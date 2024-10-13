Timpanogos forward Haley Hutchins (12) takes a shot on the goal while guarded by Uintah defender Taylor Smith (13) during a game held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

No. 1 seed Mountain Crest will host No. 16 seed Murray in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Mountain Crest (15-1) cruised through Region 11 play, outscoring opponents 51-5 en route to a perfect 12-0 record and the region title. The Mustangs’ leading scorer, Hadli Barrera, has been a dominant force on the attack, while goalkeeper Hadly Glenn has anchored a stingy defense. Mountain Crest has averaged 4.0 gpg while allowing just 0.7 gpg this season.

Murray (8-8-1) advanced to the second round with a thrilling penalty kick victory over Pine View after a 2-2 draw in regulation and overtime. Preslee Stock and June Lever each scored in regulation for the Spartans. Murray has been led by Stock’s five goals, while Bailey Trujillo has added four goals and one assist. The Spartans have scored 1.9 gpg while conceding 2.1 gpg.

Last year the Mustangs were a No. 9 seed and didn’t get out of the second round. Murray was eliminated in the second round as well and will aim to continue their playoff run with an upset victory.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Desert Hills vs. Mountain View.

Riding a four-game winning streak, No. 8 seed Desert Hills is set to host No. 9 seed Mountain View in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Desert Hills (11-5) finished second in Region 9, outscoring opponents 59-17 on the season. The Thunder have averaged 3.7 gpg while allowing just 1.1 gpg.

Desert Hills boasts a balanced attack led by Kamri Yergenson and Lilly Evans, who have each scored 11 goals. Sophie Nelson has added six goals and six assists, while Carly Knudsen has dished out a team-high seven assists to go along with three goals. Goalkeeper Tess Peterson has recorded six shutouts.

Mountain View (11-5) advanced to the second round with a 3-1 victory over Provo last week, thanks to two goals from Lucy Konold. She leads the Bruins’ offense with eight goals, while Cali Willis has contributed four goals and three assists. Makenna Grimley and Reagan Steed have each added three goals. Goalkeeper Sabrina McCarter has posted five clean sheets this season. Mountain View has scored 1.8 gpg while conceding 1.1 gpg.

Last year, Desert Hills was upset by Snow Canyon in the second round, while Mountain View lost in the quarterfinals. Both teams will look to take the next step in their playoff journeys this season.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Mountain Crest vs. Murray.

After a thrilling 4-3 victory over Bear River in the first round, No. 13 seed Orem will look to continue their playoff run against No. 4 seed Green Canyon in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Orem (9-7) advanced to the second round thanks to two goals from London Guymon and a strong offensive performance. Guymon leads the Tigers’ attack with four goals and one assist, while Izzie Woodruff, Mylie Louder and Hannah Sherrill have each added three goals.

Savvy Woodbury has been a key playmaker, contributing three goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Sydney Hansen has recorded two shutouts this season. Orem has averaged 1.5 gpg while allowing 1.9 gpg.

Green Canyon (15-3) has been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 88-25 while posting a 10-2 record in Region 11 play. The Wolves have averaged 4.9 gpg while conceding just 1.4 gpg. Green Canyon’s high-powered offense is led by Kyleigh Hastings, who has tallied 26 goals and 10 assists.

Chloe Sadler has added 19 goals and a team-high 17 assists, while Katelyn Jensen has contributed 11 goals and 15 assists. Goalkeeper Ruby Jewkes has posted six clean sheets.

Last year, Green Canyon captured the 4A state title with a 2-0 victory over Park City in the championship game. The Wolves will look to defend their crown and take the first step toward a repeat. Orem, on the other hand, was eliminated in the first round last year by Cedar City. The Tigers will aim to surpass last season’s performance and pull off a major upset against the defending champions.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Park City vs. Cedar City.

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dixie in the first round, No. 12 seed Cedar City will face a tough test against No. 5 seed Park City in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Cedar City (12-6) advanced to the second round thanks to a second-half goal from Tylee Nielson and a shutout performance by goalkeeper Cambria Simper. Nielson and Kyla Johnson have been the driving force behind the Reds’ attack this season, each tallying 12 goals. Maddie Marriott has added four goals, while Simper has recorded 3.5 shutouts. Cedar City has averaged 2.6 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg.

Park City (14-3) cruised through Region 10 play, outscoring opponents 57-7 en route to an 11-1 record and the region title. The Miners have averaged 4.1 gpg while conceding just 0.6 gpg. Park City’s high-powered offense is led by Caroline Retzer, who has scored 12 goals and added five assists. Abby Hanton and Lauren Kindt have each contributed eight goals, with Kindt also dishing out a team-high 10 assists. Goalkeeper Livi Johson has posted 6.5 clean sheets.

Last year, Park City reached the championship game before falling to Green Canyon, while Cedar City was eliminated in the second round by Park City. The Miners will look to take the first step toward avenging last season’s title game defeat and continue their dominant form. The Reds, on the other hand, aim to pull off an upset and surpass last year’s playoff performance.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Green Canyon vs. Orem.

