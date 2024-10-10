New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock (6) defends Utah Hockey Club's Sean Durzi (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Utah Hockey Club is certainly winning hearts quickly, thanks in large part to winning games.

Utah HC moved to 2-0 Thursday night with a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory over the New York Islanders on the road as Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night and fourth of the season in the sudden death period to grab the win.

Fans on X, many of whom are just starting to get into hockey with the arrival of the NHL’s newest team in Salt Lake City, certainly had strong reactions to the win and to the squad’s hot start.

Here is some of that reaction.