The BYU Cougars prepare to make their entrance before a game against the Arizona Wildcats held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

One day after BYU beat Arizona to stay unbeaten in 2024, the Cougars added another commitment to their 2025 college football recruiting class.

Edge rusher Vincent Tautau announced that commitment on social media Sunday.

Who is Vincent Tautau?

Tautau is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound pass rusher who plays for St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He is rated a three-star prospect with an 0.8417 overall rating in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Tautau is rated the No. 112 edge rusher in the 2025 class, by 247 Sports’ composite metrics.

Oregon State and Hawaii also offered Tautau earlier this year, while Utah and Arizona were the first to offer him a scholarship two years ago, according to his activity on social media.

Tautau announced last Tuesday that he had received a scholarship offer from BYU, and he visited the school for an official visit over the weekend, according to Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen — it was a weekend that included Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and several recruits in town for the matchup against Arizona.

On his personal Instagram account, Tautau shared a photo of him with former Cougar wide receiver Puka Nacua on his Instagram story, and per Hansen, Tautau met former BYU linebacker Fred Warner at the game.

How is BYU’s 2025 recruiting class shaping up?

Tautau is the fifth edge rusher in the Cougars’ 2025 class, along with Cole Cogshell, Kendal Wall, Ulavai Fetuli and Sale Fano.

With Tautau’s addition, there are 17 players committed in BYU’s 2025 recruiting class.

It was a busy recruiting weekend, both in football and basketball, as several recruits shared posts of their experience at BYU’s game.

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1-rated basketball recruit in the 2025 class, was also in town on his official visit to BYU, along with Utah Prep teammate JJ Mandaquit.

The other schools in contention to sign Dybantsa include Kansas State, Kansas, North Carolina, Alabama and Auburn. He also took an unofficial visit to BYU in June.

Mandaquit is rated the No. 51 talent in the 2025 recruiting class, by the 247 Sports composite rankings.