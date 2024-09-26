Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham calls for a two point conversion in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

As Kyle Whittingham prepares for Utah’s game against Arizona on Saturday, he’s making time to talk about music he loves.

The Utah football coach shared his passion for Billy Joel with reporters on Thursday at a press conference revealing the singer’s upcoming concert in Salt Lake City.

“When I heard he was coming (to Rice-Eccles), I was absolutely elated about that. I’ve been listening to Billy for 50-plus years,” Whittingham said, after riding up to the podium on a motorcycle.

He continued, “I’ve been a Billy Joel fan forever.”

Billy Joel in Utah

Joel will perform in Salt Lake City on May 23, 2025, along with Sting, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The one-night show is part of an ongoing publicity push that started after Joel released his first new single in nearly two decades.

Joel last performed in Utah in 2017 at what was then called Vivint Arena. The Deseret News concert review noted that the singer’s Utah fans “delighted in every moment.”

Whittingham didn’t say Thursday if he was present at that 2017 concert. But he did say he hopes to be at the Billy Joel-Sting concert at Rice-Eccles in May.

“Can’t wait for the concert. I’ll be here, hopefully, if I can get tickets,” Whittingham joked.

He added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the piano man coming to Salt Lake City.”

Tickets for the May 23 concert will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. MDT.