Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks to fans and students during Marriott Madness at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

It has become tradition when prospects go on official visits to schools for them to try on gear from that school and have a photo shoot.

On Tuesday, AJ Dybantsa, the top high school basketball player in the country in the Class of 2025, who is attending Utah Prep in Hurricane for his senior year, posted photos on Instagram of himself wearing BYU gear during his visit, which took place last weekend.

“cougar nation whats the word ?,” Dybantsa captioned his post, followed by a blue heart and a white heart, the school’s colors.

Fellow elite prospect JJ Mandaquit, who was also on an official visit at BYU last weekend, appeared in one of the photos Dybantsa posted (Mandaquit posted his own photos from the visit here), and Cougars head coach Kevin Young appeared with Dybantsa and his parents in a short video clip.

Dybantsa has made similar posts following official visits to Kansas State, Arkansas, North Carolina and Alabama. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported in August that Dybantsa had scheduled a visit to Baylor for Oct. 4-6, but Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs reported that he canceled it and could take a visit to Oregon at some point.