Adam Haysbert and Glen Kozlowski mob Kelly Smith after he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Holiday Bowl. Tom Smart, Deseret News
Dave McCann

By Dave McCann

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+.

Editor’s note: Fifth in a series exploring BYU’s 1984 national football championship.

Kelly Smith’s 13-yard touchdown reception with 1:23 remaining gave BYU a 24-17 victory over Michigan in the 1984 Holiday Bowl. The catch not only secured the Cougars’ perfect 13-0 season, but it also won BYU its first and only national championship.

Football is a numbers game and in 1984, there was no number more significant than 13 for Smith. He married Julie (Lewis) on July 13 (Friday). 1984 was coach LaVell Edwards’ 13th year at BYU, and Smith’s 13th touchdown of the season against Michigan gave the Cougars their 13th win, 13 days before The Associated Press crowned them national champions — 40 years ago.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.

“It seems like yesterday,” Smith said. “I can still see myself making that catch.”

The magnitude of the moment is never far from his thoughts, but Smith admits the true magic of 1984 was the myriad of little things that, when added together, helped create the biggest achievement in the 99-year history of BYU football.

The former walk-on from Beaver High played a hand in some of the biggest plays during the Cougars’ toughest games to help preserve victories that season. The returned Latter-day Saint missionary and his teammates received a standing ovation from members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints one evening, and he and his teammates managed to turn the unlucky number 13 into a numeral of good fortune.

Related
1984 revisited: How BYU became the unlikeliest of champions
1984 revisited: Negotiating the minefield

Including his Holiday Bowl performance, Smith caught 56 passes and rushed 53 times for a team that began 1984 unranked in the polls and finished on top of the world. The catch to beat Michigan was his only “game-winning” touchdown, but Smith also produced much-needed offense in four BYU wins that could have easily ended in defeats.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights and most memorable games for Smith during that magical season.

BYU 18, Hawaii 13 (‘We were fortunate’)

Smith rushed seven times for minus one yard, but his four-yard touchdown burst gave BYU a 12-0 lead in the second quarter.

“They were tough,” Smith said of the Warriors. “I was as sore and as beat-up as any game I ever played.”

Fueled by their home crowd, Hawaii staged a late rally, and had defensive back Kyle Morrell not pulled off his goal line tackle, the perfect season would have never happened — and the Cougars knew it.

“We were all somber and quiet (in the locker room) knowing that we were fortunate to win that game — and we were,” Smith said. “The play that Kyle made, we were just in awe, and it saved the game. As we kept going, it seemed like every game there was one or two plays that kept us undefeated.”

BYU 41, Wyoming 38 (’We won, showered, changed and headed out the door’)

During the shootout in Provo, Smith rushed 13 times for 88 yards and scored a touchdown in a 41-38 victory against Wyoming. The victory moved BYU to 6-0 and up to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Related
1984 revisited: LaVell Edwards’ family has fond memories of ‘magical’ 1984 season

“Same thing (as Hawaii). We were fortunate to win,” Smith said. “We had a mature team. There was not a lot of hoopla or rah, rah. We won, showered, changed and headed out the door.”

BYU 30, Air Force 25 (‘A lot of people probably saw this’)

Smith caught four passes for 82 yards and scored a TD in BYU’s 30-25 victory at Air Force on ESPN.

“They had to haul the snow out of the stadium to get the game going,” Smith said. “I broke up the sideline and (Robbie) Bosco found me for a 56-yard touchdown. I was thinking, ‘Oh, hey, a lot of people probably saw this touchdown because it was on ESPN.’”

BYU 24, Utah 14 (‘The hype was short-lived’)

The Cougars took the field in Salt Lake City ranked No. 3 and were greeted by a chorus of boos and pelted by a variety of thrown fruit.

“One thing Utah did to get motivated was they warmed up in white pants and red tops, but when they came back out for the game, they were wearing all red for the first time,” Smith said. “The crowd went crazy, but the hype was short-lived.”

BYU's Kelly Smith runs the ball against the Utes during the 1984 game. | Tom Smart, Deseret Morning News

Smith caught six passes for 47 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown catch to put the game out of reach and win himself a new car — or so he thought.

“My dad told me before the season that ‘if you score 11 touchdowns, I’ll buy you a new car,’” Smith said. “I scored that touchdown (his 11th) and just starting shouting, ‘BMW!’ But I never got the car. He said it was for ‘motivation.’”

What BYU did get in that victory was the nation’s No. 1 ranking after No. 1 Nebraska lost to Oklahoma and No. 2 South Carolina was upset by Navy.

