini Fonohema and Vili Po’uha have also been impressive. Seniors John Nelson and Blake Mangelson have been moved inside, partly because of so much depth and talent on the outside.

“It is a deep, solid group of defensive ends,” Poppinga said. “There are going to be some growing pains along the way, but the one thing I think we can do in that group, is rush the passer.”