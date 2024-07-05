BYU running back Hinckley Ropati, left, carries the ball against Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. After missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, the talented running back is "itching" to get back on the field when the 2024 season begins.

For Hinckley and Taylin Ropati, due dates have special meanings, and they are preparing for two of them that will arrive closely together.

The first is Aug. 31 when Hinckley returns to BYU’s lineup as the lead running back after missing last season with a knee injury.

“It’s a mental battle when you can’t suit up and be there with the boys.” — BYU running back Hinckley Ropati

The second due date is Sept. 13, one day before the Cougars play at Wyoming, when Taylin is expected to deliver the couple’s first child.

Both dates are significant, but the latter takes the cake.

“(A father) is something I’ve always aspired to be since I was young and seeing the examples of my parents and my dad (Pologa) and how he raised us,” Hickley Ropati told the “Y’s Guys” podcast this week. “I’ve always — as a youth and while serving a mission — I’ve always had that in the back of my head. I’ve aspired to be a dad and it’s the most important thing to me.”

Ropati’s mother, Lena Folua, passed away suddenly in April 2020 prior to his committing to BYU. Lena always wanted Ropati to play for their church school.

“It’s probably the biggest trial I have ever gone through. It’s impacted me and my family tremendously, just because of who she is and who she was to us,” Ropati said. “She wasn’t just our mom, she handled everything.”

Taylin is expecting a girl.

“I’m super excited that it’s happening,” Ropati said. “I really won’t know until I hold that little girl in my hands. It’s going to be surreal because we are naming her after my mom. It will be awesome.”

Back to work

Ropati may very well be the first player through the door when BYU reports to fall camp later this month (July 30). The last time he was on the field the Cougars defeated Boise State, Utah Tech, Stanford and SMU to finish the 2022 season.

Ropati’s big plans for 2023 ended in fall camp with a left knee injury that left him with a torn MCL and detached meniscus. Instead of leading BYU into its inaugural Big 12 season, Ropati sat and watched as the Cougars ground game all but disappeared.

“It was very frustrating,” he said. “There were times when I’d turn off the game. I felt we weren’t on the same page on the offensive side of the ball. There was a disconnect and a big part of it (was) us running backs being able to set up our runs for the offensive linemen and making their job easier.”

With Ropati out and a rib injury that slowed down Aidan Robbins, the Cougars managed just 3.5 yards per carry during a disappointing 5-7 season. Head coach Kalani Sitake responded by hiring TJ Woods as the offensive line coach and running game coordinator and Kevin Gilbride as the tight ends coach.

“The new coaches have been a huge factor in why I can see it really rolling now. You can see the O-line clicking and the development of the younger guys who have been here for a year or two,” Ropati said. “In my opinion, they have never looked better. A big part of it is how coach Woods (can) break down the run game and coach Gilbride in getting the tight ends, us and the O-line on the same page. It’s going to be huge.”

Ready to run

With Robbins gone, Ropati returns as the senior statesmen in the running backs room. The 5-foot-9, 225-pound product from Downey, California, participated in spring practice and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m super eager to get started,” Ropati said. “It’s a mental battle when you can’t suit up and be there with the boys. I’ve been itching ever since I went down. I think everybody is hungry.”

When hungry and healthy, Ropati showed he could be a difference maker for the Cougars. His 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass at Boise State sparked BYU’s big win againsit the Broncos in 2022. Two weeks later, Ropati’s 43-yard touchdown run triggered a blowout win at Stanford.

BYU Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) dodges a tackle during the annual BYU Blue vs. White scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, March 31, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Next month, when Southern Illinois comes to Provo, Ropati will take his first live snaps in 20 months. But before that can happen, he must first report to fall camp and before that, he and Taylin have a baby shower to attend later this week.

Call it the stereotypical “BYU experience” and the Ropatis couldn’t be happier. For the young couple, their two due dates are better than one — even if they arrive around the same time.