“Everybody was excited. I was thinking, we are No. 1 in the country, can we keep it going?” Smith said. “I honestly felt, in my heart, that they do not want us to win it. They are going to bump somebody ahead of us.”

A special dinner

Prior to the Holiday Bowl against Michigan, the Cougars were invited to a special dinner with the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Hotel Utah (now Joseph Smith Memorial Building) in Salt Lake City.

Related
1984 revisited: A team led by warriors believed 1984 would be special before it began

“I remember LaVell huddling us up and saying, ‘Make sure you behave yourself. This is a big deal — kind of like what it is to have dinner at my house!’” Smith said. “It was amazing to know that they knew who we were. They all stood up and cheered us. To me, that was a big deal.”

BYU 24, Michigan 17 (‘They thought they were going to clobber us’)

With a perfect 11-0 record and No. 1 ranking, Smith and the Cougars faced the 6-6 Wolverines in San Diego. Michigan had been ranked as high as No. 13 earlier in the season, but an injury to quarterback Jim Harbaugh changed their fortunes, but not their attitude.

“They thought they were going to clobber us,” Smith said. “They were talking about how we didn’t play anybody and did not deserve to be No. 1.”

Smith caught 10 passes for 88 yards and scored two touchdowns. An in-game adjustment proved to be Michigan’s downfall.

Cougars running back Kelly Smith signals No. 1 after scoring the winning touchdown in the 1984 Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

“We changed our half-back option route because they were blitzing off my side every single time. I simply turned to the outside and Robbie threw me the ball. Eight of my catches came from that play,” Smith said. “Their coach Bo Schembechler was screaming at their linebackers, and they were screaming back at him, ‘Coach, you told us not to cover him! You said if we blitzed, we could get to the quarterback!’ I kept getting open because they didn’t cover me.”

With the game tied at 17, Bosco marched the Cougars to the 13-yard line with 1:37 to play. BYU called for the halfback-option pass to Smith, but this time, Michigan put two defenders on him. The focus quickly shifted to tight end David Mills.

“We were hoping we could catch Dave running behind me and that he would be open, but Michigan flat-out tackled him,” Smith said. “I saw Robbie step up in the pocket, so I broke to the outside and went up the sideline — and here comes the ball. I had to catch it. He zipped it in there.”

Not lost in the commotion of the moment was the yellow penalty flag lying on the field.

“We thought the flag was on us,” Smith said. “I didn’t know it was on them until I saw Robbie put his arms up into the air.”

Waiting for word

Once the cheering stopped and fans exited Jack Murphy Stadium, the long wait began for the final polls to be announced.

View Comments

“That was the worst part of the whole season,” Smith said. “Waiting for the New Year’s bowls to happen. I thought there was no way they were going to give it to us.”

Without cellphones and social media, news traveled differently in 1984. The team gathered at the football office on Jan. 2, when they finally received the news — BYU had won the national championship.

Even today, 40 years later, the now-retired educator and football coach who lives in St. George with his wife Julie, reflects on 1984 for reasons other than going undefeated.

“The thing I think about the most are the friendships I made,” Smith said. “The accomplishment is more about how we did it the right way. We were great friends and we played hard together. When you look back, that was the fun part. But the winning — yes, that was awesome!”

