It might have been a good idea for players and coaches to wear “Hi, My Name is” name tags during the Utah men’s basketball team’s practice on Thursday.

Not for the players and staff, though — for the media members who got a chance to see the team in person for a little over an hour during the afternoon.

There’s been so much turnover in the past several months, only a handful of familiar faces returned to the Runnin’ Utes program this year.

Then again, maybe name tags weren’t needed — several players and members of the staff came over and introduced themselves to the journalists during practice.

It’s the start of a new era for Utah basketball, and one with a full 13-player allotment of scholarship players on the roster as the Runnin’ Utes kicked off practice this week.

Only five players on scholarship return from last year, but there is a sense of optimism and identity for the Runnin’ Utes under fourth-year head coach Craig Smith early in training camp.

“It’s something we’ve been preaching since we got everybody (together) was just that, in this day and age of basketball in college, just being able to be the most connected group,” said senior guard Gabe Madsen. “... If we can buy into playing for each other, then we can separate ourselves in that way.”

This comes after an offseason of change that had its share of highs and lows — at least in terms of personnel — following a year wherein Utah advanced to the NIT semifinals.

First, the bad: the Utes lost three assistant coaches and other staff members to a wide variety of opportunities, and the team had five players enter the transfer portal, with the losses of Deivon Smith, Keba Keita and Rollie Worster the hardest to swallow.

Now, the good: Smith assembled a staff that includes a general manager — a vital piece in the NIL landscape nowadays — and a trio of new assistants who bring a promising blend of talents to the Utes’ staff.

“A lot of changes is an understatement, but it’s been awesome,” Smith said. “It’s been fantastic. You know, change can be hard and you go through a lot of different phases through that.

“I mean, there was a stretch there that, it was really interesting. I could have wrote a book, and I could have wrote multiple chapters every day. That’s part of it. You know, change can be hard, but it can be a real blessing as well.”

Utah also brought in a group of transfers who provide some “versatility,” to steal a buzzword from Smith.

There’s Ezra Ausar, the former East Carolina power forward who’s expected to play a significant role in Utah’s offense, especially with three-time All-Pac-12 center Branden Carlson gone.

There’s point guard Miro Little, previously at Baylor, who will command the Utah offense after one season in Texas. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Former San Francisco wing Mike Sharavjamts also provides some of that versatility — he isn’t afraid to shoot from outside, even at 6-foot-9, while adding some ball handling skills, too.

Former Rice forward Keanu Dawes was a high priority recruit for Utah who ended up elsewhere for a season but is now in Salt Lake City.

Mason Madsen joins the Utes from Boston College, and he’ll play alongside twin brother Gabe while providing valuable experience along the guard line.

The final transfer is Wake Forest big man Zach Keller, who will help provide much-needed depth in the post.

“This is the most versatile team we’ve had in our time here — we can play in a lot of different ways. It’ll be different without Branden — obviously, when you lose a three-time all-league guy, you’re going to look a little bit different in what we do — but we adapt and adjust. There’s so many ways to play the game. And really excited about this group as we head into the Big 12.” — Utah coach Craig Smith

Then there’s former BYU and Baylor forward Caleb Lohner, who is also listed on the Utes’ roster, though he’s currently playing for Kyle Whittingham’s football team on scholarship. Time will tell if/when the basketball walk-on will join the team.

“We wish everybody that’s no longer here the best of luck in their endeavors. We’re super excited about all these guys that are new to this program,” Smith said.

They join returning starters Gabe Madsen and Lawson Lovering — Madsen will be the face of the Utes and the team’s top scoring option, while Lovering will anchor the post in his second year after transferring from Colorado.

There are also holdovers Hunter Erickson and Jake Wahlin, in addition to former walk-on Jayden Teat. Erickson came on strong at the end of last season, particularly on the offensive end, while Wahlin and Teat will be expected to provide valuable minutes as well.

Lovering echoed a theme that was repeated last year, and extends over to this season — there is a belief and togetherness among the Utes, one they believe will be a backbone to the team’s identity.

“I think our identity is just how together we are and how close we are, and how that translates to how we play the game, whether that be on offense, we’re moving the ball or defense, we’re connected and flying around and guarding guys and playing team defense,” he said.

“I think that’s what’s going to separate us from most teams in the Big 12 is how close we are and how tight we are and how together we play.”

The hope is that this blend of experience and talent will mesh together well and give the Utes a fighter’s chance to compete as they head into their first year in the Big 12 Conference.

“This is the most versatile team we’ve had in our time here. We can play in a lot of different ways. It’ll be different without Branden — obviously, when you lose a three-time all-league guy, you’re going to look a little bit different in what we do — but we adapt and adjust,” Smith said.

“There’s so many ways to play the game, and really excited about this group as we head into the Big 12.”

Quick observations from practice

From the hour-long viewing session at practice, a few things stood out about the newcomers:

Little is excellent at communication. He was constantly barking out instruction and showing a good command of the offense from his point guard position.

Ausar looks so effortless in his athleticism at power forward. He’s sure to excite the crowd with his power moves to the bucket this season.

There is a lot of length on this team — from Sharavjamts to Wahlin to Dawes, and more. The versatility Smith mentioned should be able to help the Utes mix and match their roster to help them maximize their efforts this season.