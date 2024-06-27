Utah Utes fans cheer for a 3-point basket during the NIT quarterfinal game between the Utah Utes and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Big 12 released its opponent schedule matrix for men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday, giving a full picture of what the University of Utah will face during its first season in the league.

Utah men’s basketball 2024-25 Big 12 opponent matrix

Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, West Virginia Home-only: Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech Away-only: Arizona, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

What stands out?

The Utes’ 20-game conference schedule is highlighted by getting blue blood program Kansas to come to the Huntsman Center in the only matchup between the two schools during the upcoming season.

Utah and BYU will play a home-and-home, and the Utes will also play twice against two other teams appearing in early top 25 projections, Baylor and Cincinnati.

Utah travels to Arizona in the lone matchup with the Wildcats this season, and also must play Houston and Iowa State — two other projected top 25 teams — in their only games against the Cougars and Cyclones, respectively.

The Utes also host Kansas State and Texas Tech in their only matchups this season, as well as two other programs, Arizona State and Colorado, also jumping from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 this year.

Utah women’s basketball 2024-25 Big 12 opponent matrix

Home-and-away: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU

Arizona, Arizona State, BYU Home-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

What stands out?

Utah’s 18-game league schedule includes home-and-away matchups with three teams, and they’re all longstanding rivals with the Utes: former Pac-12 compatriots Arizona and Arizona State, as well as in-state rival BYU.

The Utes will play three of the four Big 12 teams ranked ahead of them in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 on the road only — Baylor, Iowa State and West Virginia.

Of the five teams Utah will face at home, Colorado (who finished last year ranked No. 15) and Kansas State (another projected top 25 team) highlight that list.