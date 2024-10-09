Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during a first-round WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

Caitlin Clark is taking it easy during the offseason. Instead of playing overseas or in the inaugural season of 3x3 league Unrivaled, Clark is spending time with family and friends — and trying Swig.

Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull shared a video of her and Clark trying Swig for the first time on her TikTok Tuesday, and the video went viral.

It’s only been two weeks since the Fever were eliminated in the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun, and Clark and Hull appear to be staying in the Indianapolis area for at least the time being.

Swig only has one location in the state of Indiana, and it’s located just over 10 miles from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hull filmed as the two pulled up to the Swig drive-thru window. After the former Stanford star ordered two drinks, an undercover Clark ordered from the passenger seat.

Clark wore a hoodie and tried to cover her face while sitting in the passenger seat, but the Swig employee recognized her, asking, “You’re Caitlin Clark, right?”

“Maybe,” Clark said in the video.

The Swig manager brought Hull’s and Clark’s drinks to their car and said he’d give them a “Golden Mug” for free refills.

What did Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull order at Swig?

Clark ordered a Spring Fling and Beach Babe.

A Spring Fling features Dr. Pepper, vanilla syrup, strawberry puree and coconut cream, according to the Swig menu. Clark substituted vanilla cream for the coconut cream.

A Beach Babe includes Mountain Dew, raspberry syrup, peach syrup and vanilla cream.

Hull ordered a Raspberry Dream and Summer Splash.

A Raspberry Dream includes Dr. Pepper, raspberry puree and coconut cream, but Hull had vanilla cream substituted for the coconut.

A Summer Splash is water, sugar free pineapple syrup, strawberry puree and a fresh lemon slice. Hull opted for sparkling water in her drink.

What did Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull think of Swig?

Hull’s favorite Swig drink between the ones she tried was Raspberry Dream. She highlighted its creaminess.

Clark tried it and described the taste as a blue raspberry icee.

Hull described her Summer Splash as a “healthy, refreshing” drink for a summer day, but at the end of the video, she admitted she wouldn’t order it again.

Clark was impressed with her Spring Fling, calling it “pretty good.” It was ultimately her favorite, but she also enjoyed her Beach Babe and said she’d be back after trying it.

After Hull tried a sip of Beach Babe, she joked that it “will give you a cavity guaranteed.”

Clark called the $3 drinks a bargain.

When Hull asked her to rate Swig, Clark had never been to a place like Swig and didn’t know how to rate it. They agreed that it’s in a category of its own, and Hull gave it a 10 out of 10.

The pair said this week’s visit won’t be their last time at Swig.

“Overall good, and he said he’s going to give us Golden Mugs,” Clark said of the experience.