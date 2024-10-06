Julianna Peña wears her championship belt during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Deseret News photographer Jeffrey D. Allred was just outside the octagon as UFC returned to Salt Lake City.

UFC 307 was held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Delta Center. In the co-main events, Julianna Pena defeated Raquel Pennington in a split decision, and Alex Pereira scored a fourth-round TKO of Khalil Rountree Jr. Both were title fights.

Here are some of the best images from the event.

Alex Pereira celebrates his win over Khalil Rountree Jr. during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Khalil Rountree Jr. is knocked out and defeated by Alex Pereira during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fighters during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Khalil Rountree Jr. prepares to fight Alex Pereira during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Khalil Rountree Jr. and Alex Pereira fight during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduces main card fighters during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Julianna Peña is knocked down by Raquel Pennington during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Kevin Holland covers up while fighting Roman Dolidze during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jose Aldo celebrates his fight but lost on points to Mario Bautista during Ultimate Fighting Championship at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News