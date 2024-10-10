Utah State (1-4, 0-1) vs. UNLV (4-1, 1-0)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m. MDT

Friday, 7 p.m. MDT Venue: Maverik Stadium

Maverik Stadium TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Radio: KZNS 1280 The Zone

KZNS 1280 The Zone Livestream: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network Series: Utah State leads the all-time series with UNLV 18-8 and is 9-4 at home against the Rebels. Overall, USU has won 15 of the last 19 games played in the series.

The trends

For Utah State: The Aggies are 1-4 and in the middle of a four-game-losing streak entering their game against the Rebels. Utah State has been up-and-down in its losses, competitive against Utah and Temple, not so much against USC and Boise State. The Aggies have played arguably the most difficult early-season schedule in program history and mistakes — big and small — have prevented USU from winning games they were in.

For UNLV: The Rebels are 4-1 and coming off their first defeat of the season, a 44-41 overtime loss to Syracuse. That loss was fairly controversial and the Rebels remain well thought of nationally as one of the best teams at the Group of Five level. Under coach Barry Odom, UNLV has taken a significant turn for the better, turning from an also-ran in the Mountain West Conference to a legitimate title contender the last two years.

What to watch for

Can Utah State’s defense take a step forward? Even a little one?

Thus far, the Aggies’ offense has performed well enough, outside the loss at USC. Against Boise State, USU racked up nearly 600 yards of offense and scored 30 points, with a 300-yard passer in quarterback Spencer Petras, a 200-yard receiver in Jalen Royals and a 100-yard rusher in Rahsul Faison.

The Aggies’ O-line has played extremely well this season too and gave up just one sack against Boise, which entered the game as one of the best teams in the country at getting to the quarterback.

Offense hasn’t really been the issue for USU.

Defense has. USU has surrendered an average of 48 points per game in losses this season. The Aggies have been torched through the air and are giving up an average of 266 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 119 in the country. In terms of total defense, USU checks in at No. 128, and the Aggies are ranked No. 130 in scoring defense.

Help isn’t really on the way. USU is dealing with some significant injuries on defense, especially up front along the line. Defensive tackles Miguel Jackson and Taz Williams are both out for the season with shoulder injuries and defensive ends Enoka Migao and Blaine Spires will miss at least a month with their own ailments. Throw in Gabe Peterson, who played sparingly against BSU with an injured rib, and the Aggies are seriously lacking in experienced depth.

If USU is to have a chance at winning some games, though, its defense will have to find a way to improve and in a hurry. Young and inexperienced players will have to take development leaps. And forcing turnovers will be of paramount importance.

USU’s defense doesn’t need to become elite, but at least serviceable enough to give the offense a chance to win some games in shootouts.

Will that happen against UNLV?

Key player

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) during game against Syracuse, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Syracuse won 44-41 in overtime. | Rick Scuteri

Ricky White III, UNLV wide receiver: Given that defense is the real issue for Utah State, UNLV’s offense is the unit that will most likely decide Friday night’s game. It would be easy to suggest that quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is the most critical player in the game and he deserves mention, for sure. But given the Aggies’ issues handling talent pass catchers this year, White III is the player to watch.

So far this season, White has 30 receptions for 388 yards and six touchdowns, averaging just under 13 yards per receptions.

The last two games, White has really taken off, with back-to-back games with over 100 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

An electric White will test Utah State’s secondary mightily, particularly if Williams has time in the pocket, given the depleted nature of the Aggies’ defensive front.

Cornerback Avante Dickerson will likely get the task of containing White and whether he succeeds could determine if the Aggies pull off the upset.

Quotable

“UNLV is off to an unbelievable start this year. I think they are extremely well-coached. They’ve played three Power Fives and probably, very easily, should’ve beaten all of them. Ended up losing to Syracuse late. It is going to be a tough task. They’ve got a great offensive game just like they did last year, but now their defense is playing like one of the best in the conference, if not the country. It is going to be another fun matchup. We are going to need to steal this one from these guys.” — Utah State coach Nate Dreiling

“We’ve certainly got a big challenge this week against, I think, a very, very explosive, tough and well-coached football team. We’ve got to bounce back from our first defeat of the year and we understand how important every single game is in the conference race and this is our next opportunity.” — UNLV coach Barry Odom

Next up

Utah State: vs. New Mexico; UNLV: at Oregon State

Utah State schedule

Aug. 31: Utah State 36, Robert Morris 14

Sept. 7: USC 48, Utah State 0

Sept. 14: Utah 38, Utah State 21

Sept. 21: Temple 45, Utah State 29

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: Boise State 62, Utah State 30

Oct. 11: UNLV (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Oct. 19: New Mexico (2 p.m., TruTV)

Oct. 26: at Wyoming (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: at Washington State (TBA)

Nov. 16: Hawaii (1 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

Nov. 23: San Diego State (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 29: at Colorado State (TBA)

All times Mountain Daylight Time zone.