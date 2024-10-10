6A Playoffs

Weber 3, Westlake 0

Sadie Fletcher scored twice to lead No. 14 Weber past No. 19 Westlake 3-0 in the first round of the 6A girls soccer playoffs. Sabrina Froerer added a goal for Weber (8-8), while Kallie Wallace earned the shutout in goal. With the win, the Warriors advance to face No. 3 Davis in the second round. Westlake, ending their season at 1-16, was unable to find the back of the net.

Bingham 0, Fremont 0 (Bingham wins in PKs 3-2)

No. 16 Bingham won a tense penalty shootout 3-2 over No. 17 Fremont in the first round of the 6A playoffs after both teams remained scoreless in regulation and overtime. With this victory, Bingham (4-13) advances to face the top-seeded Lone Peak in the second round. Fremont concludes their season with a record of 3-13.

Riverton 2, Salt Lake Academy 0

Ava Escobedo scored twice to lead No. 15 Riverton to a 2-0 shutout against No. 18 Real Salt Lake Academy in the first round of the Class 6A tournament. Riverton (6-11) scored once in each half, with Xoie Warner and Marley Johnson providing assists. Daisy Johnson earned the shutout in goal for the Silverwolves, who will face No. 2 Mountain Ridge in the second round. Real Salt Lake Academy finishes their season with a 1-14 record.

5A Playoffs

Cyprus 1, Granger 0

Jessica Aguirre’s goal in the second overtime sealed a 1-0 victory for No. 9 Cyprus over No. 24 Granger in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Cyprus (12-4) advanced thanks to a late assist from Abigail Avila Chavez, and a shutout performance by keeper Viu Hosea. Granger (8-10) ends its season, while Cyprus will face No. 8 Clearfield in the second round.

Alta 3, Box Elder 2

Belle Tesch scored the game-winning goal two minutes into overtime on a pass from Lizzie Cowdell, giving No. 15 seed Alta a 3-2 victory over No. 18 Box Elder in the 5A first round. India Pahnke also contributed two goals for Alta (6-10), while Box Elder (6-11) saw goals from Halli Wright and Marley Barber. Alta advances to face No. 2 seed Brighton in the second round.

Bonneville 2, Highland 1

Liliana Amarillo scored twice to lead No. 11 Bonneville to a 2-1 victory over No. 22 Highland in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Amarillo’s goals proved critical as they sealed the win at the start of the second overtime period. Bonneville (9-7) will advance to face No. 6 Northridge in the second round. Highland (5-11) saw a lone goal from Sareya Horejs during regulation.

Timpview 3, Woods Cross 2

No. 16 Timpview edged No. 17 Woods Cross 3-2 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Timpview jumped out to a quick lead with three first-half goals by Alora Taylor, Ellie Robertson, and Claire Badger, while Sandra Sagers added an assist. Woods Cross attempted a comeback with second-half goals from Nixon Milliron and Bailey Brown but fell short. Timpview (5-10) will face No. 1 Olympus in the second round.

Salem Hills 1, Viewmont 1 (Salem Hills wins in PKs 4-3)

Chelsey Hughes scored for Salem Hills, and Alauna Titensor found the net for Viewmont, leading to a 1-1 tie that ended with Salem Hills winning 4-3 on penalty kicks in the 5A first round. The No. 20 SkyHawks (6-10) survived the challenge from No. 13 Viewmont Vikings (9-8) and will advance to face No. 4 Bountiful in the next round. Tally Smith provided the assist for Viewmont’s goal.

Springville 3, Skyline 1

Freshman Preston Kunhz scored her first goals of the year, leading No. 21 Springville to a 3-1 victory over No. 12 Skyline in a Region 5A first-round game. Springville (6-11) saw Kunhz score twice, with assists from Mattie Neves and Savannah Johnston, while Ashley Price netted the lone goal for Skyline (7-9). With the win, Springville advances to face No. 5 Kearns in the second round.

