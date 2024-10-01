BYU guard Charles Abouo (1) drives around Utah guard Chris Kupets during the Cougars' 72-59 win over the Utes. play in Provo Saturday, Feb. 12, 2011.

Kevin Young has added a familiar face to his inaugural BYU coaching staff.

Former Cougar Charles Abouo has rejoined the program as a graduate assistant, according to a Tuesday report from Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe.

Abouo played four years in Provo for head coach Dave Rose, averaging 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds from 2008-12, while reaching the NCAA Tournament each season. At the time of his graduation, he ranked first in school history for career victories (113) and was second in games played with 141.

Following his time at BYU, Abouo played professionally for nine different organizations overseas along with the Côte d’Ivoire national team in a number of international tournaments. His new role with the Cougars will be his foray into the coaching world.

Aside from Abouo, McCombs listed six additional graduate assistants who will serve under Young this season: Kyle Strudivant, Nik Mains, Andy Wessman, Dhruv Mehrotra, Jordan Woodson and Clement Racaud.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, BYU has already added new positions in the chief of staff and director of player development, each being filled by Doug Stewart and Jordan Brady, respectively.

The Cougars will open the Young era on Nov. 5 at the Marriott Center against Central Arkansas.