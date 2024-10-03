BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Darius Lassiter, right, in the second quarter against Baylor during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Almost halfway through the first quarter of BYU’s 34-28 win at Baylor last Saturday, Cougar receiver Chase Roberts scored a touchdown from two yards out on a pass from quarterback Jake Retzlaff to give BYU a 14-0 lead.

Although the touchdown came on a pass, it was originally credited as a run by Roberts, as Baylor scorekeepers determined the pass was a lateral.

That ruling has now been changed, however, after it was determined that the pass was in fact forward.

The official box score now gives credit to Retzlaff for a passing touchdown and to Roberts for a receiving touchdown and removes a rushing touchdown from Roberts’ record.

Retzlaff, therefore, finished the game 18 of 32 passing for 218 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions, and he also scored one rushing touchdown.

Roberts, meanwhile, finished with four catches for 26 yards with the touchdown.

Retzlaff is now tied for 11th in the country in passing touchdowns on the season with 12 with six other quarterbacks. He’s also in the top 50 in completions (90 - tied for 39th), attempts (147 - tied for 33rd), passing yards (1,208 - 26th), yards per attempt (8.2 - 42nd) and quarterback rating (150.4 - 50th).