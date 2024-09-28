Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) run onto the field for warmups against the Arizona Wildcats in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Third quarter

Arizona 13, Utah 3

7:36 — Arizona has added to its lead, as Tyler Loop hit a 53-yard field goal on the Wildcats’ second possession of the second half. Arizona 13, Utah 3.

The Wildcats had runs of 18 and 12 yards that helped set them up with a 58-yard scoring drive to make this a two-score game.

Halftime

Arizona 10, Utah 3

The Utes have outgained the visiting Wildcats in total yards, but they only have three points to show for it.

Utah put up 219 yards in the first half, while Arizona had 169.

The Utes, though, turned three red-zone trips into just one field goal. Utah failed to convert a fourth down in the red zone on its first two drives.

The Wildcats averaged 11.6 yards per rush in the first half while rushing for 93 yards, helping set up their quarterback Noah Fifita, who completed 13 of 16 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Isaac Wilson has completed 12 of 20 passes for 165 yards in his third straight start. Dorian Singer has been the main recipient of his passes, catching seven for 104 yards.

Second quarter

Arizona 10, Utah 3

3:17 — We’ve got our first touchdown.

Arizona marched 75 yards on seven plays — aided greatly by a 36-yard run from Kedrick Reescano up the middle — before scoring on a 3-yard pass from Noah Fifita to Jeremiah Patterson. Arizona 10, Utah 3.

6:56 — Finally, Utah got some points after driving into the red zone for its third straight drive to start the game. Cole Becker hit a 23-yard field goal to give the Utes their first points. Utah 3, Arizona 3.

The Utes — behind catches of 28 and 14 yards for Dorian Singer, who already has 101 receiving yards — moved the ball 48 yards in six plays.

11:27 — Utah drove deep into Arizona territory on its second drive, just like the first, but again the Wildcats came up with a big stop on fourth down.

This time, Isaac Wilson tried to hit Caleb Lohner in the end zone on fourth and goal from the 2, but Arizona’s Tacario Davis broke up the pass.

First quarter

Arizona 3, Utah 0

1:48 — The Wildcats struck first, scoring on a 47-yard Tyler Loop field goal. Arizona 3, Utah 0.

Arizona moved the ball effortlessly on its first five plays of a 60-yard drive before stalling out around the Utah 30, forcing the field goal.

An excellent tackle by Utah safety Alaka’i Gilman on third down prevented any serious threat Arizona might convert.

6:39 — The Utes moved the ball 64 yards and ate up move than eight minutes off the clock on their first drive, but Mike Mitchell was stopped for a 1-yard loss on a fourth and 1 run at the Arizona 10, turning the ball over on downs.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against Arizona will be televised on Fox, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MDT.

The game will also be streamed at espn.com/watch.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah’s game against Arizona.