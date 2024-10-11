Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Noah Fifita (11) after a touchdown during game against New Mexico Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats will invade LaVell Edwards Stadium for a 2 p.m. matinee against the No. 14 Cougars.

A couple of weeks of watching film on Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, including clips when they were teammates at Servite High in Anaheim, California, has convinced BYU football players and coaches that the duo is among the best in college football.

“It is always deadly. It is always dangerous, because they have a great connection,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said Monday.

“They are phenomenal players, and they have got others around them, too,” BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said.

Added BYU safety Crew Wakley on the 6-foot-5 McMillan: “Good player. Fun to watch. Nothing but respect for the way he plays.”

The No. 14-ranked Cougars (5-0, 2-0) have had the extra time to join the Fifita-McMillan admiration society because they didn’t play last week, while Arizona (3-2, 1-1) was losing a 28-22 heartbreaker to Texas Tech. Whether that head start on slowing down one of the nation’s top offensive duos pays dividends will be revealed at 2 p.m. MDT Saturday when BYU and Arizona meet at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a Big 12 clash that will be televised nationally by Fox Sports.

It’s such a big deal that the network has sent its “Big Noon Kickoff” show to Provo to broadcast live Saturday morning (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) from the parking lot west of LES, and its top broadcasting crew of Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sidelines) to call the action.

While the matchup pitting BYU’s defense, which is 17th in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed) and 20th in total defense (292.6 yards allowed), against an Arizona offense that not only includes Fifita and McMillan but an outstanding running back in Quali Conley (83.8 yards per game) is the major on-field storyline, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said moving the ball on Arizona’s defense won’t be easy, either.

“They have a good defense. They play really well together. They are a very aggressive unit, very skilled, and I am impressed,” Roderick said. “All the talk is about their offense, but their defense has played very well this year. And they are doing a good job. Very disruptive and athletic.”

Noted Sitake: “A lot of attention goes to the Arizona offense. But the defense is really strong. The defense knows how to make plays, force turnovers. They play really disciplined football, very physical. I was really impressed with them in all three phases, watching them on film.”

Fifita, who is known for his quick release, has completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,361 yards and seven touchdowns, with six interceptions. Technically, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has played better this season, with much less hype, but Fifita was so dynamic last year that he’s drawn far bigger headlines.

Retzlaff has completed 61.2% of his throws for 1,208 yards and 13 touchdowns, with five picks. He’s also rushed for 156 yards (Fifita has rushed for only 17).

“Bottom line, we are going to have to be super sound with our techniques. We are going to have to do a good job disguising coverages,” said BYU’s Hill. “We are going to have to get some pressure in Fifita’s face. These are two of the best in the country at what they do, and we are going to have to be on our ‘A’ game.”

Hill has been calling defensive plays from the press box since he suffered a heart attack two days before the opener against Southern Illinois, and has said he would re-evaluate that positioning during the bye week. Tuesday, he said he will continue to coach from the press box.

“Quite frankly, the box is boring. You don’t hear the noise. You don’t get the excitement of the crowd quite as much. So I like the field, just the energy and the excitement of the stadium, and all that stuff,” he said. “But in the box, I can focus a little better, probably. And I can stay calm. I guess that is good on the heart.”

Hill isn’t about to reveal how the Cougars will defend McMillan — who has caught 37 passes for 664 yards and four TDs — but he did acknowledge they will have to make adjustments because “he is one of the best wideouts” in the country.

“You have to have things for him, things for the quarterback, things to take away the run and force them into situations that we want them in,” Hill said. “So yeah, we gotta have a plan for him.”

Wakley, hero of the 34-28 win over Baylor when he intercepted a pass in the final minutes, said he and the rest of the BYU DBs are eager to face the highly regarded tandem.

“I don’t think anybody is nervous to go against them. We are just excited,” Wakley said. “Like I have said before, we want to go against the best, and (McMillan) is the best.”

BYU defensive end Logan Lutui said the Cougars started watching film on Arizona the Monday after they beat Baylor. The defensive line and linebackers have focused on keeping Fifita in the pocket.

“We just have to make sure he stays in front of us,” Lutui said. “He buys time for his receivers when he gets out of the pocket. That is a big key for us, to keep him in front of us, collapse the pocket and don’t let him get around and extend the plays for too long.”

Offensively, BYU will be without starting center Connor Pay (fractured foot), which has caused some shuffling on the offensive line. Receiver Kody Epps is also out.

But the Cougars should have sophomore running back LJ Martin back for the first time since the 18-15 win over SMU. Although BYU’s record in daytime games hasn’t been great the past three seasons, the Cougars are favored to get to 6-0 for the first time since 2020.

“The only thing that really matters is the next opponent, and trying to play better this week than we did last week, and that’s it,” Roderick said. “In the summer, nobody thought we were any good. And that didn’t mean anything. Now some people think we are pretty good. That doesn’t mean anything, either. All that matters is playing well on Saturday.”