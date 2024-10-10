Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks for an opportunity for a pass during a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12.

Could Utah quarterback Cam Rising be returning to the field Friday night after missing Utah’s last three games with an injury?

After dislocating his finger and suffering a laceration, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, in the Utes’ Week 2 win over Baylor, Rising has been rehabbing and trying to get back for his return to game action.

Following the bye week, that moment could be here, as Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported Thursday afternoon that Rising “will start” for the Utes against Arizona State.

Rising stayed late after practice Tuesday night to get more work in, and notably was not wearing anything on his throwing hand. During warmups in previous weeks, Utah’s veteran quarterback had been wearing a glove, and he was spotted with a brace or splint over his ring and middle fingers during an autograph signing during the bye week.

On Tuesday, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham offered some hope about Rising playing this week on his ESPN 700 coaches show.

“We will see what happens this week with Cam (Rising) and we’re hoping, and I think it’s looking encouraging, but I’m not going to say anything until we actually get to the game,” Whittingham said.

True freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson filled in during Rising’s absence over the last 3.5 games, helping the Utes to a 3-1 record with wins vs. Baylor and at Utah State and Oklahoma State before the Utes lost their Big 12 home opener against Arizona two weeks ago.

The Corner Canyon High alum generally performed well — especially considering the situation, and the fact that the true freshman was splitting first-team reps in practice during some points — but offensive issues, especially in the red zone, came to a head during Utah’s 23-10 loss to Arizona.

Wilson’s final stat line during his three starts was 726 yards and five touchdowns through the air with five interceptions. He added 41 yards rushing (in the NCAA, sacks are counted against a quarterback’s rushing yards). Wilson kept the Utes afloat, but when healthy, Rising elevates Andy Ludwig’s offense to a new level.

In a little bit less than four combined quarters this year against Southern Utah and Baylor, Rising has thrown for 346 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even with a loss, Utah’s goal of winning the Big 12 is still in front of it. The Utes can’t afford another loss the rest of the way, so Rising’s Friday return comes at a pivotal time.