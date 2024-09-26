Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots in front of Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila (21) during an NIT semifinal basketball game at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Back in June, the Big 12 Conference released the scheduling matrix for men’s and women’s basketball for the upcoming season, revealing how often and where each of the league’s 16 institutions would play their conference opponents.

On Thursday, the dates for those matchups were released.

For Utah, that meant getting their first Big 12 schedule in hand.

The Utah men head into their inaugural season in the Big 12 coming off a year where the Runnin’ Utes advanced to the NIT semifinals, but the team went through heavy personnel changes — involving both players and coaches — following a 22-15 season.

The Utah women have advanced to the NCAA tournament each of the past three seasons — including reaching the second round last year as part of a 23-11 year — while the Utes must replace All-American forward Alissa Pili.

What will that first season in the Big 12 — 20 conference games for the men, and 18 for the women — look like for both programs?

Utah men’s basketball 2024-25 schedule

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Utah women this season, broken into nonconference and Big 12 play:

Nonconference schedule

Nov. 4 — Alcorn State

Nov. 7 — Central Arkansas

Nov. 12 — Queens

Nov. 17 — vs. Mississippi State*

Nov. 22 — Utah Tech

Nov. 26 — Mississippi Valley State&

Nov. 30 — Eastern Washington&

Dec. 7 — Saint Mary’s

Dec. 14 — Radford

Dec. 17 — Florida A&M

Dec. 21 — vs. Iowa^

* at Landers Center (Southaven, Mississippi)

& Mountain to Sea Showcase (at Huntsman Center)

^ at Sanford Pentagon (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Big 12 schedule

Dec. 31 — at Baylor

Jan. 4 — vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 7 — at Iowa State

Jan. 11 — vs. Oklahoma State

Jan. 15 — at TCU

Jan. 18 — vs. BYU

Jan. 21 — at Houston

Jan. 25 — vs. Baylor

Jan. 28 — vs. Cincinnati

Feb. 1 — at Oklahoma State

Feb. 5 — vs. Colorado

Feb. 8 — at West Virginia

Feb. 11 — at Cincinnati

Feb. 15 — vs. Kansas

Feb. 17 — vs. Kansas State

Feb. 23 — at UCF

Feb. 26 — at Arizona

March 1 — vs. Arizona State

March 4 — vs. West Virginia

March 8 — at BYU

What stands out about the Utah men’s basketball’s Big 12 schedule

The headliner for Utah is its home game against blue blood program Kansas on Feb. 15. The Jayhawks are coming off a season where they advanced to the NCAA tournament’s second round.

Two days later, on a Monday, the Utes will host Kansas State as part of a rare long weekend of basketball.

The Runnin’ Utes’ first Big 12 home game will come just after the new year on Jan. 4 against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are coming off a 23-11 season where they made the NCAA tournament.

Sandwiched around that home game against Texas Tech are two difficult road contests at Baylor (Dec. 31) and Iowa State (Jan. 7), with Utah’s matchup against the Bears opening Big 12 play for the Utes. Baylor was a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament last year and was upset in the second round, while Iowa State was a No. 2 seed and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

Utah will also play at Houston before the end of January, taking on the Cougars on the road on Jan. 21. Houston was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament last year and made it to the Sweet Sixteen.

One other difficult road game comes at old Pac-12 rival Arizona on Feb. 26, two weeks before the regular season ends.

The Utes will play BYU twice, now that the rivals are back in the same conference. Utah, which beat the Cougars at the Huntsman Center last year, will host BYU on Jan. 18, while the Utes will travel to Provo on March 8 in the regular-season finale.

Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) reaches for a rebound next to South Dakota State guard Jenna Hopp (2) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Young Kwak

Utah women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Utah women this season, broken into nonconference and Big 12 play:

Nonconference schedule

Nov. 4 — vs. Southern Utah

Nov. 7 — vs. Weber State

Nov. 14 — at Northwestern

Nov. 18 — vs. McNeese State

Nov. 22 — vs. Saint Joseph’s

Nov. 24 — vs. Montana State

Nov. 29-30 — Cayman Island Classic, vs. TBD

Dec. 5 — vs. Utah State

Dec. 8 — vs. Princeton

Dec. 14 — at Washington

Big 12 schedule

Dec. 21 — vs. Arizona State

Dec. 31 — at Arizona

Jan. 5 — at Iowa State

Jan. 8 — vs. Kansas State

Jan. 11 — vs. Houston

Jan. 14 — at Baylor

Jan. 17 — at TCU

Jan. 22 — vs. Kansas

Jan. 25 — at BYU

Jan. 31 — vs. Arizona

Feb. 5 — at Texas Tech

Feb. 8 — vs. UCF

Feb. 12 — vs. Colorado

Feb. 18 — vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 23 — at Cincinnati

Feb. 26 — at West Virginia

March 1 — vs. BYU

What stands out about the Utah women’s basketball’s Big 12 schedule