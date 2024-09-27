BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) holds up three fingers after scoring in the game against San Diego State at BYU’s Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Former BYU Cougars guard Spencer Johnson is beginning his professional basketball career overseas.

Friday morning, the Leicester Riders in England announced that they have signed Johnson for the 2024-25 season. Their season begins Friday night.

According to the team’s website, Leicester is the oldest professional basketball club in Britain and has won 19 British basketball titles.

“Leicester has an amazing basketball tradition and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Johnson said in a statement on the team’s website. “I have high expectations for this team this season and I can’t wait to give my heart to this club. Let’s go!”

The 6-foot-4 Johnson goes abroad after playing in 120 games for BYU over four seasons. After being a reserve in his first two seasons in Provo, Johnson was a starter and team leader the last two.

In all, Johnson averaged 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cougars.

Last season as a 26-year-old, Johnson was among the oldest players in all of college basketball (he turned 27 at the beginning of this month).

Prior to his time at BYU, Johnson played one season at Salt Lake Community College. Before that, he had been committed to play at Weber State.