BYU running back LJ Martin (27) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during a game held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

BYU and Utah headed in opposite directions in the latest top 25 national rankings after a mostly upset-free Week 7 of the 2024 college football season.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stayed unbeaten with their 41-19 win over Arizona, while the then-No. 16 Utes (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) fell for the second straight game, losing to Arizona State 27-19.

As a result, the two rivals are no longer close together in the top 25 polls.

Where are BYU and Utah ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a weekend where there were only a handful of top 25 teams that lost — including two that fell to ranked opponents — the Cougars jumped one spot to No. 13 in the Associated Press poll and two spots to No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

The Utes, meanwhile, fell out of both polls — Utah still received seven votes in the AP poll and 31 in the coaches poll after falling below .500 in Big 12 action.

BYU hosts Oklahoma State this week on Friday night, while the Utes return home to face TCU on Saturday night.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

There are now only three Big 12 teams currently in the national rankings, with Utah falling out.

Iowa State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), a 28-16 winner over West Virginia, remained the highest-ranked Big 12 team. The Cyclones climbed into the AP top 10, jumping two spots to No. 9, while they moved up one spot to No. 12 in the coaches poll.

Kansas State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is also in the top 20, after rallying to beat Colorado 31-28. The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 17 in the AP poll and two spots to No. 17 in the coaches.

How did the top of the AP and coaches polls shake up after Week 7?

Thanks to Oregon edging Ohio State in a battle of two top 5 teams, there’s movement at the top of both polls.

In the AP poll, the new top 5 is Texas at No. 1, Oregon at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.

In the coaches poll, the top 5 is nearly identical, with Texas at No. 1, Oregon at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5.