1 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates with his team after winning the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
2 of 124
At left, Vai Sikahema of BYU makes a run during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
3 of 124
Glen Kozlowski joins the crowd for "high fives" following a touchdown against UTEP. November 3, 1984, Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
4 of 124
BYU football players and coaches react to the announcement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
5 of 124
l-r: BYU's Glen Kozlowski and Mark Bellini celebrate a TD reception by Bellini during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
6 of 124
Robbie Bosco of BYU, at left, evades a tackler during a football game against UTEP, November 3, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
7 of 124
BYU's Mark Allen (22) goes up against a UTEP player for the ball. November 3, 1984, Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
8 of 124
BYU's Louis Wong, left, and Mark Bellini celebrate during a football game against UTEP, November 3, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
9 of 124
Left to right; Tim Herrmann, Robbie Bosco, Kyle Morrell (seated) and Marv Allen, four members of the BYU 1984 National Championship football team. Thursday, July 2, 2009. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News
10 of 124
BYU's Kelly Smith and teammates celebrate the win over Wyoming in NCAA football, October 13, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
11 of 124
Robbie Bosco of Brigham Young University throws a left-handed pass against Wyoming. Provo, Utah, October 13, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
12 of 124
BYU football players react to the anouncement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. l-r: Kelly Smith, Sam Oramas, Adam Haysbert, Scott Robinson, Mark Allen and Larry Hamilton. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
13 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco throws a pass during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
14 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after his team won the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
15 of 124
BYU Coach LaVell Edwards walks the sidelines during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
16 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco, left, tries to evade an Air Force tackler during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
17 of 124
BYU's Blaine Fowler makes a run during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
18 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after his team won the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
19 of 124
BYU coach LaVell Edwards watches from the sidelines during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
20 of 124
l-r: BYU's Glen Kozlowski and Mark Bellini celebrate a TD reception by Bellini during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
21 of 124
BYU Coach LaVell Edwards walks the sidelines during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
22 of 124
Robbie Bosco evades a tackler from Air Force. October 20, 1984, Colorado Springs, Colorado. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
23 of 124
l-r: BYU players Rodney Thomas and David Neff celebrate during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
24 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco, right, throws a pass in the snow during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
25 of 124
The Y on the mountain east of Provo has a number 1 on it on November 19, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
26 of 124
BYU's Glen Kozlowski reacts to the announcement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
27 of 124
BYU coach LaVell Edwards watches from the sidelines during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
28 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco is injured during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
29 of 124
BYU Coach LaVell Edwards reacts to the announcement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
30 of 124
Assistant BYU coach Norm Chow looks on during Saturday's game against Washington at Cougar Stadium, Sept. 6, 1997. | Chuck Wing, Deseret News
31 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco, left, tries to evade an Air Force tackler during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
32 of 124
BYU's Blaine Fowler makes a run during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
33 of 124
Norm Chow a BYU football coach explains and answers questions about BYU football during a class at Education Week. | Stuart Johnson
34 of 124
BYU's Lakei Heimuli pushes for extra yardage against Wyoming. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
35 of 124
Leon White celebrates BYU's 24-17 victory over Michigan post-game in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
36 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco hands off to running back Lakei Heimuli in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
37 of 124
BYU wide receiver Glen Kozlowski goes up for a catch in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
38 of 124
LaVell Edwards holds the trophy in a post-game celebration with the team after BYU beat Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
39 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco goes back to pass in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
40 of 124
The scoreboard shows the final score in BYU's 24-17 win over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
41 of 124
The BYU football team celebrates along with coach LaVell Edwards, center, after beating Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick, BYU
42 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco walks off the field after the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
43 of 124
Craig Garrick was the captain of the 1984 BYU national championship team. | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
44 of 124
BYU linebackers Kurt Gouveia (34) and Leon White (41) celebrate after the Cougars' 24-17 win over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
45 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco sets to pass in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
