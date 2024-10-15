New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall reacts after a play during game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Auburn, Ala.

Bronco Mendenhall doesn’t believe Utah State is the team that its record says it is.

At 1-5, Utah State is one of the more woeful teams in the Mountain West Conference, ahead of only Air Force in the conference standings, simply by virtue of having played — and lost — one fewer conference game.

Current ESPN projections have the Aggies winning only two more games this season and USU has only a 2.8% chance to turn around its season and become bowl eligible.

Don’t tell Mendenhall that.

Ahead of the meeting between New Mexico and Utah State Saturday afternoon in Logan, Mendenhall is a firm believer that the Aggies’ start to the season doesn’t accurately convey what type of team it is.

“As you simply track their season to this point, yeah, their scheduling approach certainly has been challenging for them,” Mendenhall said. “And so there are teams where you can look at their record and say that is indicative (of who they are). Or there are teams you look at who they are playing and then their record isn’t quite as meaningful. I’d say that is the case with Utah State.”

To Mendenhall’s point, the Aggies have played arguably the most difficult first-half schedule in program history, with games against Robert Morris, USC, Utah, Boise State and UNLV. Those last four teams have a combined 17 wins this season, compared to only seven losses.

USU hasn’t played particularly well against any of those opponents — save for Utah — outside of flashes here and there.

Those flashes have been notable, though, particularly on offense.

After six games, Utah State has proven explosive on offense, compared to MW teams and the entire country.

Currently, Utah State ranks:

Second in the MW and 19th in the nation in total offense (463.8 yards per game)

Second in the MW and 14th in the nation in passing offense (302.8 ypg)

Sixth in the MW and 67th in the nation in completion percentage (.624)

Sixth in the MW and 71st in the nation in passing efficiency (134.9)

Seventh in the MW and 67th in the nation in rushing offense (161.0 ypg)

The Aggies haven’t been as adept at turning offensive yards into points — they rank No. 91 in the country in scoring offense — but USU’s offense has nonetheless proven difficult for most defenses to contain. Mendenhall is well aware of that.

“They are explosive,” Mendenhall said. “Utah State has a great scheme, capable players. They score a lot of points and are capable of scoring a lot of points. Yardage accumulation, you can see what those are. They are very impressive.”

New Mexico hasn’t been too shabby on offense either — the Lobos have scored 50-plus points in consecutive games — especially after victories over New Mexico State and Air Force.

Those wins maybe aren’t enough to announce that Mendenhall’s rebuild at New Mexico has been a success but they do signify a step in the right direction. Something the coach hopes will continue against Utah State.

“I’m not sure we are fighting for credibility. It is just nice to have tangible results for the players to see, after working hard,” Mendenhall said. “Credibility comes over time and with results. This program will have that. It is nice to see players get a result that is in accordance to their work.”