Riding a five-game winning streak, No. 2 seed Snow Canyon is set to host No. 15 seed West Field in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Snow Canyon (14-2) cruised through Region 9 play, outscoring opponents 34-8 en route to an 11-1 record and the region title. The Warriors have averaged 3.0 gpg while allowing just 1.1 gpg.

Snow Canyon’s balanced attack is led by Jolee Irvin and Lottie Smith, who have each scored 12 goals. Anna Monson has added seven goals and three assists, while Eleanor Armour has dished out a team-high four assists to go along with two goals. Goalkeeper Tori Martin has posted six clean sheets.

West Field (9-10), a brand new school making their first playoff appearance, advanced to the second round with a 3-0 victory over Hurricane. Phalastine Odeh scored two goals in the win, giving her four on the season. Ely Chugg and Julia Robbins have each tallied five goals to lead the Longhorns’ offense, while Avery Charlesworth has recorded five shutouts. West Field has scored 1.7 gpg while conceding 2.1 gpg.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Uintah vs. Crimson Cliffs.

In the first-ever meeting between these two schools, No. 7 seed Uintah is set to host No. 10 seed Crimson Cliffs in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Uintah (12-5) finished third in Region 8, outscoring opponents 38-13 on the season. The Utes have averaged 2.2 gpg while allowing just 0.8 gpg.

Uintah’s attack is led by Gabby Long and Juliana Rodd-Caloca, who have each scored eight goals. Izzie Lawson has added six goals, while Emma Glenn has been a key playmaker with five goals and a team-high 11 assists. Goalkeeper Alaya Malone has recorded seven shutouts.

Crimson Cliffs (12-6) advanced to the second round with a dominant 3-0 victory over Payson, thanks to goals from Kate Garrett, Macey Woolley and Ali Van Gilder. Quinci Smith leads the Mustangs’ offense with 14 goals, while Woolley has tallied 11 goals and a team-high seven assists. Van Gilder and Garrett have each contributed six goals, with Garrett also adding five assists.

Goalkeeper Hailey Nelson has posted seven clean sheets this season. Crimson Cliffs has averaged 3.2 gpg while conceding 1.1 gpg.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Snow Canyon vs. West Field.

After pulling off a thrilling 3-2 upset over Jordan in the first round, No. 19 seed Sky View will look to continue their Cinderella run against No. 3 seed Timpanogos in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Sky View (6-12) advanced to the second round thanks to an overtime goal from Sage Dayton. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, the Bobcats rallied with goals from Langi Laulu-Pututau and Bella Hall to force overtime. Kaia Erickson and Laulu-Pututau lead Sky View’s offense with five goals each, while Kaytlin Erickson has added four goals and two assists.

Goalkeeper Aisha Dean has recorded two shutouts this season. Sky View has averaged 1.4 gpg while allowing 2.6 gpg.

Timpanogos (12-2) cruised through Region 8 play, outscoring opponents 33-6 en route to an 8-2 record and the region title. The Timberwolves have averaged 3.3 gpg while conceding just 0.8 gpg. Timpanogos’ attack is led by Haley Hutchins, who has tallied 11 goals and eight assists.

Izzy Pierce has added eight goals and four assists, while Malia Jessop has contributed five goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Emily Begero has posted 6.5 clean sheets.

Last year, Timpanogos reached the quarterfinals before falling to Ridgeline, while Sky View was eliminated in the second round by Stansbury. The Timberwolves will look to take the next step in their pursuit of a state title, while the Bobcats aim to continue their surprising playoff run.

The last meeting between these two teams came during the preseason last year, with Sky View winning 6-2. However, Timpanogos enters this matchup as the favorite given their dominant regular season performance and home-field advantage.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Stansbury vs. Ridgeline.

No. 6 seed Stansbury is set to host No. 11 seed Ridgeline in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between these teams since the 2018 regular season.

Stansbury (14-4) finished second in Region 10, outscoring opponents 53-21 on the season. The Stallions have averaged 2.9 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg. Stansbury’s attack is led by Emie Major, who has tallied 12 goals and 11 assists.

Whitney Powelson has added 11 goals and two assists, while Katelynn Kitchen has contributed seven goals and four assists. Goalkeepers Maren Shields and Evelyn Gibbons have combined for seven shutouts.

Ridgeline (12-5) advanced to the second round with a dominant 7-0 victory over Hillcrest, thanks to a hat trick from Maylee Reynolds.

The Riverhawks finished third in Region 11, outscoring opponents 65-14 on the season. Keegan Grange leads Ridgeline’s offense with 14 goals and two assists, while Makaydi Jenks has added nine goals and 10 assists. Sierra Dean and Reynolds have each scored nine goals, while Lily Hunsaker has tallied eight goals and nine assists. Goalkeeper Loni Rogers has recorded seven clean sheets this season. Ridgeline has averaged 3.8 gpg while conceding just 0.8 gpg.

Both these teams advanced to the semifinals last year, and are hoping success in the second round is the start of another deep playoff run.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Timpanogos vs. Sky View.

