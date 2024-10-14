Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up as Utah and USC prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

After suffering a leg injury in Utah’s 27-19 loss at Arizona State last week, starting quarterback Cam Rising is out indefinitely, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday morning.

Going forward, true freshman Isaac Wilson, who has started three games this season for the Utes in Rising’s absence, will be Utah’s starting quarterback, beginning Saturday against TCU.

“Can’t give you a timeline. Could be the rest of the season, I’m not sure exactly, but I know it’s going to be a minute,” Whittingham said.

On Utah’s first drive of the game Friday, Arizona State defensive lineman Jeff Clark hit Rising as he threw, with the brunt of his 285-pound frame appearing to come down on Rising’s ankle.

Immediately, Rising grabbed his right leg, and then came up limping. Just three plays into his return from a reported dislocated finger and laceration, Utah’s veteran quarterback had suffered a new injury.

Rising remained in the game but clearly wasn’t a 100%. He had trouble planting his leg on passes for the rest of the game, and his hand may have figured into the struggles as well, as many passes were off the mark.

This story will be updated.