46 of 124
Coach LaVell Edwards interviews with KSL News Radio 1160 in the post-game celebration after the Cougars defeated Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
47 of 124
Craig Garrick was the captain of the 1984 BYU national championship team. | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
48 of 124
BYU wide receiver Glen Kozlowski signals touchdown during the Cougars' 24-17 victory over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
49 of 124
Brigham Young University football players celebrate their dramatic victory over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, on Friday, night, Dec. 22, 1984. The 24-17 victory completed an unbeaten season and untied season and a probable national championship. | Reed Saxon, Associated Press
50 of 124
BYU players celebrate after beating Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
51 of 124
Brigham Young University backup quarterback Blaine Fowler escapes an entanglement while trying to get a pass off during the first quarter of their Holiday Bowl game with the University of Michigan, Dec. 21, 1984 in San Diego. Fowler replaced starter Robbie Bosco who was injured in the first quarter. | Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
52 of 124
Robbie Bosco gets off a pass over the University of Utah during the 1984 NCAA championship season. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
53 of 124
Steve Young -BYU
54 of 124
Brigham Young University football coach LaVell Edwards carries the trophy as he is carried off the field following BYU's 24-17 victory over University of Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 22, 1984 in San Diego. | Phillip Davies, Associated Press
55 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is ready to fire a pass against the University of Utah. | Deseret News Archive
56 of 124
BYU's Gary Sheide prepares to throw against Arizona State on Nov. 9, 1974. | Mark Philbrick/BYU athletic department
57 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is one of several Cougar QBs who got injured during their college career. | Mark A. Phibrick/BYU
58 of 124
BYU's Blaine Fowler tries to evade Michigan's Mike Hammerstein during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
59 of 124
Jim McMahon was one of the top quarterbacks in BYU's history. | Kent Condon, Deseret News
60 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after his team won the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
61 of 124
Brigham Young University quarterback Jim McMahon plays against the University of Utah in November 1981 in Salt Lake City. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
62 of 124
BYU Quarterbacks online photo gallery: Deseret News publisher Wendell Ashton presents BYU quarterback Marc Wilson with the Deseret News Athlete of the Year Award at halftime of a BYU-Wyoming basketball game on Jan. 19, 1980. Wilson received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd of 22,218. | Paul Barker, Deseret News
63 of 124
BYU-Arizona State (Arizona State University). 12 Gary Sheide, November 9, 1974 | Mark A. Philbrick/BYU
64 of 124
BYU assistant coach Norm Chow, right, offers advice to quarterback Robbie Bosco. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
65 of 124
A wounded left knee forced All-American quarterback Gifford Nielsen from game on Oct. 10, 1977. | Deseret News Archives
66 of 124
In 1984, Robbie Bosco had more pass attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns than any quarterback in the country, a far cry from the offense employed by the Army Black Knights in 2017. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
67 of 124
Brigham Young University quarterback Gary Sheide. He is likely walking off the field after being injured during the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona, December 28, 1974. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
68 of 124
While healthy, BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen was a solid Heisman Trophy bet. | Deseret News Archives
69 of 124
Gifford Nielsen was the leading passer in the nation before his injury. Nov. 19, 1977. | Deseret News Archives
70 of 124
BYU quarterback Marc Wilson in action during an East-West game played in Salt Lake City on Jan. 5, 1980. | Deseret News Archives
71 of 124
BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen. | Paul C. Fletcher, Deseret News
72 of 124
BYU's Marc Wilson scrambles for yards as Indiana linebacker Craig Walls zeros in. | Deseret News Archives
73 of 124
Gifford Nielsen gives advice in passing to an upcoming Japanese signal-caller. Dec. 29.1977. | Lee Benson, Deseret News
74 of 124
BYU vs Arizona. 14 Gifford Nielsen Quarterback hand-off to 33 Todd Christensen. October 29, 1977 | Mark Philbrick/BYU
75 of 124
Gifford Nielsen talks strategy with receiver John VanDerWouden during a game against Utah State. Sept. 27, 1977. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
76 of 124
Gary Sheide, probably about 1974. | Deseret News Archives
77 of 124
BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen finished the regular season in style, completing 24 passes for 415 yard to rank No. 4 nationally in passing and No. 2 in total offense. Nov. 22, 1976. | Paul Fletcher, Deseret News
78 of 124
Teachers quorum gives rapt attention to their adviser and noted quarterback Gifford Nielsen. Dec. 11, 1976. | Deseret News Archives
79 of 124
Marc Wilson studies his receivers Dec. 8, 1979. | Deseret News Archives
80 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is ready to fire a pass to one of his many receivers as University of Utah player tries to maneuver past a defender for a sack. | BYU
81 of 124
BYU quarterback Jim McMahon was honored by the Deseret News during halftime of the BYU-Wyoming basketball game. McMahon was named Utah Athlete of the Year and was presented his award by Deseret News editor and general manager William B. Smart. The crowd of 22,983 eighth largest in Marriott Center history, gave McMahon a rousing standing ovation for his role in leading BYU to a 12-1 football record and Holiday Bowl victory. McMahon set or tied 27 NCAA individual records during the season. Search words: Brigham Young University | Mark Philbrick, BYU
82 of 124