East 6, West 1

Marley Blaylock scored twice as No. 10 East defeated No. 23 West 6-1 in a 5A first-round game. East jumped to an early lead with four goals in the first half, including goals from Blaylock, Jasmine Cortez Calderon, and Anna Tuft, and maintained control throughout the game. Addison Feldman contributed a goal and two assists for East (7-9), who will face No. 7 Wasatch in the second round. West (4-13) managed a single goal in the first half but could not narrow the deficit.

4A Playoffs

West Field 3, Hurricane 0

Phalastine Odeh scored two goals to lead No. 15 West Field to a 3-0 victory over No. 18 Hurricane in a 4A first round game. Kate Marriott also found the net for the Longhorns (8-10) as Avery Charlesworth secured the shutout. The Tigers ended their season with a record of 3-10. West Field advances to face No. 2 Snow Canyon in the second round.

Cedar City 1, Dixie 0

Tylee Nielson’s decisive goal in the second half propelled No. 12 Cedar City to a 1-0 victory over No. 21 Dixie in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Cedar City goalkeeper Cambria Simper recorded a shutout, helping the Reds (11-6) advance. Cedar City will face No. 5 Park City in the second round. Dixie’s season concludes with a 3-11 record.

Ridgeline 7, Hillcrest 0

Maylee Reynolds scored a hat trick to lead No. 11 Ridgeline in a commanding 7-0 win over No. 22 Hillcrest in the 4A first round. Ridgeline (11-5) scored all seven goals in the first half, with contributions from Ila Webb, Taylie Rigby, Lily Hunsaker, and Keegan Grange. Izzy Baer recorded three assists for the RiverHawks. Ridgeline will face No. 6 Stansbury in the second round. Hillcrest ended their season with a 4-12 record.

Crimson Cliffs 3, Payson 0

Kate Garrett’s goal and assist led No. 10 Crimson Cliffs to a 3-0 shutout over No. 23 Payson in a 4A first round game. Macey Woolley and Ali Van Gilder each found the back of the net for the Mustangs (11-6), who will advance to face No. 7 Uintah in the second round. Payson (3-12) was unable to score against Crimson Cliffs’ defense, led by goalkeeper Hailey Nelson.

Sky View 3, Jordan 2

Sage Dayton’s overtime goal powered No. 19 Sky View to a 3-2 victory over No. 14 Jordan in the 4A first round game. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, Sky View (5-12) surged back with goals from Langi Laulu-Pututau and Bella Hall. Jordan (10-7) saw scoring contributions from Kyrie Evans and Emberly Camacho. Sky View advances to face No. 3 Timpanogos in the second round.

Mountain View 3, Provo 1

Lucy Konold scored twice to lead No. 9 Mountain View to a 3-1 victory over No. 24 Provo in the 4A first round. Mountain View (10-5) took an early lead with two first-half goals and added another in the second half. Makenna Grimley also found the net for the Bruins. Provo (5-12) managed a single goal in the second half. Mountain View will face No. 8 Desert Hills in the second round.

Orem 4, Bear River 3

London Guymon scored twice to lead No. 13 Orem to a 4-3 victory over No. 20 Bear River in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Tigers (8-7) advanced to face No. 4 Green Canyon in the second round. Bear River’s (6-11) Lexi Winn netted two goals, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Orem’s strong offensive showing. Hannah Sherrill and Mylie Louder also added goals for Orem, with Savvy Woodbury and Gracie Meeds contributing assists for their respective teams.

Murray 2, Pine VIew 2 (Murray wins in PKs 4-1)

Murray’s Preslee Stock and June Lever each scored in regulation, and the No. 16 Spartans clinched a 4-1 victory in penalty kicks over No. 17 Pine View after a 2-2 draw in a 4A first-round game. Ashley Leavitt netted both goals for Pine View in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Murray’s early lead. Murray (7-8) will face No. 1 Mountain Crest in the second round.