Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks to fans and students during Marriott Madness at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

As has been well-chronicled by now, it was a big weekend for the BYU Cougars men’s basketball program as it hosted the top prospect in the country in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, on an official visit.

What happens during official visits is usually kept rather quiet, but a number of highlights from Dybantsa’s visit (he was joined by another highly ranked prospect, JJ Mandaquit) surfaced on social media.

Here’s a look at some of them.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

College basketball reporter Adam Zagoria posted some photos and video on X (formerly Twitter) of Dybantsa getting some instruction from Cougars head coach Kevin Young.

Dybantsa attended BYU’s football game against Arizona at LaVell Edwards Stadium and met a whole bunch of famous Cougar alums, including Steve Young and Puka Nacua.

Dybantsa also met up with BYU freshman Egor Demin, who is widely considered to be a potential lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft (Dybantsa is widely considered the front-runner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft).

Dybantsa took in the football game with his parents, Chelsea and Ace.

When Dybantsa was on the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium, fans from the student section began chanting, “We want AJ!”

Dybantsa posted on his Instagram story from his seat at the football game.

Dybantsa and Mandaquit, who himself is a Top 100 prospect in the Class of 2025, ran out on to the field with the football team for the game.