Marc Wilson was honored as Utah Athlete of the year. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
83 of 124
BYU's Gifford Nielsen, rated number 2 in the nation in total offense. Nov. 27, 1976. | Paul C. Fletcher, Deseret News
84 of 124
Gifford Nielsen, the nation's leading college passer, is shown in a game against Utah State in Logan. Oct. 4, 1977. | Associated Press
85 of 124
Jim McMahon says he's fully healthy and ready to play five more years. | AP Photo
86 of 124
All-American quarterback Marc Wilson is BYU's big weapon. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
87 of 124
Joe Montana (16) and Steve Bono, left, talk with offensive coordinator and QB coach mike Holmgren during a work out at training camp. | Associated Press
88 of 124
BYU's Marc Wilson scrambles for yards as Indiana linebacker Craig Walls zeros in.
89 of 124
Marc Wilson third-place finish in Heisman Trophy balloting announced Dec. 3, 1979, made him the biggest vote-getter in the history of Utah college football. | Deseret News Archives
90 of 124
Decked out on the sidelines before the BYU-Utah State game, Jim McMahon looked like he'd just walked out of either Gilly's Tavern or a rodeo. He had on straight-legged jeans, a big sheepskin coat and a brown felt, wide-rimmed cowboy hat. Search words: Brigham Young University | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
91 of 124
BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen. | Deseret News Archives
92 of 124
Darrin Nelson, Left of Stanford University and Jim McMahon, from BYU hold the program of the 1981 NCAA-ABC football Promotional Tour at New York's Plaza Hotel. | AP Photo
93 of 124
Quarterback Robbie Bosco got BYU off and running to a national championship with a 20-14 victory over Pittsburgh in 1984. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
94 of 124
Jim McMahon Sr is all smiles, as his son, Jim McMahon, threw the game winning touchdown. | Deseret News Archive
95 of 124
BYU's Lakei Heimuli (center) is pulled down by a Michigan player during the Holiday Bowl. | O. Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News
96 of 124
Brigham Young University players celebrate after recovering a Michigan fumble in the second quarter of Holiday Bowl in San Diego, on Friday, Dec. 21, 1984. BYU players Kurt Gouveia (34), Kyle Morrell (5), and Larry Hamilton (79). | Associated Press
97 of 124
BYU vs Michigan - Holiday Bowl and National Championship, San Diego, California (CA). 6 Robbie Bosco. 50 Trevor Matich. 57 Robert Anae. | Mark Philbrick, BYU
98 of 124
BYU at Hawaii. 5 Kyle Morrell. | Mark Philbrick, BYU
99 of 124
BYU 1984 Football team | BYU
100 of 124
BYU at Hawaii. 7 Glen Kozlowski. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
101 of 124
Coach Mike Holmgren. Quarterback Coach (QB). August 11, 1984 | Mark Philbrick/BYU
102 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is ready to fire a pass against the University of Utah. | Deseret News Archive
103 of 124
Jim Mcmahon celebrates with his dad Jim Mcmahon Sr. at the Holiday bowl in 1980. | Deseret News Archive
104 of 124
BYU quarter back Steve Young responds to BYU fans as he departs the field after leading his team to a 37-35 victory over UCLA at the Pasadena Rose Bowl. (1983) | Doug Pizac, Associated Press
105 of 124
From left, BYU's Jim Herrmann, Robbie Boscoe and Kyle Morrell spend some time on the bench during the fourth quarter against Colorado State. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
106 of 124
Former BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen is seen in this photo from the Deseret News archives. | Deseret News Archives
107 of 124
Kyle Morrell of BYU (left) breaks up a pass to Ronnie Kelley of Tulsa. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
108 of 124
BYU fans at the Utah State game respond to comments that were made about their chances for a No. 1 ranking. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
109 of 124
Adam Haysbert and Glen Kozlowski mob Kelly Smith after he caught the game winning touchdown pass in the Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
110 of 124
With about 30 seconds to play, BYU's Steve Young takes a pass and heads for the goal line in the 1983 Holiday Bowl against Missouri. | Deseret Morning News Archives
111 of 124
BYU football coach LaVell Edwards walks off the field with the 1984 Holiday Bowl trophy. | O Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News
112 of 124
BYU head coach LaVell Edwards holds the 1984 Holiday Bowl trophy high. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
113 of 124
BYU defensive back Mark Allen sees no controversy in the No. 1 issue after the Holiday Bowl. Dec. 25, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
114 of 124
Steve Young and Great-great Grandfather Brigham Young ham it up on Steve's graduation from BYU law school. | Deseret News Archive
115 of 124
Dr. Brent Pratley, trainer Marv Robertson, and Dr. Marc Udall carry injured QB Robbie Boscoe off the field during the Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
116 of 124
BYU's Adam Haysbert – BYU vs Pitt - 1984 | Mark A. Philbrick/BYU
117 of 124
BYU's second TD came via this acrobatic grab by Glen Kozlowski. Dec. 22, 1984. Holiday Bowl. BYU 24, Michigan 17. | Deseret Morning News Archives
118 of 124
Kelly Smith of BYU walks off the field after scoring the winning touchdown against Michigan during the Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
119 of 124
BYU's Kelly Smith runs against Utah in the 1984 season game. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
120 of 124
Robbie Bosco, plays in the 1984 Holiday Bowl. The Brigham Young University Cougars won the bowl and later, the National Championship. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
121 of 124
1984 BYU National Championship commemorative coin. | Garry Bryant, Associated Press
122 of 124
BYU offensive coordinator Norm Chow (left) instructs players during a time-out during their game against Washington. | Gary M. McKellar, Deseret News
123 of 124
Jim McMahon BYU | Don Grayston, Deseret News
124 of 124
BYU quarterback Kevin Feterik celebrates the touchdown which put them ahead of Washington as Offensive coordinator Norm Chow signals that they will go for two. | Gary M. McKellar, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.